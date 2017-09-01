Have you ever wanted to watch a folder and all of its files/nested folders for changes. well now you can!
npm install monocle
var monocle = require('monocle')()
monocle.watchDirectory({
root: <root directory>,
fileFilter: <optional>,
directoryFilter: <optional>,
listener: fn(fs.stat+ object), //triggered on file change / addition
complete: <fn> //file watching all set up
});
The listener will recive an object with the following
name: <filename>,
path: <filepath-relative>,
fullPath: <filepath-absolute>,
parentDir: <parentDir-relative>,
fullParentDir: <parentDir-absolute>,
stat: <see fs.stats>
When a new file is added to the directoy it triggers a file change and thus will be passed to your specified listener.
The two filters are passed through to
readdirp. More documentation can be found here
Monocle.watchFiles({
files: [], //path of file(s)
listener: <fn(fs.stat+ object)>, //triggered on file / addition
complete: <fn> //file watching all set up
});
Just an alias of
watchFiles and
watchDirectory so you don't need to tell if that's a file or a directory by yourself. Parameter passed to
path can be a
string or a
array of
string.
Monocle.watchPaths({
path: [], //list of paths, or a string of path
fileFilter: <optional>, // `*.js` for example
listener: <fn(fs.stat+ object)>, //triggered on file / addition
complete: <fn> //file watching all set up
});
You can use the USE_FS_WATCH env variable set to true, to force this behavior regardless of platform.
BSD