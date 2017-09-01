Monocle -- a tool for watching things

Have you ever wanted to watch a folder and all of its files/nested folders for changes. well now you can!

Installation

npm install monocle

Usage

Watch a directory:

var monocle = require ( 'monocle' )() monocle.watchDirectory({ root : <root directory>, fileFilter: <optional>, directoryFilter: <optional>, listener: fn(fs.stat+ object), //triggered on file change / addition complete: <fn> //file watching all set up });

The listener will recive an object with the following

name: <filename>, path: <filepath-relative>, fullPath: <filepath-absolute>, parentDir: <parentDir-relative>, fullParentDir: <parentDir-absolute>, stat: <see fs.stats>

fs.stats

When a new file is added to the directoy it triggers a file change and thus will be passed to your specified listener.

The two filters are passed through to readdirp . More documentation can be found here

Watch a list of files:

Monocle.watchFiles({ files : [], listener : <fn(fs.stat+ object)>, //triggered on file / addition complete: <fn> //file watching all set up });

Just watch path

Just an alias of watchFiles and watchDirectory so you don't need to tell if that's a file or a directory by yourself. Parameter passed to path can be a string or a array of string .

Monocle.watchPaths({ path : [], fileFilter : <optional>, // `*.js` for example listener: <fn(fs.stat+ object)>, //triggered on file / addition complete: <fn> //file watching all set up });

Force to use fs.watch

You can use the USE_FS_WATCH env variable set to true, to force this behavior regardless of platform.

Why not just use fs.watch ?

file watching is really bad cross platforms in node

you need to be smart when using fs.watch as compared to fs.watchFile

Monocle takes care of this logic for you!

windows systems use fs.watch

osx and linux uses fs.watchFile

License

BSD