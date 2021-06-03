Mono Icons

The Mono icon font is a simple, consistent open-source icon set designed to be used in a wide variety of digital products. View the full set of Mono Icons at https://icons.mono.company/

Usage

Use SVG

You can download the whole set of SVG icons or selected items on https://icons.mono.company/. Designers can make a Figma duplicate or click the copy SVG button to copy and paste icons in design files.

Use Webfont

Installation

npm install mono-icons

Import the icons.css file.

CDN

Copy the following code and add it to the head tag of your html document.

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/mono-icons@1.3.1/iconfont/icons.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Manually

Download icons.css file, add it to the head tag of your html document.

Use

Add icon with the correct classname. The classname consists of "mi-iconName". You can find the correct icon names at https://icons.mono.company/.

< i class = "mi-add" />

License & attribution

Mono icons are MIT licensed. Use them freely - an attribution link to https://icons.mono.company would be nice but is not necessary.