mono-icons

by mono-company
1.3.1 (see all)

The Mono icon font as a separate package.

Readme

Mono Icons

The Mono icon font is a simple, consistent open-source icon set designed to be used in a wide variety of digital products. View the full set of Mono Icons at https://icons.mono.company/

Usage

Use SVG

You can download the whole set of SVG icons or selected items on https://icons.mono.company/. Designers can make a Figma duplicate or click the copy SVG button to copy and paste icons in design files.

Use Webfont

Installation

npm install mono-icons

Import the icons.css file.

CDN

Copy the following code and add it to the head tag of your html document.

<link href="https://unpkg.com/mono-icons@1.3.1/iconfont/icons.css" rel="stylesheet">

Manually

Download icons.css file, add it to the head tag of your html document.

Use

Add icon with the correct classname. The classname consists of "mi-iconName". You can find the correct icon names at https://icons.mono.company/.

<i class="mi-add"/>

License & attribution

Mono icons are MIT licensed. Use them freely - an attribution link to https://icons.mono.company would be nice but is not necessary.

Evgeny ZakharovRussia107 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-end developer (React.js)
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

I love these icons - they are sharp, not rounded as in the font-awesome. Also, they are completely free and open-source. The only problem is a small amount of them. Sometimes I use it for my pet-projects, but almost every time I cannot find something.

0

