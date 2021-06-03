The Mono icon font is a simple, consistent open-source icon set designed to be used in a wide variety of digital products. View the full set of Mono Icons at https://icons.mono.company/
You can download the whole set of SVG icons or selected items on https://icons.mono.company/. Designers can make a Figma duplicate or click the copy SVG button to copy and paste icons in design files.
npm install mono-icons
Import the icons.css file.
Copy the following code and add it to the
head tag of your html document.
<link href="https://unpkg.com/mono-icons@1.3.1/iconfont/icons.css" rel="stylesheet">
Download icons.css file, add it to the
head tag of your html document.
Add icon with the correct classname. The classname consists of "mi-iconName". You can find the correct icon names at https://icons.mono.company/.
<i class="mi-add"/>
Mono icons are MIT licensed. Use them freely - an attribution link to https://icons.mono.company would be nice but is not necessary.
I love these icons - they are sharp, not rounded as in the font-awesome. Also, they are completely free and open-source. The only problem is a small amount of them. Sometimes I use it for my pet-projects, but almost every time I cannot find something.