Monky

Mongoose fixtures library inspired by factory_girl

Philosophy

Inspired by factory_girl this library tries to bring similar functionality to node. The purpose is to avoid boilerplate code in your tests by creating models again and again, which can lead to very messy test suites when it comes to model with quite some columns.

Installation

$ npm install monky

Or put monky into your project's package.json file.

Usage

monky is separated into two steps: set up a factory (once) and use the factories to create models (unlimited).

Create factory

In order to build/create new documents, a factory needs to be set up for each model that will be used. This should be done in some kind of pre-test-suite-file or maybe in a global before() -function.

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) const Monky = require ( 'monky' ) const monky = new Monky(mongoose) monky.factory( 'User' , { username : 'name' }, err => { }) monky.factory( 'User' , { username : 'name' })

The above code set's up a new factory for the model named User. Each model that will be created from this factory will have an username which is set to name. All other paths will be empty.

Of course this is not enough to make documents valid. Therefore monky comes with a sequence function which replaces the String "#n" with a sequence number. So in order to have a unique username, one could use the following example:

monky.factory( 'User' , { username : '#n name' })

This will lead to users with usernames like "1 name", "2 name" and so on. Embedded documents are also supported.

References

Monky also supports references between documents:

monky.factory( 'User' , { username : 'foo' }) monky.factory( 'Message' , { user : monky.ref( 'User' ) }) monky.build( 'Message' , message => { console .log(message.user.username) })

Referring to the specific path is also supported:

monky.factory( 'User' , { username : 'bar' }) monky.factory( 'Message' , { user_id : monky.ref( 'User' , 'id' ) }) monky.build( 'Message' , message => { console .log(message.user_id) })

As well as passing options to the reference factory:

monky.factory( 'Organisation' , { name : 'Super org 1' }) monky.factory( 'Team' , { name : 'Super Team 1' , organisation : monky.ref( 'Organisation' ) }) monky.factory( 'User' , { team : monky.ref( 'Team' ) }) monky.factory( 'Team' , { name : 'Super Team 1' , organisation : monky.ref( 'Organisation' , 'id' , { name : 'Super Org 1' }) })

The according factory must be defined before it can be used in a reference.

Passing reference instances as values

If you have an existing instance you can pass it as value to build / create :

monky.create( 'User' , (err, user) => { monky.create( 'Message' , { user : user }, (err, message) => { console .log(message.user.username) }) })

If you don't need the child instance to be populated but only saved, you can pass the ObjectID instead:

monky.create( 'User' , (err, user) => { monky.create( 'Message' , { user : user._id }, (err, message) => { console .log(message.user) }) })

Use factories to build/create mongoose documents

Build

The build function builds new mongoose models based on the set up factories without saving them.

monky.build( 'User' , (err, user) => { })

You can also set attributes when building, to replace default values

monky.build( 'User' , { city : 'California' , email : 'custom@email.com' }, (err, user) => { })

Create

create uses build to set up a new model instance and actually saves it.

monky.create( 'User' , (err, user) => { })

You can also set attributes when creating, to replace default values

monky.create( 'User' , { city : 'California' , email : 'custom@email.com' }, (err, user) => { })

Build and create lists

As of version 0.0.4 one can build and create lists of documents:

monky.buildList( 'User' , 5 , (err, users) => { }) monky.createList( 'User' , 5 , (err, users) => { })

Reset factories

Since overwriting factories is not allowed, factories can be reset either completely or for a certain factory only:

monky.reset() monky.reset( 'User' )

Defining named factories

Monky uses the given factory name and maps it to the according model in mongoose. If you, however, want to access factories with a different name, you can tell monky which model to use:

monky.factory({ name : 'Admin' , model : 'User' }, { username : username }) monky.build( 'Admin' , (err, admin) => { })

Complete example using mocha

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) const Schema = new mongoose.Schema({ username : { type : 'string' , unique : true , required : true }}) mongoose.model( 'User' , Schema) const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) const Monky = require ( 'monky' ) const monky = new Monky(mongoose) monky.factory( 'User' , { username : '#n name' }) module .exports.monky = monky const monky = require ( '../setup' ).monky describe( 'User' , () => { it( 'should not save without username' , done => { monky.build( 'User' , (err, user) => { user.name = undefined user.save( err => { }) }) }) it( 'should save user with valid data' , done => { monky.build( 'User' , (err, user) => { user.save(done) }) }) it( 'should return computed amount of order' , done => { monky.create( 'User' , (err, user) => { const amount = user.getComputedOrderAmount() }) }) }) describe( 'User' , () => { beforeEach( done => { const suite = this monky.create( 'User' , (err, user) => { if (err) return done(err) suite.user = user done() ) }) })

Promises

As of version 0.6.0 Monky also fully supports promises for all public facing build/create functions, e.g.:

monky.build( 'User' ).then( user => { }, err => { })

Note: Monky uses mpromise for promise handling, as does mongoose . The current implementation of mpromise uses node 0.10.x APIs, making the promise part of Monky not suitable for prior versions. If you're still using node 0.8.x, use the callback interface instead.

Running tests

Install dev dependencies and run the tests.

$ npm i $ make test

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Mario Behrendt info@mario-behrendt.de

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.