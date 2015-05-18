openbase logo
mon

monkeypatch

by Robert Klep
1.0.0 (see all)

Slightly easier monkeypatching

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-monkeypatch Build Status

Slightly easier monkeypatching.

Installation

npm install monkeypatch

Usage

monkeypatch(target : Object, method : String, handler : Function) : Function

Monkeypatching a method/function on a target object replaces the method with a newly supplied handler function which will get called instead of the original.

The original method will be returned by monkeypatch(), and will also be passed as the first argument to the new handler function. See examples.

Examples

Patching a function
var monkeypatch = require('monkeypatch');

// Monkeypatch Date.now()
monkeypatch(Date, 'now', function(original) {
  // Round to 15-minute interval.
  var ts = original();
  return ts - (ts % 900000);
});

var timestamp = Date.now(); // returns a rounded timestamp
...
Patching an instance method
var monkeypatch = require('monkeypatch');

// Monkeypatch Date#getTime()
monkeypatch(Date.prototype, 'getTime', function(original) {
  // Round to 15-minute interval.
  var ts = original();
  return ts - (ts % 900000);
});

var date      = new Date();
var timestamp = date.getTime(); // returns a rounded timestamp
...
Argument handling
var monkeypatch = require('monkeypatch');

// Monkeypatch Date#setTime()
monkeypatch(Date.prototype, 'setTime', function(original, ts) {
  // Round to 15-minute interval.
  ts = ts - (ts % 900000);
  // Call the original.
  return original(ts);
});

var date = new Date();
date.setTime(date.getTime()); // set to a rounded timestamp
...
Unpatching
var monkeypatch = require('monkeypatch');

// Monkeypatch Date.now()
monkeypatch(Date, 'now', function() { return 143942400000; });

console.log(Date.now()); // logs 143942400000

Date.now.unpatch();

console.log(Date.now()); // logs current time

