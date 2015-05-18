Slightly easier monkeypatching.

Installation

npm install monkeypatch

Usage

monkeypatch(target : Object , method : String , handler : Function ) : Function

Monkeypatching a method/function on a target object replaces the method with a newly supplied handler function which will get called instead of the original.

The original method will be returned by monkeypatch() , and will also be passed as the first argument to the new handler function. See examples.

Examples

Patching a function

var monkeypatch = require ( 'monkeypatch' ); monkeypatch( Date , 'now' , function ( original ) { var ts = original(); return ts - (ts % 900000 ); }); var timestamp = Date .now(); ...

Patching an instance method

var monkeypatch = require ( 'monkeypatch' ); monkeypatch( Date .prototype, 'getTime' , function ( original ) { var ts = original(); return ts - (ts % 900000 ); }); var date = new Date (); var timestamp = date.getTime(); ...

Argument handling

var monkeypatch = require ( 'monkeypatch' ); monkeypatch( Date .prototype, 'setTime' , function ( original, ts ) { ts = ts - (ts % 900000 ); return original(ts); }); var date = new Date (); date.setTime(date.getTime()); ...

Unpatching