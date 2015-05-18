Slightly easier monkeypatching.
npm install monkeypatch
monkeypatch(target : Object, method : String, handler : Function) : Function
Monkeypatching a method/function on a target object replaces the method with a newly supplied handler function which will get called instead of the original.
The original method will be returned by
monkeypatch(), and will also be passed as the first argument to the new handler function. See examples.
var monkeypatch = require('monkeypatch');
// Monkeypatch Date.now()
monkeypatch(Date, 'now', function(original) {
// Round to 15-minute interval.
var ts = original();
return ts - (ts % 900000);
});
var timestamp = Date.now(); // returns a rounded timestamp
...
var monkeypatch = require('monkeypatch');
// Monkeypatch Date#getTime()
monkeypatch(Date.prototype, 'getTime', function(original) {
// Round to 15-minute interval.
var ts = original();
return ts - (ts % 900000);
});
var date = new Date();
var timestamp = date.getTime(); // returns a rounded timestamp
...
var monkeypatch = require('monkeypatch');
// Monkeypatch Date#setTime()
monkeypatch(Date.prototype, 'setTime', function(original, ts) {
// Round to 15-minute interval.
ts = ts - (ts % 900000);
// Call the original.
return original(ts);
});
var date = new Date();
date.setTime(date.getTime()); // set to a rounded timestamp
...
var monkeypatch = require('monkeypatch');
// Monkeypatch Date.now()
monkeypatch(Date, 'now', function() { return 143942400000; });
console.log(Date.now()); // logs 143942400000
Date.now.unpatch();
console.log(Date.now()); // logs current time