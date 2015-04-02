A webpack loader which adds live updating functionality to a JavaScript system. View this post for gory technical details.
This loader acts similarly to react-hot-loader in that it uses webpack's HMR infrastructure to be notified when a module has changed. When it changes, it takes the new module's code and monkey-patches the live running system automatically, so all you have to do is edit a file and save it.
As described in my post, currently this only supports updating top-level functions in a module. That means given this code:
function foo() {
return 5;
}
function bar() {
return function() {
// ...
}
}
module.exports = function() {
// ...
}
only
foo and
bar will update in the live system when changed.
Editing the function within
bar will reload
bar entirely; we have
no support for patching arbitrary functions like closures.
Turns out this is still incredibly valuable, and much easier to rationalize about.
In the future, this could patch methods on classes as well which would cover the majority of JavaScript code.
See the gulpfile in
backend-with-webpack to see a full setup. This is a bit confusing right now. If you check out backend-with-webpack, run
npm install and
gulp run you should have a full setup running.
1- Install the loader
npm install monkey-hot-loader
2- Add the loader to your webpack config, for example:
module: {
loaders: [
{test: /\.js$/, exclude: /node_modules/, loaders: ['monkey-hot', 'babel'] },
]
}
3a- For the frontend, you need to run the Webpack Dev Server to serve your assets. It will create a socketio server that your frontend uses to receive notifications. You can see an example of using the API in react-hot-loader's same code to fire up the server. Make sure to load your assets from this server (i.e.
http://localhost:3000/js/bundle.js).
3b- In your webpack config, add 2 more files to load, which connect and listen to the dev server. Additionally, add the
HotModuleReplacementPlugin to plugins.
Make sure that the adress & port of the webpack-dev-serve query points to the dev server instance.
var frontendConfig = config({
entry: [
'webpack-dev-server/client?http://localhost:3000',
'webpack/hot/only-dev-server',
'./static/js/main.js'
],
output: {
...
},
plugins: [
new webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin()
]
});
4a- For the backend, do the same as the frontend except add only
webpack/hot/signal.js file to your entry point. Also make sure to give a path to
recordsPath.
var backendConfig = config({
entry: [
'webpack/hot/signal.js',
'./src/main.js'
],
target: 'node',
output: {
...
},
recordsPath: path.join(__dirname, 'build/_records'),
plugins: [
new webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin()
]
});
The
signal.js file instruments your app to check for updates when it receives a SIGURS2 signal. This is the same signal that nodemon uses to signal a restart, but
signal.js overrides this behavior. Instead of restarting, your app will simply patch itself.
4b- For now, this setup requires nodemon, but in the future there could be multiple ways to talk to your running app. If you are using gulp, start your app with nodemon like this:
nodemon({
execMap: {
js: 'node'
},
script: path.join(__dirname, 'build/backend'),
ignore: ['*'],
watch: ['nothing/'],
ext: 'noop'
});
We tell
nodemon to watch no files, since we don't care about that.
4c- Now, when webpack is done running, call
nodemon.restart(). You will need to call webpack via that API. You should probably be doing all of this through gulp anyway.
webpack(backendConfig).watch(100, function(err, stats) {
nodemon.restart();
});
I know it's confusing, but remember, this restart just sends the signal which our app captures and actually just does an update.
I recommend just checking out backend-with-webpack, installing with
npm install and running with
gulp run and playing with it there.