Monkberry is blazingly fast, small
1kb and simple JavaScript library for building web user interfaces.
Monkberry comes with powerfull templating engine, which is compiled to JavaScript.
<ol>
{% for todos %}
<li>
{% if complete %}
<del>{{ text }}</del>
{% else %}
<em>{{ text }}</em>
{% endif %}
</li>
{% endfor %}
</ol>
and then
import Monkberry from 'monkberry';
import Template from 'template.monk';
const view = Monkberry.render(Template, document.body);
view.update({todos: [...]});
1kb minified & gzipped
Documentation available on monkberry.js.org site.
If you want to hack on Monkberry, the first step is to fork the repo.
# Build compiler
npm run build
# Build parser
npm run build:parser
# Watch changes and rebuild
npm run watch
# Start tests server
testem
Why is Monkberry so fast? Even in comparison with React, Monkberry is 10 times faster, sometimes 100 times faster. It's because Monkberry will do only necessary dom updates, and does it in a completely different way than React does. Monkberry compiles template to plain JavaScript to gain an advantage by using v8 hidden classes and reduce call stack. There is no virtual dom (in general, an react app have to keep 3 virtual doms), for example next template will be generated to JavaScript code which will do only necessary dom updates on state changes.
<div>
...
<h1>{{ title }}</h1>
...
</div>
Will be compiled to code like this:
function (state) {
h1.textContent = state.title;
}
Benchmarks covers a few use cases and compares Monkberry with React and innerHTML. Also, it contains real site code and data.
The MIT License (MIT) Copyright © 2016 Medvedev Anton