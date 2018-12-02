Monkberry

Monkberry is blazingly fast, small 1kb and simple JavaScript library for building web user interfaces.

Example

Monkberry comes with powerfull templating engine, which is compiled to JavaScript.

< ol > {% for todos %} < li > {% if complete %} < del > {{ text }} </ del > {% else %} < em > {{ text }} </ em > {% endif %} </ li > {% endfor %} </ ol >

and then

import Monkberry from 'monkberry' ; import Template from 'template.monk' ; const view = Monkberry.render(Template, document .body); view.update({ todos : [...]});

Features

Small 1kb minified & gzipped

minified & gzipped Simple, small learning curve

Fully tested

Precompiled templates

Source maps

Custom tags

Blazingly fast (only necessary dom updates)

Documentation

Documentation available on monkberry.js.org site.

Development

If you want to hack on Monkberry, the first step is to fork the repo.

npm run build npm run build:parser npm run watch testem

Plugins

Performance

Why is Monkberry so fast? Even in comparison with React, Monkberry is 10 times faster, sometimes 100 times faster. It's because Monkberry will do only necessary dom updates, and does it in a completely different way than React does. Monkberry compiles template to plain JavaScript to gain an advantage by using v8 hidden classes and reduce call stack. There is no virtual dom (in general, an react app have to keep 3 virtual doms), for example next template will be generated to JavaScript code which will do only necessary dom updates on state changes.

< div > ... < h1 > {{ title }} </ h1 > ... </ div >

Will be compiled to code like this:

function ( state ) { h1.textContent = state.title; }

Benchmarks covers a few use cases and compares Monkberry with React and innerHTML. Also, it contains real site code and data.

License

The MIT License (MIT) Copyright © 2016 Medvedev Anton