monk-middleware-wrap-non-dollar-update

note: monk 2.x drop the support for node < 0.12. If you are still using an earlier version, stick to monk 1.x
const db = require('monk')('localhost/mydb')
// or
// const db = require('monk')('user:pass@localhost:port/mydb')
const users = db.get('users')
users.index('name last')
users.insert({ name: 'Tobi', bigdata: {} })
users.find({ name: 'Loki' }, '-bigdata').then(function () {
// exclude bigdata field
})
users.find({}, {sort: {name: 1}}).then(function () {
// sorted by name field
})
users.remove({ name: 'Loki' })
db.close()
_id in queries
castIds is
true by default for all queries)
Most of the Monk's features are implemented as middleware.
There are a bunch of third-parties middlewares that add even more functionalities to Monk:
Created an nice middleware? Send a PR to add to the list!
MIT