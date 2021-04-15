Monk

A tiny layer that provides simple yet substantial usability improvements for MongoDB usage within Node.JS.

note: monk 2.x drop the support for node < 0.12. If you are still using an earlier version, stick to monk 1.x

const db = require ( 'monk' )( 'localhost/mydb' ) const users = db.get( 'users' ) users.index( 'name last' ) users.insert({ name : 'Tobi' , bigdata : {} }) users.find({ name : 'Loki' }, '-bigdata' ).then( function ( ) { }) users.find({}, { sort : { name : 1 }}).then( function ( ) { }) users.remove({ name : 'Loki' }) db.close()

Features

Well-designed API signatures

Easy connections / configuration

Command buffering. You can start querying right away

Promises built-in for all queries. Easy interoperability with modules

Auto-casting of _id in queries

in queries Allows to set global options or collection-level options for queries. (eg: castIds is true by default for all queries)

Middlewares

Most of the Monk's features are implemented as middleware.

There are a bunch of third-parties middlewares that add even more functionalities to Monk:

Created an nice middleware? Send a PR to add to the list!

How to use

Documentation

License

MIT