openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

monk-middleware-fields

by Automattic
0.2.0 (see all)

The wise MongoDB API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.1K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

62

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Monk


A tiny layer that provides simple yet substantial usability improvements for MongoDB usage within Node.JS.

build status codecov Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Automattic/monk

note: monk 2.x drop the support for node < 0.12. If you are still using an earlier version, stick to monk 1.x

const db = require('monk')('localhost/mydb')
// or
// const db = require('monk')('user:pass@localhost:port/mydb')

const users = db.get('users')

users.index('name last')
users.insert({ name: 'Tobi', bigdata: {} })
users.find({ name: 'Loki' }, '-bigdata').then(function () {
  // exclude bigdata field
})
users.find({}, {sort: {name: 1}}).then(function () {
  // sorted by name field
})
users.remove({ name: 'Loki' })

db.close()

Features

  • Well-designed API signatures
  • Easy connections / configuration
  • Command buffering. You can start querying right away
  • Promises built-in for all queries. Easy interoperability with modules
  • Auto-casting of _id in queries
  • Allows to set global options or collection-level options for queries. (eg: castIds is true by default for all queries)

Middlewares

Most of the Monk's features are implemented as middleware.

There are a bunch of third-parties middlewares that add even more functionalities to Monk:

Created an nice middleware? Send a PR to add to the list!

How to use

Documentation

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial