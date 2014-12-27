monitor.io is a module for Node.js that runs as a telnet server, giving a remote client control of and information about sockets connected to an instance of
socket.io.
This makes it possible to disconnect, emit, or broadcast data to sockets in a remote terminal without interrupting the Node.js process running
socket.io.
monitor.io also provides a real-time display of any data attached to a socket with the
socket#monitor method.
$ npm install monitor.io
var socketio = require('socket.io')(server),
monitorio = require('monitor.io');
socketio.use(monitorio({ port: 8000 })); // monitor.io started on port 8000
Use telnet to connect to
monitor.io and control a real-time list of sockets connected to
socket.io.
$ telnet myapp.com 8000
Use
hjkl to scroll verticall/horizontally through the list of sockets,
e to emit data to a specific socket, and
b to broadcast data to all sockets.
Enable to prevent connections from any IP except
127.0.0.1. Defaults to false.
To run
monitor.io safely in production, enable
localOnly and access it via telnet via an ssh connection to your box.
The port number for the telnet server to listen on.
Disable to run
monitor.io in the current terminal window, without starting a telnet server. Defaults to true.
monitor.io attaches a method named
monitor to every socket object. This method attaches data to a socket and tells
monitor.io to render this data in the
monitor.io terminal window.
Here is an example of how to attach the time that a socket connected to
socket.io:
io.on('connection', function(socket) {
socket.monitor('timeConnected', Date.now());
});
socket#monitor must be called whenever monitored information changes, such as the score of a player in a real-time game, to force a rerender in the
monitor.io window.
socket.on('newHighScore', function(msg) {
var score = msg.score;
socket.monitor('highScore', msg.score);
});
The
monitor method also accepts an object, and will display every key-value pair in an object.
socket.on('newPlayer', function(msg) {
var newPlayer = game.createPlayer();
socket.monitor(newPlayer); // every key-value pair in newPlayer will be shown in the monitor.io terminal window.
});
