Monitor Dashboard

Monitor Dashboards for Node.js

This web application provides a UI for the Node.js monitor module.

Download

Install and run the dashboard using npm:

npm install monitor-dashboard npm start monitor-dashboard

Website

The Monitor-Dashboard site has an overview, and tips for getting started.

Monitor - Node.js monitor library

Dashboard Site - Overview and getting started

Core Components - Core dashboard components

License

May be freely distributed under the MIT license

See LICENSE file.

Copyright (c) 2010-2014 Loren West and other contributors