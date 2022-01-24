openbase logo
mongtype

by swimlane
6.0.1 (see all)

🚀 MongoDB Repository Pattern for Node written in TypeScript

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

MongType

Codacy Badge Codacy Badge Build Status npm version

MongoDB Repository pattern for NodeJS written in TypeScript.

Install

npm i mongtype --S

Building

npm run build

Usage

Migrating from 2.X to 3.X Migrating from 1.X to 2.X

DatabaseClient

The DatabaseClient class provides a wrapper around a mongodb connection It has a single method called connect that allows you to provide a uri to a MongoDB instance and optionally include an already established MongoClient.

import { DatabaseClient } from 'mongtype';

const uri = 'mongodb://localhost/Foo';
const dbc = new DatabaseClient();

// DatabaseClient manages the connection
dbc.connect(uri);

// DatabaseClient reuses an existing connection
dbc.connect(uri, mongoClient);

Using DI

import { MongoRepository, Collection, Pre, Post } from 'mongtype';
import { Injectable } from 'injection-js';

interface User {
  name: string;
}

@Injectable()
@Collection({
  name: 'user',
  capped: true,
  size: 10000
})
export class UserRepository extends MongoRepository<User> {
  @Before('save')
  doSomethingBeforeSave() {}

  @After('save')
  doSomethingAfterSave() { }
}

@Injectable()
export class App {
  constructor(private userRepo: UserRepository) { }

  async findUsers() {
    const one = await this.userRepo.findById('3434-34-34343-3434');
    const many = await this.userRepo.find({ conditions: { name: 'foo' } });
    const newOne = await this.userRepo.create({ foo: true });
    const updated = await this.userRepo.save(newOne);
  }
}

Without DI

const dbc = new DatabaseClient();
dbc.connect('mongodb://your.mongo.url'); // optional existing connection as second arg
const svc = new UserRepository(dbc);

const one = await svc.findById('3434-34-34343-3434');
const many = await svc.find({ conditions: { name: 'foo' } });
const newOne = await svc.create({ foo: true });
const updated = await svc.save(newOne);

Credits

MongType is a Swimlane open-source project; we believe in giving back to the open-source community by sharing some of the projects we build for our application. Swimlane is an automated cyber security operations and incident response platform that enables cyber security teams to leverage threat intelligence, speed up incident response and automate security operations.

