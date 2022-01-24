MongoDB Repository pattern for NodeJS written in TypeScript.
npm i mongtype --S
npm run build
Migrating from 2.X to 3.X Migrating from 1.X to 2.X
The
DatabaseClient class provides a wrapper around a mongodb connection
It has a single method called
connect that allows you to provide a uri to a MongoDB instance and optionally include an already established
MongoClient.
import { DatabaseClient } from 'mongtype';
const uri = 'mongodb://localhost/Foo';
const dbc = new DatabaseClient();
// DatabaseClient manages the connection
dbc.connect(uri);
// DatabaseClient reuses an existing connection
dbc.connect(uri, mongoClient);
import { MongoRepository, Collection, Pre, Post } from 'mongtype';
import { Injectable } from 'injection-js';
interface User {
name: string;
}
@Injectable()
@Collection({
name: 'user',
capped: true,
size: 10000
})
export class UserRepository extends MongoRepository<User> {
@Before('save')
doSomethingBeforeSave() {}
@After('save')
doSomethingAfterSave() { }
}
@Injectable()
export class App {
constructor(private userRepo: UserRepository) { }
async findUsers() {
const one = await this.userRepo.findById('3434-34-34343-3434');
const many = await this.userRepo.find({ conditions: { name: 'foo' } });
const newOne = await this.userRepo.create({ foo: true });
const updated = await this.userRepo.save(newOne);
}
}
const dbc = new DatabaseClient();
dbc.connect('mongodb://your.mongo.url'); // optional existing connection as second arg
const svc = new UserRepository(dbc);
const one = await svc.findById('3434-34-34343-3434');
const many = await svc.find({ conditions: { name: 'foo' } });
const newOne = await svc.create({ foo: true });
const updated = await svc.save(newOne);
