Install

$ npm install mongoskin

Usage

Use dburl

var mongo = require ( 'mongoskin' ); var db = mongo.db( "mongodb://localhost:27017/integration_tests" , { native_parser : true }); db.bind( 'article' ); db.article.find().toArray( function ( err, items ) { db.close(); });

Use ReplSet

var mongo = require ( 'mongoskin' ); var Server = mongo.Server; var Db = mongo.Db; var replSet = new ReplSetServers([ new Server( 'localhost' , 30000 ), new Server( 'localhost' , 30001 ), new Server( 'localhost' , 30002 ), ]); var db = new Db( 'integration_test_' , replSet, { w : 0 , native_parser : (process.env[ 'TEST_NATIVE' ] != null )}); db.collection( 'myconnection' ).find().setReadPreference(ReadPreference.SECONDARY).toArray( function ( err, items ) { db.close(); });

Model helper:

var mongo = require ( 'mongoskin' ); var db = mongo.db( "mongodb://localhost:27017/integration_tests" , { native_parser : true }); db.bind( 'article' ).bind({ getByAuthor : function ( author_id, callback ) { this .findOne({ author_id : author_id}, callback); } }); db.article.getByAuthor(author_id, function ( err, article ) { console .log(article); });

Origin API part

For detail API reference see node mongodb API. Mongoskin is just change the API call chain.

We make some common use functions in promise mode, we call it SkinClass of a normal Class. And the API is almost same with official API.

module

origin:

var mongo = require ( 'mongodb' ); var Db = mongo.Db; var Server = mongo.Server; var MongoClient = mongo.MongoClient; var ReplSetServers = mongo.ReplSetServers; ...

mongoskin:

var mongo = require ( 'mongoskin' ); var Db = mongo.Db; var Server = mongo.Server; var MongoClient = mongo.MongoClient; var ReplSetServers = mongo.ReplSetServers; ...

returns a Db instance

alias origin MongoClient.connect(..., function(err, db) { .... })

origin:

MongoClient.connect(..., function ( err, db ) { })

mongoskin:

var db = MongoClient.connect(...)

returns a Collection instance

alias origin db.collection(..., function(err, collection) {....})

origin:

var db = new Db(...); db.open( function ( err, db ) { db.collection( 'myCollection' , { strict : true }, function ( err, myCollection ) { }); });

mongoskin:

var db = new Db(...); var myCollection = db.collection( 'myCollection' , { strict : true });

MongoSkin API part

alias MongoClient.connect(...)

convert String to ObjectID instance.

alias db[name] = db.collection(name, options)

db.bind( 'article' ) db.article.find().toArray( function ( err, items ) { assert.ok(err == null ); });

alias new Admin(db, ...)

alias new Grid(db, ...)

alias new GridStore(db, ...)

each method of extendObject will be bind to collection.

alias collection.find({_id: toObjectID(id)}, ...)

alias collection.update({_id: toObjectID(id)}, ...)

alias collection.remove({_id: toObjectID(id)}, ...)

NOTE!! mongoskin API change from 1.3.20

Since node-mongodb-native has change a lot of API, mongoskin redesign from 1.3.20. The version number keep same with node-mongodb-native. And the API appearence is also keep same with node-mongodb-native

Removed API from mongoskin 1.3.20

module.bind

module.Skin*

module.router

skinDb.toId

skinDb.toObjectId

skinDb.gridfs

skinCollection.bind

Modified API from mongoskin 1.3.20

module.db

skinDb.bind

Additional API from mongoskin 1.3.20

module.MongoClient

module.Grid

module.GridStore

module.helper.toObjectID

