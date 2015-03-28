MongoQ

Use mongoDB like this:

mongoq("testdb").collection("users").find().toArray().done( function(docs){} ).fail( function(err){} ) ;

Base on node-mongodb-native

Features

Standard [connection string format][connection string]

Full node-mongodb-native methods supports

Chainable api

Introduce into jQuery Deferred which is based on the CommonJS Promises/A design. => v0.2

Control-flow => v0.2

Installation

npm install mongoq

Example

var assert = require("assert") , mongoq = require("../index.js") , db = mongoq("mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/mongoqTest") , User = db.collection("users"); User .remove() //clear test date .done( function () { User . insert ( [{ _id: 1 , name : "Jack", age: 22 }, { _id: 2 , name : "Lucy", age: 20 }] ) // Add Jack and Lucy . and ( User . insert ( { _id: 3 , name : "Mike", age: 21 } ) ) // Add Mike synchronous . and ( function (u1, u2) { // Will find after add Jack, Lucy and Mike return User .findOne( { name : u2[ 0 ]["name"] } ) } ) .done( function (u1, u2, u3) { // All be done assert .deepEqual( u1, [{ _id: 1 , name : "Jack", age: 22 }, { _id: 2 , name : "Lucy", age: 20 }], "Insert first" ); assert .deepEqual( u2, [{ _id: 3 , name : "Mike", age: 21 }], "insert second" ); assert .deepEqual( u3, { _id: 3 , name : "Mike", age: 21 }, "Find after insert" ); db. close (); } ) .fail( function ( err ) { // Any error occur console.log( err ); } ); } ) .fail( function ( err ) { // Faild to remove console.log( err ); } );

Work like node-mongodb-native

Mongoq bridge all the methods and events from mongodb native database and mongodb native collections, and make it chainable.

###Access BSON

var mongoq = require ( "mongoq" ); var BSON = mongoq.BSON; var ObjectID = BSON.ObjectID;

###Database

Provide a simple [connection string][connection string]

var mongoq = require("mongoq"); //use default server localhost: 27017 , poolSize 1 var db = mongoq("testdb"); //use options db = mongoq("testdb", {host: "127.0.0.1", port: "27017"}); // connection string db = mongoq("mongodb://localhost/testdb"); // Connect and login to the "testdb" database as user "admin" with passowrd "foobar" db = mongoq("mongodb://admin:foobar@localhost:27017/testdb?poolSize=2"); //Repl set servers db = mongoq("mongodb://admin:foobar@localhost:27017,localhost:27018/testdb?reconnectWait=2000;retries=20"); // Add user db.addUser("admin", "foobar", function (err) {});

methods

close(callback)

admin(callback)

collectionNames(collectionName?, callback)

collection(collectionName, options?, callback)

collections(callback)

dereference(dbRef, callback)

logout(options, callback) Logout user from server, Fire off on all connections and remove all auth info

authenticate(username, password, callback)

addUser(username, password, callback)

removeUser(username, callback)

createCollection(collectionName, options?, callback)

dropCollection(collectionName, callback)

renameCollection(fromCollection, toCollection, callback)

lastError(options, connectionOptions, callback)

error(options, callback)

lastStatus(callback)

previousErrors(callback)

executeDbCommand(commandHash, options?, callback)

executeDbAdminCommand(commandHash, callback)

resetErrorHistory(callback)

createIndex(collectionName, fieldOrSpec, options?, callback) Create an index on a collection

ensureIndex(collectionName, fieldOrSpec, options?, callback) Ensure index, create an index if it does not exist

dropIndex(collectionName, indexName, callback) Drop Index on a collection

indexInformation(collectionName, options..., callback)

dropDatabase(callback)

cursorInfo(callback) Fetch the cursor information

executeCommand(dbCommand, options, callback)

###Collection

var mongoq = require ( "mongoq" ); var db = mongoq( "mongodb://localhost/testdb" ); var users = db.collection( "users" ); users.insert({ name : "Jack" , phone : 1234567 , email : "jake@mail.com" });

methods

insert (docs, options?, callback?)

remove (selector?, options?, callback?)

rename (newName, callback)

insertAll (docs, options?, callback?)

save (doc, options?, callback?)

update (selector, document, options?, callback?) // options:upsert,multi,safe

distinct (key, query?, callback?)

count (query?, callback)

drop (callback)

findAndModify (query, sort, doc, options?, callback?) // options: remove,unshift,new

find () //return Cursor

findOne (queryObject, options?, callback)

createIndex (fieldOrSpec, options, callback?)

ensureIndex (fieldOrSpec, options, callback?)

indexInformation (options, callback)

dropIndex (name, callback)

dropIndexes (callback)

mapReduce (map, reduce, options, callback)

group (keys, condition, initial, reduce, command, callback)

options (callback)

###Cursor

var mongoq = require ( "mongoq" ); var db = mongoq( "mongodb://localhost/testdb" ); var users = db.collection( "users" ); var cursor = users.find(); cursor.toArray( function ( err, users ) { db.close(); });

methods

toArray(callback)

each(callback)

count(callback)

sort(keyOrList, direction) //=> this

limit(limit) //=> this

skip(limit) //=> this

batchSize(limit) //=> this

nextObject(callback)

getMore(callback)

explain(callback)

MongoQ style

###Deferred Object

MongoQ introduce into jQuery Deferred since v0.2, you can find more documents about jQuery Deferred Object at here.

MongoQ make all mongodb asynchronous processes to return with a Promise Object.

var mongoq = require ( "mongoq" ); var db = mongoq( "mongodb://localhost/testdb" ); var users = db.collection( "users" ); users.find().toArray() .done( function ( docs ) { } ) .done( function ( docs ) { } ) .fail( function ( error ) { } ) .then( function ( docs ) { }, function ( error ) { } );

methods

done( doneCallbacks [, doneCallbacks] ) //=> Add handlers to be called when the Deferred object is resolved.

fail( failCallbacks [, failCallbacks] ) //=> Add handlers to be called when the Deferred object is rejected.

then( doneCallbacks, failCallbacks ) //=> Add handlers to be called when the Deferred object is resolved or rejected.

always( alwaysCallbacks ) //=> Add handlers to be called when the Deferred object is either resolved or rejected.

Notice: Please don't use find().each().done(... , the callbacks will be called only once.

###Control-flow

MongoQ add two methods called and and next to the Promise Object for the mongodb's parallel execution, serial execution and error handling painless.

and: run promise object series or parallel and then serialize the result

var mongoq = require ( "mongoq" ); var db = mongoq( "mongodb://localhost/testdb" ); var users = db.collection( "users" ); var messages = db.collection( "messages" ); users.count() .and( users.findOne() ) .and( function ( user ) { return user ? messages.find({ user : user._id }).toArray() : []; } ) .done( function ( num, user, msgs ) { } ) .fail( function ( err ) {} );

next: run promise object series then give the result to the next

var mongoq = require ( "mongoq" ); var db = mongoq( "mongodb://localhost/testdb" ); var users = db.collection( "users" ); var messages = db.collection( "messages" ); users.findOne() .next( function ( user ) { return user ? messages.find({ user : user._id }).toArray() : []; } ) .done( function ( msgs ) { } ) .fail( function ( err ) {} );

Contributor

Caio Ribeiro Pereira (caio.ribeiro.pereira@gmail.com)

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 hidden <zzdhidden@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.