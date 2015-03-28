Use mongoDB like this:
mongoq("testdb").collection("users").find().toArray().done( function(docs){} ).fail( function(err){} );
Base on node-mongodb-native
npm install mongoq
var assert = require("assert")
, mongoq = require("../index.js")
, db = mongoq("mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/mongoqTest")
, User = db.collection("users");
User.remove() //clear test date
.done( function() {
User.insert( [{ _id: 1, name: "Jack", age: 22 }, { _id: 2, name: "Lucy", age: 20 }] ) //Add Jack and Lucy
.and( User.insert( { _id: 3, name: "Mike", age: 21 } ) ) //Add Mike synchronous
.and( function(u1, u2) {
// Will find after add Jack, Lucy and Mike
return User.findOne( { name: u2[0]["name"] } )
} )
.done( function(u1, u2, u3) { //All be done
assert.deepEqual( u1, [{ _id: 1, name: "Jack", age: 22 }, { _id: 2, name: "Lucy", age: 20 }], "Insert first" );
assert.deepEqual( u2, [{ _id: 3, name: "Mike", age: 21 }], "insert second" );
assert.deepEqual( u3, { _id: 3, name: "Mike", age: 21 }, "Find after insert" );
db.close();
} )
.fail( function( err ) { // Any error occur
console.log( err );
} );
} )
.fail( function( err ) { // Faild to remove
console.log( err );
} );
Mongoq bridge all the methods and events from mongodb native database and mongodb native collections, and make it chainable.
###Access BSON
var mongoq = require("mongoq");
var BSON = mongoq.BSON;
var ObjectID = BSON.ObjectID;
###Database
Provide a simple [connection string][connection string]
var mongoq = require("mongoq");
//use default server localhost:27017, poolSize 1
var db = mongoq("testdb");
//use options
db = mongoq("testdb", {host: "127.0.0.1", port: "27017"});
//connection string
db = mongoq("mongodb://localhost/testdb");
// Connect and login to the "testdb" database as user "admin" with passowrd "foobar"
db = mongoq("mongodb://admin:foobar@localhost:27017/testdb?poolSize=2");
//Repl set servers
db = mongoq("mongodb://admin:foobar@localhost:27017,localhost:27018/testdb?reconnectWait=2000;retries=20");
//Add user
db.addUser("admin", "foobar", function(err) {});
methods
###Collection
var mongoq = require("mongoq");
var db = mongoq("mongodb://localhost/testdb");
var users = db.collection("users");
users.insert({name: "Jack", phone: 1234567, email: "jake@mail.com"});
methods
###Cursor
var mongoq = require("mongoq");
var db = mongoq("mongodb://localhost/testdb");
var users = db.collection("users");
var cursor = users.find();
cursor.toArray(function(err, users){
db.close();
});
methods
###Deferred Object
MongoQ introduce into jQuery Deferred since v0.2, you can find more documents about jQuery Deferred Object at here.
MongoQ make all mongodb asynchronous processes to return with a Promise Object.
var mongoq = require("mongoq");
var db = mongoq("mongodb://localhost/testdb");
var users = db.collection("users");
users.find().toArray()
.done( function( docs ) {
//=> users
} )
.done( function( docs ) {
//=> users
} )
.fail( function( error ) {
//=> error
} )
.then( function( docs ) {
//=> users
}, function( error ) {
//=> error
} );
methods
Notice: Please don't use
find().each().done(..., the callbacks will be called only once.
###Control-flow
MongoQ add two methods called
and and
next to the Promise Object for the mongodb's parallel execution, serial execution and error handling painless.
and: run promise object series or parallel and then serialize the result
var mongoq = require("mongoq");
var db = mongoq("mongodb://localhost/testdb");
var users = db.collection("users");
var messages = db.collection("messages");
users.count()
.and( users.findOne() ) // parallel
.and( function( user ) { // serial when in function
return user ? messages.find({ user: user._id }).toArray() : [];
} )
.done( function( num, user, msgs ) {
//num from users.count
//user from users.findOne
//msgs from messages.find
} )
.fail( function( err ) {} );
next: run promise object series then give the result to the next
var mongoq = require("mongoq");
var db = mongoq("mongodb://localhost/testdb");
var users = db.collection("users");
var messages = db.collection("messages");
users.findOne()
.next( function( user ) { // serial when in function
return user ? messages.find({ user: user._id }).toArray() : [];
} )
.done( function( msgs ) {
//msgs from messages.find
} )
.fail( function( err ) {} );
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011 hidden <zzdhidden@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.