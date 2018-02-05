Mongoose Version

Mongoose Version is a mongoose plugin to save document data versions. Documents are saved to a "versioned" document collection before saving original documents and kept for later use.

Installation

$ npm install mongoose- version

Usage

To use mongoose-version for an existing mongoose schema you'll have to require and plugin mongoose-version into the existing schema.

The following schema definition defines a "Page" schema, and uses mongoose-version plugin with default options

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var Schema = mongoose.Schema; var version = require ( 'mongoose-version' ); var Page = new Schema({ title : { type : String , required : true }, content : { type : String , required : true }, path : { type : String , required : true }, tags : [ String ], lastModified : Date , created : Date }); Page.plugin(version);

Mongoose-version will define a schema that has a refId field pointing to the original model and a version array containing cloned copies of the versioned model.

Mongoose-version will add a static field to Page, that is "VersionedModel" that can be used to access the versioned model of page, for example for querying old versions of a document.

Option keys and defaults

collection: name of the collection to persist versions to. The default is 'versions'. You should supply this option if you're using mongoose-version on more than one schema.

suppressVersionIncrement: mongoose-version will not increment the version of the saved model before saving the model by default. To turn on auto version increment set this option to false. Default: true

suppressRefIdIndex: mongoose-version will not index the refId field by default. To turn on indexing on refId set this option to false. Default: true

strategy: mongoose-version allows versioned document to be saved as multiple documents in a collection or in a single document in a version array. In case you want to save documents in an array specify array strategy, for storing versioned documents in multiple documents specify collection strategy. Default array .

strategy, for storing versioned documents in multiple documents specify strategy. Default . maxVersions: Only valid for array strategy. Specifies how many historic versions of a document should be kept. Defaults to Number.MAX_VALUE .

strategy. Specifies how many historic versions of a document should be kept. Defaults to . mongoose: Pass a mongoose instance to work with

removeVersions: Removes versions when origin document is removed. Defaults to false

ignorePaths: Defines an array of document field names that do not trigger a new version to be created when this field was changed. Only working with array strategy (default strategy). Defaults to [] .

. refIdType: The type of the _id field used in your document. Will be used to set the type of the refId. Defaults to ObjectId .

field used in your document. Will be used to set the type of the refId. Defaults to . Options are passed to a newly created mongoose schemas as settings, so you may use any option supported by mongoose

In case you only want to specify the collection name, you can pass a string instance to options that is taken as collection name. Options may be passed as follows:

Page.plugin(version, { collection : 'Page__versions' });

Misc

Debug Messages

Mongoose-version uses the debug module for debug messages. You can enable mongoose-version debug logs by setting the DEBUG environment variable to mongoose:version .

DEBUG =mongoose:version

on Windows use

SET DEBUG =mongoose: version

Debug messages are logged if a version was persisted to mongodb or a version was removed from mongodb.