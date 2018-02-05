Mongoose Version is a mongoose plugin to save document data versions. Documents are saved to a "versioned" document collection before saving original documents and kept for later use.
$ npm install mongoose-version
To use mongoose-version for an existing mongoose schema you'll have to require and plugin mongoose-version into the existing schema.
The following schema definition defines a "Page" schema, and uses mongoose-version plugin with default options
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var Schema = mongoose.Schema;
var version = require('mongoose-version');
var Page = new Schema({
title : { type : String, required : true},
content : { type : String, required : true },
path : { type : String, required : true},
tags : [String],
lastModified : Date,
created : Date
});
Page.plugin(version);
Mongoose-version will define a schema that has a refId field pointing to the original model and a version array containing cloned copies of the versioned model.
Mongoose-version will add a static field to Page, that is "VersionedModel" that can be used to access the versioned model of page, for example for querying old versions of a document.
true
true
array strategy, for storing versioned documents in multiple documents specify
collection strategy. Default
array.
array strategy. Specifies how many historic versions of a document should be kept. Defaults to
Number.MAX_VALUE.
false
[].
_id field used in your document. Will be used to set the type of the refId. Defaults to
ObjectId.
In case you only want to specify the collection name, you can pass a string instance to options that is taken as collection name. Options may be passed as follows:
Page.plugin(version, { collection: 'Page__versions' });
Mongoose-version uses the debug module for debug messages. You can enable mongoose-version debug logs by setting the
DEBUG environment variable to
mongoose:version.
DEBUG=mongoose:version
on Windows use
SET DEBUG=mongoose:version
Debug messages are logged if a version was persisted to mongodb or a version was removed from mongodb.