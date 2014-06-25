openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mv

mongoose-validators

by Niklas von Hertzen
0.1.0 (see all)

Validators for Mongoose schemas with validator.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

701

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mongoose-validators

Build Status NPM Downloads NPM Version

validator.js for Mongoose schemas.

Installation

npm install mongoose-validators

Usage

var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
    validators = require('mongoose-validators');

// single validator
var Schema = new mongoose.Schema({
    email: {type: String, validate: validators.isEmail()}
});

// multiple validators
var Schema = new mongoose.Schema({
    username: {type: String, validate: [validators.isAlphanumeric(), validators.isLength(2, 60)]}
});

Options

Each validator type can be passed an optional options object as the first argument. The following common options can be defined:

  • skipNull - Skip validation if the value is null or undefined, default: false
  • skipEmpty - Skip validation if the value is and empty string (""), null or undefined, default: false
  • message - Override the default error message returned when validation fails.

Validators

Same as with validator.js:

  • equals([options, ] comparison) - check if the string matches the comparison.
  • contains([options, ] seed) - check if the string contains the seed.
  • matches([options, ] pattern [, modifiers]) - check if string matches the pattern. Either matches('foo', /foo/i) or matches('foo', 'foo', 'i').
  • isEmail([options]) - check if the string is an email.
  • isURL([options]) - check if the string is an URL. options is an object which defaults to { protocols: ['http','https','ftp'], require_tld: true, require_protocol: false, allow_underscores: false }.
  • isIP([options, ][version]) - check if the string is an IP (version 4 or 6).
  • isAlpha(([options]) - check if the string contains only letters (a-zA-Z).
  • isNumeric([options]) - check if the string contains only numbers.
  • isAlphanumeric([options]) - check if the string contains only letters and numbers.
  • isBase64([options]) - check if a string is base64 encoded.
  • isHexadecimal([options]) - check if the string is a hexadecimal number.
  • isHexColor([options]) - check if the string is a hexadecimal color.
  • isLowercase([options]) - check if the string is lowercase.
  • isUppercase([options]) - check if the string is uppercase.
  • isInt([options]) - check if the string is an integer.
  • isFloat([options]) - check if the string is a float.
  • isDivisibleBy([options, ] number) - check if the string is a number that's divisible by another.
  • isNull([options]) - check if the string is null.
  • isLength([options,] min [, max]) - check if the string's length falls in a range. Note: this function takes into account surrogate pairs.
  • isByteLength([options,] min [, max]) - check if the string's length (in bytes) falls in a range.
  • isUUID([options][, version]) - check if the string is a UUID (version 3, 4 or 5).
  • isDate([options]) - check if the string is a date.
  • isAfter([options][, date]) - check if the string is a date that's after the specified date (defaults to now).
  • isBefore([options][, date]) - check if the string is a date that's before the specified date.
  • isIn([options, ]values) - check if the string is in a array of allowed values.
  • isCreditCard([options]) - check if the string is a credit card.
  • isISBN([options][, version]) - check if the string is an ISBN (version 10 or 13).
  • isJSON([options]) - check if the string is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse).
  • isMultibyte([options]) - check if the string contains one or more multibyte chars.
  • isAscii([options]) - check if the string contains ASCII chars only.
  • isFullWidth([options]) - check if the string contains any full-width chars.
  • isHalfWidth([options]) - check if the string contains any half-width chars.
  • isVariableWidth([options]) - check if the string contains a mixture of full and half-width chars.
  • isSurrogatePair([options]) - check if the string contains any surrogate pairs chars.

Testing

Run mocha tests using:

``` npm test````

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial