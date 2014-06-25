validator.js for Mongoose schemas.

Installation

npm install mongoose-validators

Usage

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), validators = require ( 'mongoose-validators' ); var Schema = new mongoose.Schema({ email: { type : String , validate: validators.isEmail()} }); var Schema = new mongoose.Schema({ username: { type : String , validate: [validators.isAlphanumeric(), validators.isLength( 2 , 60 )]} });

Options

Each validator type can be passed an optional options object as the first argument. The following common options can be defined:

- Skip validation if the value is and empty string (""), null or undefined, default: false message - Override the default error message returned when validation fails.

Validators

Same as with validator.js:

equals([options, ] comparison) - check if the string matches the comparison.

- check if the string matches the comparison. contains([options, ] seed) - check if the string contains the seed.

- check if the string contains the seed. matches([options, ] pattern [, modifiers]) - check if string matches the pattern. Either matches('foo', /foo/i) or matches('foo', 'foo', 'i') .

- check if string matches the pattern. Either or . isEmail([options]) - check if the string is an email.

- check if the string is an email. isURL([options]) - check if the string is an URL. options is an object which defaults to { protocols: ['http','https','ftp'], require_tld: true, require_protocol: false, allow_underscores: false } .

- check if the string is an URL. is an object which defaults to . isIP([options, ][version]) - check if the string is an IP (version 4 or 6).

- check if the string is an IP (version 4 or 6). isAlpha(([options]) - check if the string contains only letters (a-zA-Z).

- check if the string contains only letters (a-zA-Z). isNumeric([options]) - check if the string contains only numbers.

- check if the string contains only numbers. isAlphanumeric([options]) - check if the string contains only letters and numbers.

- check if the string contains only letters and numbers. isBase64([options]) - check if a string is base64 encoded.

- check if a string is base64 encoded. isHexadecimal([options]) - check if the string is a hexadecimal number.

- check if the string is a hexadecimal number. isHexColor([options]) - check if the string is a hexadecimal color.

- check if the string is a hexadecimal color. isLowercase([options]) - check if the string is lowercase.

- check if the string is lowercase. isUppercase([options]) - check if the string is uppercase.

- check if the string is uppercase. isInt([options]) - check if the string is an integer.

- check if the string is an integer. isFloat([options]) - check if the string is a float.

- check if the string is a float. isDivisibleBy([options, ] number) - check if the string is a number that's divisible by another.

- check if the string is a number that's divisible by another. isNull([options]) - check if the string is null.

- check if the string is null. isLength([options,] min [, max]) - check if the string's length falls in a range. Note: this function takes into account surrogate pairs.

- check if the string's length falls in a range. Note: this function takes into account surrogate pairs. isByteLength([options,] min [, max]) - check if the string's length (in bytes) falls in a range.

- check if the string's length (in bytes) falls in a range. isUUID([options][, version]) - check if the string is a UUID (version 3, 4 or 5).

- check if the string is a UUID (version 3, 4 or 5). isDate([options]) - check if the string is a date.

- check if the string is a date. isAfter([options][, date]) - check if the string is a date that's after the specified date (defaults to now).

- check if the string is a date that's after the specified date (defaults to now). isBefore([options][, date]) - check if the string is a date that's before the specified date.

- check if the string is a date that's before the specified date. isIn([options, ]values) - check if the string is in a array of allowed values.

- check if the string is in a array of allowed values. isCreditCard([options]) - check if the string is a credit card.

- check if the string is a credit card. isISBN([options][, version]) - check if the string is an ISBN (version 10 or 13).

- check if the string is an ISBN (version 10 or 13). isJSON([options]) - check if the string is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse).

- check if the string is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse). isMultibyte([options]) - check if the string contains one or more multibyte chars.

- check if the string contains one or more multibyte chars. isAscii([options]) - check if the string contains ASCII chars only.

- check if the string contains ASCII chars only. isFullWidth([options]) - check if the string contains any full-width chars.

- check if the string contains any full-width chars. isHalfWidth([options]) - check if the string contains any half-width chars.

- check if the string contains any half-width chars. isVariableWidth([options]) - check if the string contains a mixture of full and half-width chars.

- check if the string contains a mixture of full and half-width chars. isSurrogatePair([options]) - check if the string contains any surrogate pairs chars.

Testing

Run mocha tests using:

``` npm test````