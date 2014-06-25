mongoose-validators
validator.js for Mongoose schemas.
Installation
npm install mongoose-validators
Usage
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
validators = require('mongoose-validators');
var Schema = new mongoose.Schema({
email: {type: String, validate: validators.isEmail()}
});
var Schema = new mongoose.Schema({
username: {type: String, validate: [validators.isAlphanumeric(), validators.isLength(2, 60)]}
});
Options
Each validator type can be passed an optional
options object as the first argument. The following common options can be defined:
- skipNull - Skip validation if the value is null or undefined, default: false
- skipEmpty - Skip validation if the value is and empty string (""), null or undefined, default: false
- message - Override the default error message returned when validation fails.
Validators
Same as with validator.js:
- equals([options, ] comparison) - check if the string matches the comparison.
- contains([options, ] seed) - check if the string contains the seed.
- matches([options, ] pattern [, modifiers]) - check if string matches the pattern. Either
matches('foo', /foo/i) or
matches('foo', 'foo', 'i').
- isEmail([options]) - check if the string is an email.
- isURL([options]) - check if the string is an URL.
options is an object which defaults to
{ protocols: ['http','https','ftp'], require_tld: true, require_protocol: false, allow_underscores: false }.
- isIP([options, ][version]) - check if the string is an IP (version 4 or 6).
- isAlpha(([options]) - check if the string contains only letters (a-zA-Z).
- isNumeric([options]) - check if the string contains only numbers.
- isAlphanumeric([options]) - check if the string contains only letters and numbers.
- isBase64([options]) - check if a string is base64 encoded.
- isHexadecimal([options]) - check if the string is a hexadecimal number.
- isHexColor([options]) - check if the string is a hexadecimal color.
- isLowercase([options]) - check if the string is lowercase.
- isUppercase([options]) - check if the string is uppercase.
- isInt([options]) - check if the string is an integer.
- isFloat([options]) - check if the string is a float.
- isDivisibleBy([options, ] number) - check if the string is a number that's divisible by another.
- isNull([options]) - check if the string is null.
- isLength([options,] min [, max]) - check if the string's length falls in a range. Note: this function takes into account surrogate pairs.
- isByteLength([options,] min [, max]) - check if the string's length (in bytes) falls in a range.
- isUUID([options][, version]) - check if the string is a UUID (version 3, 4 or 5).
- isDate([options]) - check if the string is a date.
- isAfter([options][, date]) - check if the string is a date that's after the specified date (defaults to now).
- isBefore([options][, date]) - check if the string is a date that's before the specified date.
- isIn([options, ]values) - check if the string is in a array of allowed values.
- isCreditCard([options]) - check if the string is a credit card.
- isISBN([options][, version]) - check if the string is an ISBN (version 10 or 13).
- isJSON([options]) - check if the string is valid JSON (note: uses JSON.parse).
- isMultibyte([options]) - check if the string contains one or more multibyte chars.
- isAscii([options]) - check if the string contains ASCII chars only.
- isFullWidth([options]) - check if the string contains any full-width chars.
- isHalfWidth([options]) - check if the string contains any half-width chars.
- isVariableWidth([options]) - check if the string contains a mixture of full and half-width chars.
- isSurrogatePair([options]) - check if the string contains any surrogate pairs chars.
Testing
Run mocha tests using:
``` npm test````