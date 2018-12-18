Mongoose UUID Data type

========================

Why

MongoDB supports storing UUID v1 and v4 in Binary format. Why not take advantage of that when using UUIDs?

What does it do?

This will add an additional UUID type to mongoose. When used instead of String, UUIDs will be stored in Binary format, which takes about half as much space.

This also makes it easy for you to continue to work with UUIDs as strings in your application. It automatically casts Strings to Binary, and when read a document from the database, and you access a property directly, you get the value back as a String.

New: Query population now works correctly! Updated with dependency on mongoose 5

How to use

var uuidv4 = require ( 'uuid/v4' ); var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var Schema = mongoose.Schema; require ( 'mongoose-uuid2' )(mongoose); var UUID = mongoose.Types.UUID; var ProductSchema = Schema({ _id : { type : UUID, default : uuidv4 }, name : String }, { id : false }); var PhotoSchema = Schema({ _id : { type : UUID, default : uuidv4 }, filename : String , product : { type : UUID, ref : 'Product' } }, { id : false }); ProductSchema.set( 'toObject' , { getters : true }); ProductSchema.set( 'toJSON' , { getters : true }); var Product = mongoose.model( 'Product' , ProductSchema); PhotoSchema.set( 'toObject' , { getters : true }); PhotoSchema.set( 'toJSON' , { getters : true }); var Photo = mongoose.model( 'Photo' , PhotoSchema);

Example