A simple URL based slug generator for mongoose models.
$ npm install mongoose-url-slugs
Option keys are now all Camel case, as opposed to previously.
A slug is a human-readable unique identifier that can be used in a URL instead of an ID or hash. This is common in content sites where the title of the article is "slugified" to turn this ugly URL
into this pretty one
When supplied with a string, the following steps are taken to transform it into a slug.
my-cool-slug and
my-cool-slug-2)
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
Schema = mongoose.Schema,
URLSlugs = require('mongoose-url-slugs');
var testSchema = new Schema({
first_name: {type: String, default: '', trim: true},
last_name: {type: String, default: '', trim: true},
rev: {type: String, default: '', trim: true}
});
testSchema.plugin(URLSlugs('first_name last_name'));
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
Schema = mongoose.Schema,
URLSlugs = require('mongoose-url-slugs');
var testSchema = new Schema({
first_name: {type: String, default: '', trim: true},
last_name: {type: String, default: '', trim: true},
rev: {type: String, default: '', trim: true}
});
// Save slugs to 'myslug' field.
testSchema.plugin(URLSlugs('first_name last_name', {field: 'myslug'}));
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 - 2017 Talha Asad
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.