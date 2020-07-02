openbase logo
mui

mongoose-update-if-current

by Eoin O'Brien
1.4.0 (see all)

Optimistic concurrency (OCC) plugin for mongoose.

Readme

mongoose-update-if-current

Optimistic concurrency control plugin for Mongoose v5.0 and higher.

This plugin brings optimistic concurrency control to Mongoose documents by incrementing document version numbers on each save, and preventing previous versions of a document from being saved over the current version.

Inspired by issue #4004 in the Mongoose GitHub repository.

Installation

$ npm install --save mongoose
$ npm install --save mongoose-update-if-current

Getting Started

Import the plugin from the package:

/* Using ES2015 imports */
import { updateIfCurrentPlugin } from 'mongoose-update-if-current';

/* Using require() */
const { updateIfCurrentPlugin } = require('mongoose-update-if-current');

Add it to mongoose as a global plugin, or add it to a single schema:

/* Global plugin */
mongoose.plugin(updateIfCurrentPlugin);

/* Single schema */
const mySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ ... });
mySchema.plugin(updateIfCurrentPlugin);

Default behaviour is to use the schema's version key (__v by default) to implement concurrency control. The plugin can be configured to use timestamps (updatedAt by default) instead, if they are enabled on the schema:

/* Global plugin - remember to add { timestamps: true } to each schema */
mongoose.plugin(updateIfCurrentPlugin, { strategy: 'timestamp' });

/* Single schema */
const mySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ ... }, { timestamps: true });
mySchema.plugin(updateIfCurrentPlugin, { strategy: 'timestamp' });

The plugin will hook into the save() function on schema documents to increment the version and check that it matches the version in the database before persisting it.

NB: If the schema has a custom version key or timestamp field set, then the plugin will automatically regognise and use it. An error will be throws if you attempt to add the plugin to a schema without the fields to support it.

Usage

Let's save a new Book to MongoDB.

    // Save a new Book document to the database
    let book = await new Book({
        title: 'The Prince',
        author: 'Niccolò Machiavelli',
    }).save();

Our book document should look something like this:

    {
        __v: 0,
        title: 'The Prince',
        author: 'Niccolò Machiavelli',
        ...
    }

Now that it's in the database, a user fetches the book and updates it.

    let book = await Book.findOne({ title: 'The Prince' });
    book.title = 'Il Principe';
    book = await book.save();

The book document in MongoDB now looks like this:

    {
        __v: 1,  // note the incremented version
        title: 'Il Principe',
        author: 'Niccolò Machiavelli',
        ...
    }

Meanwhile, another user tries to update the book, fetching it before it was updated.

    // Before the call to save() above, so book.__v is 0
    let book = await Book.findOne({ title: 'The Prince' });
    // Now the other user updates the book, so our version is out of date
    // Try to update the book based on the stale version
    book.author = 'Niccolò di Bernardo dei Machiavelli';
    book = await book.save();  // throws a VersionError

When the other user tries to save an out-of-date version of the document to the database, the operation fails and throws an error.

NB: The plugin throws a VersionError when in { strategy: 'version' } mode, but throws a DocumentNotFoundError when in { strategy: 'timestamp' } mode.

See the __tests__ directory for more usage examples.

Notes

  • The plugin manages concurrency when a document is updated using Document.save(), but you can still force updates using Model.update(), Model.findByIdAndUpdate() or Model.findOneAndUpdate() if you so desire.
  • The plugin relies on either __v or updatedAt to implement concurrency control; as such, this plugin might not be compatible with other plugins that alter these fields.
  • The plugin causes the document's version to be incremented whenever save() is called when using it for concurrency control.

Development

The project uses the Google JavaScript code style. The test suites are built on Facebook's Jest. Make sure that any changes you make are fully tested and linted before submitting a pull request!

CommandDescription
npm testRuns tests
npm run buildBuilds the project
npm run ciBuilds the project, runs tests and reports coverage
npm run cleanCleans build output directories
npm run babelTranspiles JavaScript code
npm run lintLints JavaScript code

License

MIT

