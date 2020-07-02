Optimistic concurrency control plugin for Mongoose v5.0 and higher.
This plugin brings optimistic concurrency control to Mongoose documents by incrementing document version numbers on each save, and preventing previous versions of a document from being saved over the current version.
Inspired by issue #4004 in the Mongoose GitHub repository.
$ npm install --save mongoose
$ npm install --save mongoose-update-if-current
Import the plugin from the package:
/* Using ES2015 imports */
import { updateIfCurrentPlugin } from 'mongoose-update-if-current';
/* Using require() */
const { updateIfCurrentPlugin } = require('mongoose-update-if-current');
Add it to mongoose as a global plugin, or add it to a single schema:
/* Global plugin */
mongoose.plugin(updateIfCurrentPlugin);
/* Single schema */
const mySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ ... });
mySchema.plugin(updateIfCurrentPlugin);
Default behaviour is to use the schema's version key (
__v by default) to implement concurrency control.
The plugin can be configured to use timestamps (
updatedAt by default) instead, if they are enabled on the schema:
/* Global plugin - remember to add { timestamps: true } to each schema */
mongoose.plugin(updateIfCurrentPlugin, { strategy: 'timestamp' });
/* Single schema */
const mySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ ... }, { timestamps: true });
mySchema.plugin(updateIfCurrentPlugin, { strategy: 'timestamp' });
The plugin will hook into the
save() function on schema documents to increment the version and check that it matches the version in the database before persisting it.
NB: If the schema has a custom version key or timestamp field set, then the plugin will automatically regognise and use it. An error will be throws if you attempt to add the plugin to a schema without the fields to support it.
Let's save a new
Book to MongoDB.
// Save a new Book document to the database
let book = await new Book({
title: 'The Prince',
author: 'Niccolò Machiavelli',
}).save();
Our book document should look something like this:
{
__v: 0,
title: 'The Prince',
author: 'Niccolò Machiavelli',
...
}
Now that it's in the database, a user fetches the book and updates it.
let book = await Book.findOne({ title: 'The Prince' });
book.title = 'Il Principe';
book = await book.save();
The book document in MongoDB now looks like this:
{
__v: 1, // note the incremented version
title: 'Il Principe',
author: 'Niccolò Machiavelli',
...
}
Meanwhile, another user tries to update the book, fetching it before it was updated.
// Before the call to save() above, so book.__v is 0
let book = await Book.findOne({ title: 'The Prince' });
// Now the other user updates the book, so our version is out of date
// Try to update the book based on the stale version
book.author = 'Niccolò di Bernardo dei Machiavelli';
book = await book.save(); // throws a VersionError
When the other user tries to save an out-of-date version of the document to the database, the operation fails and throws an error.
NB: The plugin throws a
VersionError when in
{ strategy: 'version' } mode, but throws a
DocumentNotFoundError when in
{ strategy: 'timestamp' } mode.
See the
__tests__ directory for more usage examples.
Document.save(), but you can still force updates using
Model.update(),
Model.findByIdAndUpdate() or
Model.findOneAndUpdate() if you so desire.
__v or
updatedAt to implement concurrency control; as such, this plugin might not be compatible with other plugins that alter these fields.
save() is called when using it for concurrency control.
The project uses the Google JavaScript code style. The test suites are built on Facebook's Jest. Make sure that any changes you make are fully tested and linted before submitting a pull request!
|Command
|Description
npm test
|Runs tests
npm run build
|Builds the project
npm run ci
|Builds the project, runs tests and reports coverage
npm run clean
|Cleans build output directories
npm run babel
|Transpiles JavaScript code
npm run lint
|Lints JavaScript code