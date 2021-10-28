mongoose-unique-validator is a plugin which adds pre-save validation for unique fields within a Mongoose schema.

This makes error handling much easier, since you will get a Mongoose validation error when you attempt to violate a unique constraint, rather than an E11000 error from MongoDB.

Usage

Yarn: yarn add mongoose-unique-validator

NPM: npm install --save mongoose-unique-validator

Then, apply the plugin to your schema:

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var uniqueValidator = require ( 'mongoose-unique-validator' ); var mySchema = mongoose.Schema( ); mySchema.plugin(uniqueValidator);

Example

Let’s say you have a user schema. You can easily add validation for the unique constraints in this schema by applying the uniqueValidator plugin to your user schema:

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var uniqueValidator = require ( 'mongoose-unique-validator' ); var userSchema = mongoose.Schema({ username : { type : String , required : true , unique : true }, email : { type : String , index : true , unique : true , required : true }, password : { type : String , required : true } }); userSchema.plugin(uniqueValidator);

Now when you try to save a user, the unique validator will check for duplicate database entries and report them just like any other validation error:

var user = new User({ username : 'JohnSmith' , email : 'john.smith@gmail.com' , password : 'j0hnNYb0i' }); user.save( function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

{ message : 'Validation failed' , name : 'ValidationError' , errors : { username : { message : 'Error, expected `username` to be unique. Value: `JohnSmith`' , name : 'ValidatorError' , kind : 'unique' , path : 'username' , value : 'JohnSmith' } } }

When using findOneAndUpdate and related methods, mongoose doesn't automatically run validation. To trigger this, you need to pass a configuration object. For technical reasons, this plugin requires that you also set the context option to query .

{ runValidators: true, context: 'query' }

A full example:

User.findOneAndUpdate( { email : 'old-email@example.com' }, { email : 'new-email@example.com' }, { runValidators : true , context : 'query' }, function ( err ) { } )

Custom Error Types

You can pass through a custom error type as part of the optional options argument:

userSchema.plugin(uniqueValidator, { type : 'mongoose-unique-validator' });

After running the above example the output will be:

{ message : 'Validation failed' , name : 'ValidationError' , errors : { username : { message : 'Error, expected `username` to be unique. Value: `JohnSmith`' , name : 'ValidatorError' , kind : 'mongoose-unique-validator' , path : 'username' , value : 'JohnSmith' } } }

You can also specify a default custom error type by overriding the plugin defaults.type variable:

uniqueValidator.defaults.type = 'mongoose-unique-validator'

Custom Error Messages

You can pass through a custom error message as part of the optional options argument:

userSchema.plugin(uniqueValidator, { message : 'Error, expected {PATH} to be unique.' });

You have access to all of the standard Mongoose error message templating:

{PATH}

{VALUE}

{TYPE}

You can also specify a default custom error message by overriding the plugin defaults.message variable:

uniqueValidator.defaults.message = 'Error, expected {PATH} to be unique.'

Case Insensitive

For case-insensitive matches, include the uniqueCaseInsensitive option in your schema. Queries will treat john.smith@gmail.com and John.Smith@gmail.com as duplicates.

var userSchema = mongoose.Schema({ username : { type : String , required : true , unique : true }, email : { type : String , index : true , unique : true , required : true , uniqueCaseInsensitive : true }, password : { type : String , required : true } });

Additional Conditions

For additional unique-constraint conditions (ex: only enforce unique constraint on non soft-deleted records), the MongoDB option partialFilterExpression can be used.

Note: the option index must be passed as an object containing unique: true , or else partialFilterExpression will be ignored.

var userSchema = mongoose.Schema({ username : { type : String , required : true , unique : true }, email : { type : String , required : true , index : { unique : true , partialFilterExpression : { deleted : false } } }, password : { type : String , required : true } });

Caveats

Because we rely on async operations to verify whether a document exists in the database, it's possible for two queries to execute at the same time, both get 0 back, and then both insert into MongoDB.

Outside of automatically locking the collection or forcing a single connection, there's no real solution.

For most of our users this won't be a problem, but is an edge case to be aware of.