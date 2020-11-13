An email field-type for Mongoose schemas

usage

This will validate email, correctly:

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); require ( 'mongoose-type-email' ); var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ email : { work : mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, home : mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email } });

You can also use the stuff in String type:

var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ email : { work : { type : mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, required : true }, home : { type : mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, required : true }, } });

You can also use it as an array:

var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ emails : [{ type : mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email}] });

You can add 'allowBlank: true' in order to allow empty string ('') when the field is not required

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); require ( 'mongoose-type-email' ); var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ email : { work : { type : mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, allowBlank : true }, home : mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email } });

You can specify a default custom error message by overriding mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email.defaults.message

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); require ( 'mongoose-type-email' ); mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email.defaults.message = 'Email address is invalid' var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ email : { work : mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, home : mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email } });

By default, this library follows the same validation you see in the html spec for type=email which allows local email addresses, and other non-standard email types. If you want more complete TLD validation (eg user@host.com ) you can use the correctTld options: