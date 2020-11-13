An email field-type for Mongoose schemas
This will validate email, correctly:
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
require('mongoose-type-email');
var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
email: {
work: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email,
home: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email
}
});
You can also use the stuff in
String type:
var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
email: {
work: {type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, required: true},
home: {type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, required: true},
}
});
You can also use it as an array:
var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
emails: [{type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email}]
});
You can add 'allowBlank: true' in order to allow empty string ('') when the field is not required
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
require('mongoose-type-email');
var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
email: {
work: { type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, allowBlank: true }, // allows '' as a value
home: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email // throws when the value is ''
}
});
You can specify a default custom error message by overriding
mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email.defaults.message
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
require('mongoose-type-email');
mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email.defaults.message = 'Email address is invalid'
var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
email: {
work: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email,
home: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email
}
});
By default, this library follows the same validation you see in the html spec for
type=email which allows local email addresses, and other non-standard email types. If you want more complete TLD validation (eg
user@host.com) you can use the
correctTld options:
var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
email: {
work: {type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, correctTld: true},
home: {type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, correctTld: true},
}
});