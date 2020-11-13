openbase logo
mte

mongoose-type-email

by David Konsumer
1.1.2 (see all)

An email field-type for Mongoose schemas

Overview

3.3K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mongoose-type-email

An email field-type for Mongoose schemas

usage

This will validate email, correctly:

var mongoose = require('mongoose');
require('mongoose-type-email');

var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
    email: {
        work: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email,
        home: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email
    }
});

You can also use the stuff in String type:

var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
    email: {
        work: {type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, required: true},
        home: {type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, required: true},
    }
});

You can also use it as an array:

var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
    emails: [{type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email}]
});

You can add 'allowBlank: true' in order to allow empty string ('') when the field is not required

var mongoose = require('mongoose');
require('mongoose-type-email');

var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
    email: {
        work: { type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, allowBlank: true }, // allows '' as a value
        home: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email // throws when the value is ''
    }
});

You can specify a default custom error message by overriding mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email.defaults.message

var mongoose = require('mongoose');
require('mongoose-type-email');
mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email.defaults.message = 'Email address is invalid'

var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
    email: {
        work: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email,
        home: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email
    }
});

By default, this library follows the same validation you see in the html spec for type=email which allows local email addresses, and other non-standard email types. If you want more complete TLD validation (eg user@host.com) you can use the correctTld options:

var UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
    email: {
        work: {type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, correctTld: true},
        home: {type: mongoose.SchemaTypes.Email, correctTld: true},
    }
});

