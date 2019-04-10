Provides time-to-live support for Mongoose.
Options:
Example:
var ttl = require('mongoose-ttl');
var schema = new Schema({..});
schema.plugin(ttl, { ttl: 5000 });
The ttl option supports the ms module by guille meaning we can specify ttls with friendlier syntax. Example:
value milliseconds
========================
'2d' 172800000
'1.5h' 5400000
'1h' 3600000
'1m' 60000
'5s' 5000
'500ms' 500
100 100
The expired document reaper can be disabled by passing
reap: false.
Useful when working in multi-core environments when we only want one
process executing it.
var ttl = require('mongoose-ttl');
var schema = new Schema({..});
schema.plugin(ttl, { ttl: 5000, reap: false });
var Cache = db.model('Cache', schema);
if (isMyWorker) Cache.startTTLReaper();
The reaper can also be stopped.
Cache.stopTTLReaper();
Time-to-live is specified at the collection level, however it can also be overridden for a given document.
var cache = new Cache;
cache.ttl = '2m' // lives for two minutes
cache.save();
We can also reset the ttl for a given document to its default plugin state.
cache.resetTTL();
= 2.5.2
MongoDB >= 2.2 has official support for TTL collections. The official feature is not quite as flexible as this plugin but offers alternative benefits a plugin cannot. Consider reading the docs and making an informed choice.