Mongoose-TTL Plugin

Provides time-to-live support for Mongoose.

Options:

ttl: the time each doc should live in the db (default 60 seconds)

interval: how often the expired doc reaper runs (default 5 mins)

reap: enable the expired doc reaper (default true)

onReap: callback passed to reaper execution

Example:

var ttl = require ( 'mongoose-ttl' ); var schema = new Schema({..}); schema.plugin(ttl, { ttl : 5000 });

The ttl option supports the ms module by guille meaning we can specify ttls with friendlier syntax. Example:

value milliseconds ======================== '2d' 172800000 '1.5h' 5400000 '1h' 3600000 '1m' 60000 '5s' 5000 '500ms' 500 100 100

The expired document reaper can be disabled by passing reap: false . Useful when working in multi-core environments when we only want one process executing it.

var ttl = require ( 'mongoose-ttl' ); var schema = new Schema({..}); schema.plugin(ttl, { ttl : 5000 , reap : false }); var Cache = db.model( 'Cache' , schema); if (isMyWorker) Cache.startTTLReaper();

The reaper can also be stopped.

Cache.stopTTLReaper();

Time-to-live is specified at the collection level, however it can also be overridden for a given document.

var cache = new Cache; cache.ttl = '2m' cache.save();

We can also reset the ttl for a given document to its default plugin state.

cache.resetTTL();

Mongoose Version

= 2.5.2

MongoDB TTL collections

MongoDB >= 2.2 has official support for TTL collections. The official feature is not quite as flexible as this plugin but offers alternative benefits a plugin cannot. Consider reading the docs and making an informed choice.

LICENSE