mongoose-ttl

by mongoosejs
0.0.3 (see all)

Provides time-to-live support for Mongoose

Readme

Mongoose-TTL Plugin

Provides time-to-live support for Mongoose.

Build Status

Options:

  • ttl: the time each doc should live in the db (default 60 seconds)
  • interval: how often the expired doc reaper runs (default 5 mins)
  • reap: enable the expired doc reaper (default true)
  • onReap: callback passed to reaper execution

Example:

var ttl = require('mongoose-ttl');
var schema = new Schema({..});
schema.plugin(ttl, { ttl: 5000 });

The ttl option supports the ms module by guille meaning we can specify ttls with friendlier syntax. Example:

 value     milliseconds
========================
 '2d'      172800000
 '1.5h'    5400000
 '1h'      3600000
 '1m'      60000
 '5s'      5000
 '500ms'   500
 100       100

The expired document reaper can be disabled by passing reap: false. Useful when working in multi-core environments when we only want one process executing it.

var ttl = require('mongoose-ttl');
var schema = new Schema({..});
schema.plugin(ttl, { ttl: 5000, reap: false });
var Cache = db.model('Cache', schema);
if (isMyWorker) Cache.startTTLReaper();

The reaper can also be stopped.

Cache.stopTTLReaper();

Time-to-live is specified at the collection level, however it can also be overridden for a given document.

var cache = new Cache;
cache.ttl = '2m' // lives for two minutes
cache.save();

We can also reset the ttl for a given document to its default plugin state.

cache.resetTTL();

Mongoose Version

= 2.5.2

MongoDB TTL collections

MongoDB >= 2.2 has official support for TTL collections. The official feature is not quite as flexible as this plugin but offers alternative benefits a plugin cannot. Consider reading the docs and making an informed choice.

LICENSE

