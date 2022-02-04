A plug-n-play Typescript generator for Mongoose.

Motivation

Using Mongoose with Typescript requires duplicating Mongoose Schemas using Typescript interfaces. To avoid duplication, libraries like typegoose define a custom schema syntax that is used to generate both the Mongoose Schemas and the Typescript interfaces. Unfortunately, this requires users to completely rewrite their Mongoose Schemas into an unfamiliar syntax and does not support the entire Mongoose feature set.

This library aims to remove these drawbacks by instead parsing your already-written Mongoose Schemas and generating associated Typescript interfaces. This removes the need to learn new syntax and makes this library extremely simple to integrate into an existing Mongoose project.

Features

😌 Automatically generate Typescript typings for each Mongoose document, model and subdocument

📦 Works out of the box, don't need to rewrite your schemas

⛑ Type-safe population

➕ Includes a "Mongoose-less" version of each schema interface (Mongoose typings removed)

Compatibility

✅ All Mongoose types, arrays and maps

✅ Virtual properties

✅ Mongoose method, static & query functions

✅ Multiple schemas per file

✅ Typescript path aliases

Mongoose version

Find your Mongoose version below and install the associated mongoose-tsgen version. Ensure to refer to each version's respective README for documentation (hyperlinked in table).

Installation

mongoose-tsgen can be installed globally or locally as a dev dependency. Refer to the table above to ensure you are using the correct version.

npm install -D mongoose-tsgen npm install -D mongoose-tsgen@7.1.3 yarn add -D mongoose-tsgen

The Gist

Once you've generated your typings file (see Usage), all you need to do is use the generated types in your schema definitions and throughout your project.

import mongoose from "mongoose" ; const UserSchema = new Schema(...); export const User = mongoose.model( "User" , UserSchema);

import mongoose from "mongoose" ; import { UserDocument, UserModel, UserSchema } from "../interfaces/mongoose.gen.ts" ; const UserSchema: UserSchema = new Schema(...); export const User: UserModel = mongoose.model<UserDocument, UserModel>( "User" , UserSchema);

Then you can import the typings across your application from the Mongoose module and use them for document types:

import { UserDocument } from "./interfaces/mongoose.gen.ts" ; async function getUser ( uid: string ): UserDocument { const user = await User.findById(uid); return user; } async function editEmail ( user: UserDocument, newEmail: string ): UserDocument { user.email = newEmail; return await user.save(); }

Note that this practice is well documented online, I've found the following two Medium articles especially useful:

Usage

mtgen [MODEL_PATH]

Generate a Typescript file containing Mongoose Schema typings.

If you run into unknown type issues, check your Mongoose version. For Mongoose v5.11+, ensure you have removed the deprecated community typings @types/mongoose .

USAGE $ mtgen [MODEL_PATH] OPTIONS -c, options will take precendence over settings in `mtgen.config.json`. -d, -h, -i, third-party types in your mongoose schema definitions. For multiple imports, specify this flag more than once. -o, If a folder path is passed, the generator will create a `mongoose.gen.ts` file in the specified folder. -p, string. the return type of populated documents queries).

Specify the directory of your Mongoose schema definitions using MODEL_PATH . If left blank, all sub-directories will be searched for models/*.ts (ignores index.ts files). Files found are expected to export a Mongoose model.

See code: src/index.ts

Configuration File

All CLI options can be provided using a mtgen.config.json file. Use the --config option to provide the folder path containing this file ("./" will be searched if no path is provided). CLI options will take precendence over options in the mtgen.config.json file.

mtgen.config.json

{ "imports" : [ "import Stripe from \"stripe\"" ], "output" : "./src/custom/path/mongoose-types.ts" }

Query Population

Any field with a ref property will be typed as RefDocument["_id"] | RefDocument . As part of the generated file, mongoose will be augmented with Query.populate overloads to narrow return types of populated queries (this can be disabled using the --no-populate-overload flag). A helper type PopulatedDocument and a type guard function IsPopulated will also be generated to help with handling populated documents, see usage below:

import { IsPopulated, PopulatedDocument } from "../interfaces/mongoose.gen.ts" ; function unsafeType ( user: UserDocument ) { if (IsPopulated(user.bestFriend))) { console .log(user.bestFriend._id) } } function safeType ( user: PopulatedDocument<UserDocument, "bestFriend"> ) { console .log(user.bestFriend._id) } const user = await User.findById(uid).populate( "bestFriend" ).exec() safeType(user)

Both the mongoose populate overload and the PopulateDocument type handle nested and array types with ease; you rarely need to worry about enforcing types manually. In the case that the populated type cannot be determined, types will fallback to the generic RefDocument["_id"] | RefDocument .

Example

import mongoose, { Schema } from "mongoose" ; import { UserDocument, UserModel, UserSchema, UserObject } from "../interfaces/mongoose.gen.ts" ; const UserSchema: UserSchema = new Schema({ email: { type : String , required: true }, firstName: { type : String , required: true }, lastName: { type : String , required: true }, metadata: Schema.Types.Mixed, bestFriend: { type : Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref: "User" }, friends: [ { uid: { type : Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref: "User" , required: true }, nickname: String } ], city: { coordinates: { type : [ Number ] } } }); UserSchema.virtual( "name" ).get( function ( this : UserDocument ) { return ` ${ this .firstName} ${ this .lastName} ` ; }); UserSchema.methods = { isMetadataString() { return this .metadata === "string" ; } }; UserSchema.statics = { async getFriends(friendUids: UserDocument[ "_id" ][]): Promise <UserObject[]> { return await this .aggregate([{ $match: { _id: { $ in : friendUids } } }]); } }; UserSchema.query = { populateFriends() { return this .populate( "bestFriend" , "firstName lastName" ); } }; export const User = mongoose.model<UserDocument, UserModel>( "User" , UserSchema);

generate typings

npx mtgen

generated typings file ./src/interfaces/mongoose.gen.ts

import mongoose from "mongoose" ; export type UserFriend = { uid: User[ "_id" ] | User; nickname?: string ; _id: mongoose.Types.ObjectId; } export type UserObject = User; export type UserQueries = { populateFriends: () => mongoose.Query< any , UserDocument, UserQueries> & UserQueries; } export type UserMethods = { isMetadataString: ( this : UserDocument ) => boolean ; } export type UserStatics = { getFriends: ( this : UserModel, friendUids: UserDocument["_id"][] ) => Promise <UserObject[]>; } export type UserModel = mongoose.Model<UserDocument, UserQueries> & UserStatics export type UserSchema = mongoose.Schema<UserDocument, UserModel, UserMethods> export type User = { email: string ; firstName: string ; lastName: string ; bestFriend?: User[ "_id" ] | User; friends: UserFriend[]; city: { coordinates: number []; }; _id: mongoose.Types.ObjectId; } export type UserFriendDocument = mongoose.Types.Subdocument & { uid: UserDocument[ "_id" ] | UserDocument; nickname?: string ; _id: mongoose.Types.ObjectId; }; export type UserDocument = mongoose.Document<mongoose.Types.ObjectId, UserQueries> & UserMethods & { email: string ; firstName: string ; lastName: string ; metadata?: any ; bestFriend?: UserDocument[ "_id" ] | UserDocument; friends: mongoose.Types.DocumentArray<UserFriendDocument>; city: { coordinates: mongoose.Types.Array< number >; }; name: string ; _id: mongoose.Types.ObjectId; };

Development