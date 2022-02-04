A plug-n-play Typescript generator for Mongoose.
Using Mongoose with Typescript requires duplicating Mongoose Schemas using Typescript interfaces. To avoid duplication, libraries like typegoose define a custom schema syntax that is used to generate both the Mongoose Schemas and the Typescript interfaces. Unfortunately, this requires users to completely rewrite their Mongoose Schemas into an unfamiliar syntax and does not support the entire Mongoose feature set.
This library aims to remove these drawbacks by instead parsing your already-written Mongoose Schemas and generating associated Typescript interfaces. This removes the need to learn new syntax and makes this library extremely simple to integrate into an existing Mongoose project.
Find your Mongoose version below and install the associated mongoose-tsgen version. Ensure to refer to each version's respective README for documentation (hyperlinked in table).
|mongoose
|mongoose-tsgen
|6.1.5+
|latest
|5.11.19-6.1.14
|8.4.7
|5.11.0-5.11.18
|7.1.3
|<5.11.0
|6.0.10
mongoose-tsgen can be installed globally or locally as a dev dependency. Refer to the table above to ensure you are using the correct version.
# install with npm or yarn
npm install -D mongoose-tsgen
# install mongoose-tsgen v7.1.3 for mongoose v5.10.19 (see table above for compatibility)
npm install -D mongoose-tsgen@7.1.3
# install with yarn
yarn add -D mongoose-tsgen
Once you've generated your typings file (see Usage), all you need to do is use the generated types in your schema definitions and throughout your project.
import mongoose from "mongoose";
const UserSchema = new Schema(...);
export const User = mongoose.model("User", UserSchema);
import mongoose from "mongoose";
import { UserDocument, UserModel, UserSchema } from "../interfaces/mongoose.gen.ts";
const UserSchema: UserSchema = new Schema(...);
export const User: UserModel = mongoose.model<UserDocument, UserModel>("User", UserSchema);
Then you can import the typings across your application from the Mongoose module and use them for document types:
import { UserDocument } from "./interfaces/mongoose.gen.ts";
async function getUser(uid: string): UserDocument {
// user will be of type User
const user = await User.findById(uid);
return user;
}
async function editEmail(user: UserDocument, newEmail: string): UserDocument {
user.email = newEmail;
return await user.save();
}
Note that this practice is well documented online, I've found the following two Medium articles especially useful:
mtgen [MODEL_PATH]
Generate a Typescript file containing Mongoose Schema typings.
If you run into unknown type issues, check your Mongoose version. For Mongoose v5.11+, ensure you have removed the deprecated community typings
@types/mongoose.
USAGE
$ mtgen [MODEL_PATH]
OPTIONS
-c, --config=config [default: ./] Path of `mtgen.config.json` or its root folder. CLI flag
options will take precendence over settings in `mtgen.config.json`.
-d, --dry-run Print output rather than writing to file.
-h, --help Show CLI help
-i, --imports=imports Custom import statements to add to the output file. Useful if you use
third-party types in your mongoose schema definitions. For multiple imports,
specify this flag more than once.
-o, --output=output [default: ./src/interfaces] Path of output file to write generated typings.
If a folder path is passed, the generator will create a `mongoose.gen.ts` file
in the specified folder.
-p, --project=project [default: ./] Path of `tsconfig.json` or its root folder.
--debug Print debug information if anything isn't working
--no-format Disable formatting generated files with prettier.
--no-mongoose Don't generate types that reference mongoose (i.e. documents). Replace ObjectId with
string.
--no-populate-overload Disable augmenting mongoose with Query.populate overloads (the overloads narrow
the return type of populated documents queries).
Specify the directory of your Mongoose schema definitions using
MODEL_PATH. If left blank, all sub-directories will be searched for
models/*.ts (ignores
index.ts files). Files found are expected to export a Mongoose model.
See code: src/index.ts
All CLI options can be provided using a
mtgen.config.json file. Use the
--config option to provide the folder path containing this file ("./" will be searched if no path is provided). CLI options will take precendence over options in the
mtgen.config.json file.
mtgen.config.json
{
"imports": ["import Stripe from \"stripe\""],
"output": "./src/custom/path/mongoose-types.ts"
}
Any field with a
ref property will be typed as
RefDocument["_id"] | RefDocument. As part of the generated file, mongoose will be augmented with
Query.populate overloads to narrow return types of populated queries (this can be disabled using the
--no-populate-overload flag). A helper type
PopulatedDocument and a type guard function
IsPopulated will also be generated to help with handling populated documents, see usage below:
import { IsPopulated, PopulatedDocument } from "../interfaces/mongoose.gen.ts";
// UserDocument["bestFriend"] = mongoose.Types.ObjectId | UserDocument
function unsafeType(user: UserDocument) {
// type guard
if (IsPopulated(user.bestFriend))) {
// user.bestFriend is confirmed to be populated, typescript will allow accessing its properties now
console.log(user.bestFriend._id)
}
}
// `user` is typed as a UserDocument with `bestFriend` populated
function safeType(user: PopulatedDocument<UserDocument, "bestFriend">) {
console.log(user.bestFriend._id)
}
// due to the `Query.populate` overload, `user` will be typed as `PopulatedDocument<UserDocument, "bestFriend">`
// rather than the usual `UserDocument`
const user = await User.findById(uid).populate("bestFriend").exec()
// completely type-safe
safeType(user)
Both the mongoose
populate overload and the
PopulateDocument type handle nested and array types with ease; you rarely need to worry about enforcing types manually. In the case that the populated type cannot be determined, types will fallback to the generic
RefDocument["_id"] | RefDocument.
import mongoose, { Schema } from "mongoose";
import { UserDocument, UserModel, UserSchema, UserObject } from "../interfaces/mongoose.gen.ts";
// UserSchema type
const UserSchema: UserSchema = new Schema({
email: {
type: String,
required: true
},
firstName: {
type: String,
required: true
},
lastName: {
type: String,
required: true
},
metadata: Schema.Types.Mixed,
bestFriend: {
type: Schema.Types.ObjectId,
ref: "User"
},
friends: [
{
uid: {
type: Schema.Types.ObjectId,
ref: "User",
required: true
},
nickname: String
}
],
city: {
coordinates: {
type: [Number]
}
}
});
// NOTE: `this: UserDocument` is required for virtual properties to tell TS the type of `this` value using the "fake this" feature
// you will need to add these in after your first ever run of the CLI
UserSchema.virtual("name").get(function (this: UserDocument) {
return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
});
UserSchema.methods = {
isMetadataString() {
return this.metadata === "string";
}
};
UserSchema.statics = {
async getFriends(friendUids: UserDocument["_id"][]): Promise<UserObject[]> {
return await this.aggregate([{ $match: { _id: { $in: friendUids } } }]);
}
};
UserSchema.query = {
populateFriends() {
return this.populate("bestFriend", "firstName lastName");
}
};
export const User = mongoose.model<UserDocument, UserModel>("User", UserSchema);
# run mongoose-tsgen
npx mtgen
import mongoose from "mongoose";
export type UserFriend = {
uid: User["_id"] | User;
nickname?: string;
_id: mongoose.Types.ObjectId;
}
export type UserObject = User;
export type UserQueries = {
populateFriends: () => mongoose.Query<any, UserDocument, UserQueries> & UserQueries;
}
export type UserMethods = {
isMetadataString: (this: UserDocument) => boolean;
}
export type UserStatics = {
getFriends: (this: UserModel, friendUids: UserDocument["_id"][]) => Promise<UserObject[]>;
}
export type UserModel = mongoose.Model<UserDocument, UserQueries> & UserStatics
export type UserSchema = mongoose.Schema<UserDocument, UserModel, UserMethods>
export type User = {
email: string;
firstName: string;
lastName: string;
bestFriend?: User["_id"] | User;
friends: UserFriend[];
city: {
coordinates: number[];
};
_id: mongoose.Types.ObjectId;
}
export type UserFriendDocument = mongoose.Types.Subdocument & {
uid: UserDocument["_id"] | UserDocument;
nickname?: string;
_id: mongoose.Types.ObjectId;
};
export type UserDocument = mongoose.Document<mongoose.Types.ObjectId, UserQueries> &
UserMethods & {
email: string;
firstName: string;
lastName: string;
metadata?: any;
bestFriend?: UserDocument["_id"] | UserDocument;
friends: mongoose.Types.DocumentArray<UserFriendDocument>;
city: {
coordinates: mongoose.Types.Array<number>;
};
name: string;
_id: mongoose.Types.ObjectId;
};
