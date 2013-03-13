A collection of handy plugins for mongoose
Simple access control list
Add
key access to a Model instance
Remove
key access to a Model instance
Return or callback a boolean
Simple authentication plugin
loginPath schema path for username/login (optional, default
username)
hashPath schema path to hashed password (optional, default
hash)
workFactor bcrypt work factor (optional, default
10)
Authenticate a mongoose document
Set the password for a mongoose document
Authenticate a user on the model level
Create a new user with given attributes
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
, troop = require('mongoose-troop')
, db = mongoose.connect()
, UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema()
UserSchema.plugin(troop.basicAuth)
var User = mongoose.model('user', UserSchema)
User.register({
username: 'foo'
, password: 'bar'
}, function() {
// ...
})
User.authenticate('foo', 'bar', function(err, doc) {
// ...
})
User.findOne({ username: 'foo'}, function(err, doc) {
if (err || !doc) return
doc.setPassword('foobar', function(err) {
if (err) return
doc.authenticate('foobar', function() {
// ...
})
})
})
Adds a
created and
modified property to the schema, updating the timestamps as expected.
createdPath schema path for created timestamp (optional, default
created)
modifiedPath schema path for modified timestamp (optional, default
modified)
useVirtual use a virtual path for created timestamp based on ObjectId (optional, default
true)
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
, troop = require('mongoose-troop')
, FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema()
FooSchema.plugin(troop.timestamp)
Using the virtual
created timestamp you will lose the ability to run queries against it,
as well as a loss in precision, as it will return a timestamp in seconds.
Turn a string based field into a url friendly slug
Converts
this is a title to
this-is-a-title
target schema path for slug destination (optional, default
slug)
source schema path for slug content (optional, default
title)
maxLength maximum slug length (optional, default
50)
spaceChar space replacement character (optional, default
-)
invalidChar invalid character replacement (optional, default ``)
override override slug field on source path change (optional, default
false)
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
, troop = require('mongoose-troop')
, FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema()
FooSchema.plugin(troop.slugify)
var instance = new FooSchema({title: 'well hello there!'})
instance.save(function(err, doc) {
console.log(doc.slug) // `well-hello-there`
})
This plugin does not currently support nested paths
Keyword extraction/creation plugin, can be used as a simple substitute of a full search indexing package.
Turns
fooed bars into
['foo', 'bar']
target schema path for keyword destination (optional, default
keywords)
source schema path for extracting keywords, can be an array to specify multiple paths
minLength minimum string length to be used as a keyword (optional, default
2)
invalidChar replacement char for invalid chars (optional, default ``)
naturalize specifies whether to use a porter stemmer for keywords (optional, default
false)
Manually calculate a keyword array with a given string
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
, troop = require('mongoose-troop')
, db = mongoose.connect()
var FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
text: String
})
FooSchema.plugin(troop.keywords, {
source: 'text'
})
var fooModel = mongoose.model('foo', FooSchema)
, instance = new FooSchema({ text: 'i am the batman' })
console.log(instance.keywords) // `['am', 'the', 'batman']`
fooModel.find({
keywords: { $in: fooModel.extractKeywords('batman') }
}, function(docs) {
// ...
})
This plugin does not currently support nested paths
Plugin to publish/subscribe from a model or instance level, also enabling a model
to automatically publish changes on
init,
save, and
remove methods. Both models
and instances can be published/subscribed to.
auto attach middleware based on the
hook for
init,
save, and
remove methods (optional, default
false)
hook middleware method to attach auto middleware to (optional, default
post)
seperator redis channel seperator (optional, default
:)
prefix redis channel prefix, can be a string or function (optional, default ``)
channel channel for schema to publish/subscribe to, can be a string or function (optional, default
schema.constructor.modelName)
publish redis instance to be used for publishing
subscribe redis instance to be used for subscribing
var redis = require('redis')
, publish = redis.createClient()
, subscribe = redis.createClient()
, mongoose = require('mongoose')
, troop = require('mongoose-troop')
, db = mongoose.connect()
var FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
name: String
})
FooSchema.plugin(troop.publish, {
publish: redis
, subscribe: subscribe
})
var FooModel = mongoose.model('foo', FooSchema)
FooModel.subscribe() // channel: 'foos'
FooModel.findOne({name: 'bar'}, function(err, instance) {
// ...
})
Once you have a mongoose instance you can now publish it, by default, a model or instance will publish to it's own channel
instance.publish(null, {
method: 'save'
}, function(err, count) {
// publishes to 'foos:4d6e5acebcd1b3fac9000007'
})
You can also publish other documents to other models or instances
FooModel.publish(instance, function(err, count) {
// publishes to 'foos'
})
or, if you have enabled
hooks
instance.save()
You can also subscribe on the instance level
instance.subscribe() // channel: 'foos:4d6e5acebcd1b3fac9000007'
Simple query pagination routines.
defaultQuery Query to use if not specified (optional, default
{})
defaultLimit Results per page to use if not specified (optional, default
10)
defaultFields Fields to use if not specified (optional, default
{})
remember Remember the last options used for
query,
limit, and
fields (optional, default
false)
Assume that we have a collection with 55 records in it for the following example,
where the
count field is incremented by 1 for each record, starting at 1.
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
, troop = require('mongoose-troop')
, db = mongoose.connect()
var FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
name: String
, count: Number
})
FooSchema.plugin(troop.pagination)
var FooModel = mongoose.model('foo', FooSchema)
FooModel.paginate({ page: 1 }, function (err, docs, count, pages, current) {
// docs.length = 10
// count = 55
// pages = 6
// current = 1
})
Which, since using the default options, can also be written as:
FooModel.firstPage(function (err, docs, count, pages, current) {
// ...
})
Or, if you wanted the last page:
FooModel.lastPage(function (err, docs, count, pages, current) {
// docs.length = 5
// current = 6
})
A more verbose pagination call
FooModel.paginate({
page: 2
, query: { count: { $gt: 25 } }
, limit: 25
, fields: { 'field1: 1, field2': 1 }
}, function(err, docs, count, pages, current) {
// docs.length = 5
// count = 30
// pages = 2
// current = 2
})
If using the
remember option, the plugin will cache all of the options you give it
each time you pass them in (except for the page), this can be handy if the params are
going to be the same each time, if they are different you should not use this option.
Also, when on the last page, the plugin will return the trailing number of documents,
in the example above the
lastPage method returned 5 documents, it will never return
a full set specified by the
limit when this is the case.
pagination options to send to the pagination plugin above (optional, see plugin defaults above)
Create a REST-ful controller for your models for use with flatiron/director, express, dnode or socket.io
ObjectID encrypt/decryption. Recursively traverses a document, encrypting or decrypting any ObjectID that is found to prevent leaking any server information contained in the ID, will work with embedded documents as well as DBRefs.
encryptPath Getter path for returning encrypted document (optional, default
obfuscate)
decryptPath Setter path for decrypting an object and assigning it to the document (optional, default
deobfuscate)
algorithm Encryption algorithm to use (optional, default
aes-256-cbc)
key Encryption key to be used (optional, default
secret)
from Encoding of the field to be encrypted (optional, default
utf8)
to Encoding of the encrypted field (optional, default
hex)
####model.encrypt(string)
####model.decrypt(string)
####model.encode(object, boolean)
####instance.encrypt(string)
####instance.decrypt(string)
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
, troop = require('mongoose-troop')
, db = mongoose.connect()
var BarSchema = new mongoose.Schema()
, UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema()
, SessionSchema = new mongoose.Schema()
// A complicated schema
var FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
dbref: { type: ObjectId, ref: BarSchema }
, dbrefArray: [{ type: ObjectId, ref: BarSchema }]
, nested: {
dbref: { type: ObjectId, ref: BarSchema }
, dbrefArray: [{ type: ObjectId, ref: BarSchema }]
, embedded: [FooSchema]
}
, embedded: [FooSchema]
, user: {
id: { type: Schema.ObjectId, ref: 'user' }
, session: {
sid: { type: Schema.ObjectId, ref: 'session' }
}
}
})
FooSchema.plugin(troop.obfuscate)
var FooModel = mongoose.model('foo', FooSchema)
, BarModel = mongoose.model('bar', BarSchema)
, UserModel = mongoose.model('user', UserSchema)
, SessionSchema = mongoose.model('session', SessionSchema)
var bar = new BarModel()
, user = new UserModel()
, session = new SessionModel()
var foo = new FooModel({
dbref: bar
, dbrefArray: [foo2, foo3]
, embeddedArray: [foo]
, nested: {
dbref: foo
, dbrefArray: [foo2, foo3]
, nested: [foo]
}
, embedded: {
id: user._id
, session: { sid: session._id }
}
})
var obfuscated = foo.obfuscate
Now we should have an obfuscated object like so
{
_id: '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a90a2c5ae4fe9b837d24865bd92c56ab2'
, dbref: '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a4735e5707b8423055431a1fe65adad6b'
, dbrefArray: [
'0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a59ea2f1567c4ba640c02b02bb73f36d7'
, '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72aec369726048f7aa6cae9e8d20d7b2344'
]
, embedded: {
id: '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a340f055306b64aeececd8835755008fc'
, session: {
sid: '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a9f324d66d3a0e0d1c2fdd12d65efa3ea'
}
}
, embeddedArray: [{
_id: '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a4735e5707b8423055431a1fe65adad6b'
}]
, nested: {
dbref: '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a4735e5707b8423055431a1fe65adad6b'
, dbrefArray: [
'0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a59ea2f1567c4ba640c02b02bb73f36d7'
, '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72aec369726048f7aa6cae9e8d20d7b2344'
]
, embeddedArray: [{
_id: '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a4735e5707b8423055431a1fe65adad6b'
}]
}
}
To deobfuscate the object, we can assign it back to the original model, or to another.
var emptyFoo = new FooModel()
emptyFoo.deobfuscate = obfuscated
Which should give us back the original object
{
_id: 4f1b234afe789543a3000008
, dbref: 4f1b234afe789543a3000003
, dbrefArray: [ 4f1b234afe789543a3000004, 4f1b234afe789543a3000005 ]
, embedded: {
id: 4f1b234afe789543a3000007
, session: {
sid: 4f1b234afe789543a3000006
}
}
, embeddedArray: [{
_id: 4f1b234afe789543a3000003
}]
, nested: {
dbref: 4f1b234afe789543a3000003
, dbrefArray: [ 4f1b234afe789543a3000004, 4f1b234afe789543a3000005 ]
, embeddedArray: [{
_id: 4f1b234afe789543a3000003
}]
}
}
This plugin will not work with
Mixed type schema paths, you will have to obfuscate
those manually
Merge JSON into your object more easily.
instance.merge({title:'A new title', description:'A new description'}).save()
Get the dbrefs from a schema
instance.getdbrefs(function (refs) {
// ...
})
This plugin does not currently support nested paths
Remove all of the default values from your model instance.
instance.removeDefaults().save()
This plugin does not currently support nested paths
This project is a work in progress and subject to API changes, please feel free to contribute
