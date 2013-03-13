Mongoose Troop

A collection of handy plugins for mongoose

Contents

acl (simple access control list)

basicAuth (simple authentication and registration)

timestamp (automatic created and modified timestamps)

slugify (url-friendly copies of string properties)

keywords (search-friendly array of stemmed words from string properties)

pubsub (message passing)

pagination (query pagination)

rest (http or rpc controller)

obfuscate (objectID encryption / decryption)

merge (merge a document into another)

removeDefaults (remove default values from a document)

getdbrefs (find all document DBRefs)

acl

Simple access control list

Methods

Add key access to a Model instance

Remove key access to a Model instance

Return or callback a boolean

basicAuth

Simple authentication plugin

Options

loginPath schema path for username/login (optional, default username )

schema path for username/login (optional, default ) hashPath schema path to hashed password (optional, default hash )

schema path to hashed password (optional, default ) workFactor bcrypt work factor (optional, default 10 )

Methods

Authenticate a mongoose document

Set the password for a mongoose document

Authenticate a user on the model level

Create a new user with given attributes

Example

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) , troop = require ( 'mongoose-troop' ) , db = mongoose.connect() , UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema() UserSchema.plugin(troop.basicAuth) var User = mongoose.model( 'user' , UserSchema) User.register({ username : 'foo' , password : 'bar' }, function ( ) { }) User.authenticate( 'foo' , 'bar' , function ( err, doc ) { }) User.findOne({ username : 'foo' }, function ( err, doc ) { if (err || !doc) return doc.setPassword( 'foobar' , function ( err ) { if (err) return doc.authenticate( 'foobar' , function ( ) { }) }) })

Adds a created and modified property to the schema, updating the timestamps as expected.

Options

createdPath schema path for created timestamp (optional, default created )

schema path for created timestamp (optional, default ) modifiedPath schema path for modified timestamp (optional, default modified )

schema path for modified timestamp (optional, default ) useVirtual use a virtual path for created timestamp based on ObjectId (optional, default true )

Example

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) , troop = require ( 'mongoose-troop' ) , FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema() FooSchema.plugin(troop.timestamp)

Note

Using the virtual created timestamp you will lose the ability to run queries against it, as well as a loss in precision, as it will return a timestamp in seconds.

slugify

Turn a string based field into a url friendly slug

Converts this is a title to this-is-a-title

Options

target schema path for slug destination (optional, default slug )

schema path for slug destination (optional, default ) source schema path for slug content (optional, default title )

schema path for slug content (optional, default ) maxLength maximum slug length (optional, default 50 )

maximum slug length (optional, default ) spaceChar space replacement character (optional, default - )

space replacement character (optional, default ) invalidChar invalid character replacement (optional, default ``)

invalid character replacement (optional, default ``) override override slug field on source path change (optional, default false )

Methods

Example

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) , troop = require ( 'mongoose-troop' ) , FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema() FooSchema.plugin(troop.slugify) var instance = new FooSchema({ title : 'well hello there!' }) instance.save( function ( err, doc ) { console .log(doc.slug) })

Note

This plugin does not currently support nested paths

keywords

Keyword extraction/creation plugin, can be used as a simple substitute of a full search indexing package.

Turns fooed bars into ['foo', 'bar']

Options

target schema path for keyword destination (optional, default keywords )

schema path for keyword destination (optional, default ) source schema path for extracting keywords, can be an array to specify multiple paths

schema path for extracting keywords, can be an array to specify multiple paths minLength minimum string length to be used as a keyword (optional, default 2 )

minimum string length to be used as a keyword (optional, default ) invalidChar replacement char for invalid chars (optional, default ``)

replacement char for invalid chars (optional, default ``) naturalize specifies whether to use a porter stemmer for keywords (optional, default false )

Methods

Manually calculate a keyword array with a given string

Example

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) , troop = require ( 'mongoose-troop' ) , db = mongoose.connect() var FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ text : String }) FooSchema.plugin(troop.keywords, { source : 'text' }) var fooModel = mongoose.model( 'foo' , FooSchema) , instance = new FooSchema({ text : 'i am the batman' }) console .log(instance.keywords) fooModel.find({ keywords : { $in : fooModel.extractKeywords( 'batman' ) } }, function ( docs ) { })

Note

This plugin does not currently support nested paths

publish

Plugin to publish/subscribe from a model or instance level, also enabling a model to automatically publish changes on init , save , and remove methods. Both models and instances can be published/subscribed to.

Options

auto attach middleware based on the hook for init , save , and remove methods (optional, default false )

attach middleware based on the for , , and methods (optional, default ) hook middleware method to attach auto middleware to (optional, default post )

middleware method to attach auto middleware to (optional, default ) seperator redis channel seperator (optional, default : )

redis channel seperator (optional, default ) prefix redis channel prefix, can be a string or function (optional, default ``)

redis channel prefix, can be a string or function (optional, default ``) channel channel for schema to publish/subscribe to, can be a string or function (optional, default schema.constructor.modelName )

channel for schema to publish/subscribe to, can be a string or function (optional, default ) publish redis instance to be used for publishing

redis instance to be used for publishing subscribe redis instance to be used for subscribing

Methods

Example

var redis = require ( 'redis' ) , publish = redis.createClient() , subscribe = redis.createClient() , mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) , troop = require ( 'mongoose-troop' ) , db = mongoose.connect() var FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ name : String }) FooSchema.plugin(troop.publish, { publish : redis , subscribe : subscribe }) var FooModel = mongoose.model( 'foo' , FooSchema) FooModel.subscribe() FooModel.findOne({ name : 'bar' }, function ( err, instance ) { })

Once you have a mongoose instance you can now publish it, by default, a model or instance will publish to it's own channel

instance.publish( null , { method : 'save' }, function ( err, count ) { })

You can also publish other documents to other models or instances

FooModel.publish(instance, function ( err, count ) { })

or, if you have enabled hooks

instance.save()

You can also subscribe on the instance level

instance.subscribe()

pagination

Simple query pagination routines.

Options

defaultQuery Query to use if not specified (optional, default {} )

Query to use if not specified (optional, default ) defaultLimit Results per page to use if not specified (optional, default 10 )

Results per page to use if not specified (optional, default ) defaultFields Fields to use if not specified (optional, default {} )

Fields to use if not specified (optional, default ) remember Remember the last options used for query , limit , and fields (optional, default false )

Methods

Example

Assume that we have a collection with 55 records in it for the following example, where the count field is incremented by 1 for each record, starting at 1.

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) , troop = require ( 'mongoose-troop' ) , db = mongoose.connect() var FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ name : String , count : Number }) FooSchema.plugin(troop.pagination) var FooModel = mongoose.model( 'foo' , FooSchema) FooModel.paginate({ page : 1 }, function ( err, docs, count, pages, current ) { })

Which, since using the default options, can also be written as:

FooModel.firstPage( function ( err, docs, count, pages, current ) { })

Or, if you wanted the last page:

FooModel.lastPage( function ( err, docs, count, pages, current ) { })

A more verbose pagination call

FooModel.paginate({ page : 2 , query : { count : { $gt : 25 } } , limit : 25 , fields : { 'field1: 1, field2' : 1 } }, function ( err, docs, count, pages, current ) { })

Note

If using the remember option, the plugin will cache all of the options you give it each time you pass them in (except for the page), this can be handy if the params are going to be the same each time, if they are different you should not use this option.

Also, when on the last page, the plugin will return the trailing number of documents, in the example above the lastPage method returned 5 documents, it will never return a full set specified by the limit when this is the case.

rest

Options

pagination options to send to the pagination plugin above (optional, see plugin defaults above)

Create a REST-ful controller for your models for use with flatiron/director, express, dnode or socket.io

obfuscate

ObjectID encrypt/decryption. Recursively traverses a document, encrypting or decrypting any ObjectID that is found to prevent leaking any server information contained in the ID, will work with embedded documents as well as DBRefs.

Options

encryptPath Getter path for returning encrypted document (optional, default obfuscate )

Getter path for returning encrypted document (optional, default ) decryptPath Setter path for decrypting an object and assigning it to the document (optional, default deobfuscate )

Setter path for decrypting an object and assigning it to the document (optional, default ) algorithm Encryption algorithm to use (optional, default aes-256-cbc )

Encryption algorithm to use (optional, default ) key Encryption key to be used (optional, default secret )

Encryption key to be used (optional, default ) from Encoding of the field to be encrypted (optional, default utf8 )

Encoding of the field to be encrypted (optional, default ) to Encoding of the encrypted field (optional, default hex )

Methods

####model.encrypt(string)

####model.decrypt(string)

####model.encode(object, boolean)

####instance.encrypt(string)

####instance.decrypt(string)

Example

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) , troop = require ( 'mongoose-troop' ) , db = mongoose.connect() var BarSchema = new mongoose.Schema() , UserSchema = new mongoose.Schema() , SessionSchema = new mongoose.Schema() var FooSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ dbref : { type : ObjectId, ref : BarSchema } , dbrefArray : [{ type : ObjectId, ref : BarSchema }] , nested : { dbref : { type : ObjectId, ref : BarSchema } , dbrefArray : [{ type : ObjectId, ref : BarSchema }] , embedded : [FooSchema] } , embedded : [FooSchema] , user : { id : { type : Schema.ObjectId, ref : 'user' } , session : { sid : { type : Schema.ObjectId, ref : 'session' } } } }) FooSchema.plugin(troop.obfuscate) var FooModel = mongoose.model( 'foo' , FooSchema) , BarModel = mongoose.model( 'bar' , BarSchema) , UserModel = mongoose.model( 'user' , UserSchema) , SessionSchema = mongoose.model( 'session' , SessionSchema) var bar = new BarModel() , user = new UserModel() , session = new SessionModel() var foo = new FooModel({ dbref : bar , dbrefArray : [foo2, foo3] , embeddedArray : [foo] , nested : { dbref : foo , dbrefArray : [foo2, foo3] , nested : [foo] } , embedded : { id : user._id , session : { sid : session._id } } }) var obfuscated = foo.obfuscate

Now we should have an obfuscated object like so

{ _id : '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a90a2c5ae4fe9b837d24865bd92c56ab2' , dbref : '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a4735e5707b8423055431a1fe65adad6b' , dbrefArray : [ '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a59ea2f1567c4ba640c02b02bb73f36d7' , '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72aec369726048f7aa6cae9e8d20d7b2344' ] , embedded : { id : '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a340f055306b64aeececd8835755008fc' , session : { sid : '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a9f324d66d3a0e0d1c2fdd12d65efa3ea' } } , embeddedArray : [{ _id : '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a4735e5707b8423055431a1fe65adad6b' }] , nested : { dbref : '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a4735e5707b8423055431a1fe65adad6b' , dbrefArray : [ '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a59ea2f1567c4ba640c02b02bb73f36d7' , '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72aec369726048f7aa6cae9e8d20d7b2344' ] , embeddedArray : [{ _id : '0edaf91b2b5fa8c06413cdbf9ebed72a4735e5707b8423055431a1fe65adad6b' }] } }

To deobfuscate the object, we can assign it back to the original model, or to another.

var emptyFoo = new FooModel() emptyFoo.deobfuscate = obfuscated

Which should give us back the original object

{ _id : 4 f1b234afe789543a3000008 , dbref : 4 f1b234afe789543a3000003 , dbrefArray : [ 4 f1b234afe789543a3000004, 4 f1b234afe789543a3000005 ] , embedded : { id : 4 f1b234afe789543a3000007 , session : { sid : 4 f1b234afe789543a3000006 } } , embeddedArray : [{ _id : 4 f1b234afe789543a3000003 }] , nested : { dbref : 4 f1b234afe789543a3000003 , dbrefArray : [ 4 f1b234afe789543a3000004, 4 f1b234afe789543a3000005 ] , embeddedArray : [{ _id : 4 f1b234afe789543a3000003 }] } }

Note

This plugin will not work with Mixed type schema paths, you will have to obfuscate those manually

merge

Merge JSON into your object more easily.

instance.merge({ title : 'A new title' , description : 'A new description' }).save()

getdbrefs

Get the dbrefs from a schema

instance.getdbrefs( function ( refs ) { })

Note

This plugin does not currently support nested paths

removeDefaults

Remove all of the default values from your model instance.

instance.removeDefaults().save()

Note

This plugin does not currently support nested paths

Contributing

This project is a work in progress and subject to API changes, please feel free to contribute

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011-2012 Tom Blobaum tblobaum@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.