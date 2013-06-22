Implements the materialized path strategy for storing a hierarchy of documents with mongoose
Install via NPM
$ npm install mongoose-tree
Then you can use the plugin on your schemas
var tree = require('mongoose-tree');
var UserSchema = new Schema({
name : String
});
UserSchema.plugin(tree);
var User = mongoose.model('User', UserSchema);
var adam = new User({ name : 'Adam' });
var bob = new User({ name : 'Bob' });
var carol = new User({ name : 'Carol' });
// Set the parent relationships
bob.parent = adam;
carol.parent = bob;
adam.save(function() {
bob.save(function() {
carol.save();
});
});
At this point in mongoDB you will have documents similar to
{
"_id" : ObjectId("50136e40c78c4b9403000001"),
"name" : "Adam",
"path" : "50136e40c78c4b9403000001"
}
{
"_id" : ObjectId("50136e40c78c4b9403000002"),
"name" : "Bob",
"parent" : ObjectId("50136e40c78c4b9403000001"),
"path" : "50136e40c78c4b9403000001#50136e40c78c4b9403000002"
}
{
"_id" : ObjectId("50136e40c78c4b9403000003"),
"name" : "Carol",
"parent" : ObjectId("50136e40c78c4b9403000002"),
"path" : "50136e40c78c4b9403000001#50136e40c78c4b9403000002#50136e40c78c4b9403000003"
}
The path is used for recursive methods and is kept up to date by the plugin if the parent is changed
Model.plugin(tree, {
pathSeparator : '#' // Default path separator
})
Signature:
getChildren([recursive], cb);
if recursive is supplied and true subchildren are returned
Based on the above hierarchy:
adam.getChildren(function(err, users) {
// users is an array of with the bob document
});
adam.getChildren(true, function(err, users) {
// users is an array with both bob and carol documents
});
Signature:
getAncestors(cb);
Based on the above hierarchy:
carol.getAncestors(function(err, users) {
// users is an array of adam and bob
})
Equal to the level of the hierarchy
carol.level; // equals 3
To run the tests install mocha
npm install mocha -g
and then run
mocha