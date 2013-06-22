Implements the materialized path strategy for storing a hierarchy of documents with mongoose

Usage

Install via NPM

npm install mongoose-tree

Then you can use the plugin on your schemas

var tree = require ( 'mongoose-tree' ); var UserSchema = new Schema({ name : String }); UserSchema.plugin(tree); var User = mongoose.model( 'User' , UserSchema); var adam = new User({ name : 'Adam' }); var bob = new User({ name : 'Bob' }); var carol = new User({ name : 'Carol' }); bob.parent = adam; carol.parent = bob; adam.save( function ( ) { bob.save( function ( ) { carol.save(); }); });

At this point in mongoDB you will have documents similar to

{ "_id" : ObjectId( "50136e40c78c4b9403000001" ), "name" : "Adam" , "path" : "50136e40c78c4b9403000001" } { "_id" : ObjectId( "50136e40c78c4b9403000002" ), "name" : "Bob" , "parent" : ObjectId( "50136e40c78c4b9403000001" ), "path" : "50136e40c78c4b9403000001#50136e40c78c4b9403000002" } { "_id" : ObjectId( "50136e40c78c4b9403000003" ), "name" : "Carol" , "parent" : ObjectId( "50136e40c78c4b9403000002" ), "path" : "50136e40c78c4b9403000001#50136e40c78c4b9403000002#50136e40c78c4b9403000003" }

The path is used for recursive methods and is kept up to date by the plugin if the parent is changed

Options

Model.plugin(tree, { pathSeparator : '#' })

API

getChildren

Signature:

getChildren ( [recursive] , cb );

if recursive is supplied and true subchildren are returned

Based on the above hierarchy:

adam.getChildren( function ( err, users ) { }); adam.getChildren( true , function ( err, users ) { });

getAncestors

Signature:

getAncestors (cb);

Based on the above hierarchy:

carol.getAncestors( function ( err, users ) { })

level

Equal to the level of the hierarchy

carol.level;

Tests

To run the tests install mocha

npm install mocha -g

and then run