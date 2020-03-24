Introduction

Atomicity and Transactions for mongoose

A transaction is a sequential group of database manipulation operations, which is performed as if it were one single work unit. In other words, a transaction will never be complete unless each individual operation within the group is successful. If any operation within the transaction fails, the entire transaction will fail.

With this module, you can :

Practically, you will club many MongoDB queries into a group and you will execute all of them together as a part of a transaction.

Getting started

Install module:

$ npm i mongoose-transactions

Install and save module in your project:

$ npm i -S mongoose-transactions

API

Create new instance:

const Transaction = require ( "mongoose-transactions" ); const transaction = new Transaction();

Add an operation:

const id = transaction.insert( "modelName" , object); transaction.update( "modelName" , id, object, options); transaction.remove( "modelName" , id);

Run operations:

transaction.run();

Rollback operations:

transaction.rollback();

Clean operations:

transaction.clean();

Full example:

const Transaction = require ( "mongoose-transactions" ); const transaction = new Transaction(); const person = "Person" ; const jonathanObject = { age : 18 , name : "Jonathan" }; const aliceObject = { age : 23 , name : "Alice" }; async function start ( ) { try { const jonathanId = transaction.insert(person, jonathanObject); transaction.update(person, jonathanId, aliceObject); transaction.remove(person, "fakeId" ); const final = await transaction.run(); } catch (error) { console .error(error); const rollbackObj = await transaction.rollback().catch( console .error); transaction.clean(); } } start();

Operation Object

You can get the operations object by calling getOperations method.

const operations = transaction.getOperations();

For debug purposes you can inspect the array of transaction operation object that is designed like this:

[ { type : string, rollbackType : string, model : any, modelName : string, oldModel : any, findId : any, data : any, options : any, status : Status } ]; Status = [ "Pending" , "Success" , "Error" , "Rollback" , "ErrorRollback" ];

The status is automatically updated, so you can check the current status of your transaction operations every time you need

Using database to save transactions

Create new transaction instance with the ability to store and load transaction object to/form database.

const useDB = true ; const transaction = new Transaction(useDB);

First of all you need to get the actual transaction id, you can use the id to load the transaction object from database.

const transId = await transaction.getTransactionId();

You can load a transaction object from database with the loadDbTransaction fuction.

await transaction.loadDbTransaction(transId);

You can save the operations object on database by calling saveOperations method.

const transId = await transaction.saveOperations();

Full example:

const Transaction = require ( "mongoose-transactions" ); const useDB = true ; const transaction = new Transaction(useDB); const person: string = "Person" ; const tonyObject: any = { age : 28 , name : "Tony" }; const nicolaObject: any = { age : 32 , name : "Nicola" }; async function start ( ) { const id = transaction.insert(person, tonyObject); transaction.update(person, id, nicolaObject, { new : true }); const operations = transaction.getOperations(); const transId = await transaction.saveOperations(); const newTransaction = new Transaction( true ); await newTransaction.loadDbTransaction(transId); const newOperations = newTransaction.getOperations(); try { const final = await newTransaction.run(); } catch (err) { const rolled = await newTransaction.rollback(); } } start();

More examples

See tests folder for more examples

Feel free to open issues, fork project, and collaborate with us!

Contribute

Clone repository locally and install dependencies:

$ git clone https://github.com/daton89-topperblues/mongoose-transactions.git $ cd mongoose-transactions $ npm i

Fork project and open pull request

Currently development runs with:

Node.js v12.13.0

Mongoose v5.9.2

Typescript v2.9.2

Jest v25.1.0

Changelog

1.1.0 add transaction persistence

1.0.4 fix exports default error

Contributors

@topperblues Nicola Bonavita

@daton89 Toni D'Angelo