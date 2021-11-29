Conversion library for transforming Mongoose schema objects into Swagger schema definitions.
$ npm install --save mongoose-to-swagger
Converts a mongoose model into a swagger schema.
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const m2s = require('mongoose-to-swagger');
const Cat = mongoose.model('Cat', { name: String });
const swaggerSchema = m2s(Cat);
console.log(swaggerSchema);
By default,
description,
enum, and
required fields are extracted from the mongoose schema definitions and placed into the correspoding swagger properties definitions. Additional meta props can be whitelisted using the props array on the options argument.
const Cat = mongoose.model('Cat', {
name: {
type: String,
/**
* Custom Properties
* `description` is enabled by default
*/
description: 'Name of the cat', // description is enabled by default
bar: 'baz' // custom prop
},
color: String
});
const options = {
/**
* Whitelist of custom meta fields.
*/
props: ['bar'],
/**
* Fields to omit from model root. "__v" is omitted by default
*/
omitFields: ['_id', 'color'],
};
const swaggerSchema = m2s(Cat, options);
We look forward to seeing your contributions!
MIT © Ben Lugavere