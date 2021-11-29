Conversion library for transforming Mongoose schema objects into Swagger schema definitions.

Installation

$ npm install --save mongoose-to-swagger

Overview

Converts a mongoose model into a swagger schema.

Usage

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); const m2s = require ( 'mongoose-to-swagger' ); const Cat = mongoose.model( 'Cat' , { name : String }); const swaggerSchema = m2s(Cat); console .log(swaggerSchema);

Meta properties

By default, description , enum , and required fields are extracted from the mongoose schema definitions and placed into the correspoding swagger properties definitions. Additional meta props can be whitelisted using the props array on the options argument.

const Cat = mongoose.model( 'Cat' , { name: { type : String , description: 'Name of the cat' , bar: 'baz' }, color: String }); const options = { props: [ 'bar' ], omitFields: [ '_id' , 'color' ], }; const swaggerSchema = m2s(Cat, options);

Contributing

We look forward to seeing your contributions!

License

MIT © Ben Lugavere