Simple plugin for Mongoose which adds
createdAt and
updatedAt date attributes
that get auto-assigned to the most recent create/update timestamp.
npm install mongoose-timestamp
var timestamps = require('mongoose-timestamp');
var UserSchema = new Schema({
username: String
});
UserSchema.plugin(timestamps);
mongoose.model('User', UserSchema);
var User = mongoose.model('User', UserSchema)
The User model will now have
createdAt and
updatedAt properties, which get
automatically generated and updated when you save your document.
var user = new User({username: 'Prince'});
user.save(function (err) {
console.log(user.createdAt); // Should be approximately now
console.log(user.createdAt === user.updatedAt); // true
// Wait 1 second and then update the user
setTimeout( function () {
user.username = 'Symbol';
user.save( function (err) {
console.log(user.updatedAt); // Should be approximately createdAt + 1 second
console.log(user.createdAt < user.updatedAt); // true
});
}, 1000);
});
Mongoose 4.0.1 added support for findOneAndModify hooks. You must the mongoose promise exec for the hooks to work as mongoose uses mquery when a callback is passed and the hook system is bypassed.
User.findOneAndUpdate({username: 'Prince'}, { password: 'goatcheese' }, { new: true, upsert: true })
.exec(function (err, updated) {
console.log(user.updatedAt); // Should be approximately createdAt + 1 second
console.log(user.createdAt < user.updatedAt); // true
});
You can specify custom property names by passing them in as options like this:
mongoose.plugin(timestamps, {
createdAt: 'created_at',
updatedAt: 'updated_at'
});
Any model's updatedAt attribute can be updated to the current time using
touch().
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012-2016 Nicholas Penree <nick@penree.com>
Based on mongoose-types: Copyright (c) 2012 Brian Noguchi
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.