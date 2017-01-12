Simple plugin for Mongoose which adds createdAt and updatedAt date attributes that get auto-assigned to the most recent create/update timestamp.

Installation

npm install mongoose-timestamp

Usage

var timestamps = require ( 'mongoose-timestamp' ); var UserSchema = new Schema({ username : String }); UserSchema.plugin(timestamps); mongoose.model( 'User' , UserSchema); var User = mongoose.model( 'User' , UserSchema)

The User model will now have createdAt and updatedAt properties, which get automatically generated and updated when you save your document.

var user = new User({ username : 'Prince' }); user.save( function ( err ) { console .log(user.createdAt); console .log(user.createdAt === user.updatedAt); setTimeout( function ( ) { user.username = 'Symbol' ; user.save( function ( err ) { console .log(user.updatedAt); console .log(user.createdAt < user.updatedAt); }); }, 1000 ); });

findOneAndModify (mongoose >= 4.0.1)

Mongoose 4.0.1 added support for findOneAndModify hooks. You must the mongoose promise exec for the hooks to work as mongoose uses mquery when a callback is passed and the hook system is bypassed.

User.findOneAndUpdate({ username : 'Prince' }, { password : 'goatcheese' }, { new : true , upsert : true }) .exec( function ( err, updated ) { console .log(user.updatedAt); console .log(user.createdAt < user.updatedAt); });

You can specify custom property names by passing them in as options like this:

mongoose.plugin(timestamps, { createdAt : 'created_at' , updatedAt : 'updated_at' });

Any model's updatedAt attribute can be updated to the current time using touch() .

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012-2016 Nicholas Penree <nick@penree.com>

Based on mongoose-types: Copyright (c) 2012 Brian Noguchi

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.