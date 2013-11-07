openbase logo
mongoose-text-search

by mongoosejs
0.0.2 (see all)

MongoDB 2.4 text search support for mongoose

#mongoose-text-search

Provides MongoDB 2.4 text search support for mongoose.

Example:

// modules
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var textSearch = require('mongoose-text-search');

// create our schema
var gameSchema = mongoose.Schema({
    name: String
  , tags: [String]
  , likes: Number
  , created: Date
});

// give our schema text search capabilities
gameSchema.plugin(textSearch);

// add a text index to the tags array
gameSchema.index({ tags: 'text' });

// test it out
var Game = mongoose.model('Game', gameSchema);

Game.create({ name: 'Super Mario 64', tags: ['nintendo', 'mario', '3d'] }, function (err) {
  if (err) return handleError(err);

  Game.textSearch('3d', function (err, output) {
    if (err) return handleError(err);

    var inspect = require('util').inspect;
    console.log(inspect(output, { depth: null }));

    // { queryDebugString: '3d||||||',
    //   language: 'english',
    //   results:
    //    [ { score: 1,
    //        obj:
    //         { name: 'Super Mario 64',
    //           _id: 5150993001900a0000000001,
    //           __v: 0,
    //           tags: [ 'nintendo', 'mario', '3d' ] } } ],
    //   stats:
    //    { nscanned: 1,
    //      nscannedObjects: 0,
    //      n: 1,
    //      nfound: 1,
    //      timeMicros: 77 },
    //   ok: 1 }
  });
});

Output:

The output is not limited to the found documents themselves but also the complete details of the executed command.

The results property of the output is an array of objects containing the found document and its corresponding search ranking. score is the ranking, obj is the mongoose document.

For more information about these properties, read the MongoDB documentation.

Options

mongoose-text-search supports passing an options object as the second argument.

Example:

var options = {
    project: '-created'                // do not include the `created` property
  , filter: { likes: { $gt: 1000000 }} // casts queries based on schema
  , limit: 10
  , language: 'spanish'
  , lean: true
}

Game.textSearch('game -mario', options, callback);

Notes:

As of mongoose 3.6.0, text indexes may be added using the Schema.index() method.

As of MongoDB 2.4.0, text search is experimental/beta. As such, this functionality is not in mongoose core.

