Provides MongoDB 2.4 text search support for mongoose.

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var textSearch = require ( 'mongoose-text-search' ); var gameSchema = mongoose.Schema({ name : String , tags : [ String ] , likes : Number , created : Date }); gameSchema.plugin(textSearch); gameSchema.index({ tags : 'text' }); var Game = mongoose.model( 'Game' , gameSchema); Game.create({ name : 'Super Mario 64' , tags : [ 'nintendo' , 'mario' , '3d' ] }, function ( err ) { if (err) return handleError(err); Game.textSearch( '3d' , function ( err, output ) { if (err) return handleError(err); var inspect = require ( 'util' ).inspect; console .log(inspect(output, { depth : null })); }); });

The output is not limited to the found documents themselves but also the complete details of the executed command.

The results property of the output is an array of objects containing the found document and its corresponding search ranking. score is the ranking, obj is the mongoose document.

For more information about these properties, read the MongoDB documentation.

Options

mongoose-text-search supports passing an options object as the second argument.

project : select which fields to return (mongoose field selection syntax supported)

: select which fields to return (mongoose field selection syntax supported) filter : declare an additional query matcher using find syntax (arguments are cast according to the schema).

: declare an additional query matcher using syntax (arguments are cast according to the schema). limit : maximum number of documents (mongodb default is 100)

: maximum number of documents (mongodb default is 100) language : change the search language

: change the search language lean : Boolean: if true, documents are not cast to mongoose documents (default false)

Example:

var options = { project : '-created' , filter : { likes : { $gt : 1000000 }} , limit : 10 , language : 'spanish' , lean : true } Game.textSearch( 'game -mario' , options, callback);

As of mongoose 3.6.0, text indexes may be added using the Schema.index() method.

As of MongoDB 2.4.0, text search is experimental/beta. As such, this functionality is not in mongoose core.