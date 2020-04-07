This is a working and updated fork from the great mongoose-api-query package that is deprecated and hasn't been updated for 3 years.
If you use Mongoose to help serve results for API calls, you might be used to handling calls like:
/monsters?color=purple&eats_humans=true
mongoose-query handles some of that busywork for you. Pass in a vanilla object (e.g. req.query) and query conditions will be cast to their appropriate types according to your Mongoose schema. For example, if you have a boolean defined in your schema, we'll convert the
eats_humans=true to a boolean for searching.
It also adds a ton of additional search operators, like
less than,
greater than,
not equal,
near (for geosearch),
in, and
all. You can find a full list below.
When searching strings, by default it does a partial, case-insensitive match. (Which is not the default in MongoDB.)
Apply the plugin to any schema in the usual Mongoose fashion:
monsterSchema.plugin(mongooseStringQuery);
Then call it like you would using
Model.find. This returns a Mongoose.Query:
Monster.apiQuery(req.query).exec(...
Or pass a callback in and it will run
.exec for you:
Monster.apiQuery(req.query, function(err, monsters){...
const mongooseStringQuery = require('mongoose-string-query')
t,
y, and
1 are all aliases for
true:
/monsters?eats_humans=y&scary=1
Match on a nested property:
/monsters?foods.name=kale
Use exact matching:
/monsters?foods.name={exact}KALE
Matches either
kale or
beets:
/monsters?foods.name=kale,beets
Matches only where
kale and
beets are both present:
/monsters?foods.name={all}kale,beets
Numeric operators:
/monsters?monster_id={gte}30&age={lt}50
Combine operators:
/monsters?monster_id={gte}30{lt}50
geo near, with (optional) radius in miles:
/monsters?latlon={near}38.8977,-77.0366
/monsters?latlon={near}38.8977,-77.0366,10
/monsters?page=2
/monsters?page=4&per_page=25 // per_page defaults to 10
/monsters?sort_by=name
/monsters?sort_by=name,desc
Do you have a property defined in your schema like
data: {}, that can have anything inside it? You can search that, too, and it will be treated as a string.
This is a list of the optional search operators you can use for each SchemaType.
number={all}123,456 - Both 123 and 456 must be present
number={nin}123,456 - Neither 123 nor 456
number={in}123,456 - Either 123 or 456
number={gt}123 - > 123
number={gte}123 - >= 123
number={lt}123 - < 123
number={lte}123 - <=123
number={ne}123 - Not 123
number={mod}10,2 - Where (number / 10) has remainder 2
string={all}match,batch - Both match and batch must be present
string={nin}match,batch - Neither match nor batch
string={in}match,batch - Either match or batch
string={not}coffee - Not coffee
string={exact}CoFeEe - Case-sensitive exact match of "CoFeEe"
array={all}match,batch - Both match and batch must be present
array={nin}match,batch - Neither match nor batch
array={in}match,batch - Either match or batch
array={not}coffee - Not coffee
array={exact}CoFeEe - Case-sensitive exact match of "CoFeEe"
latlon={near}37,-122,5 Near 37,-122, with a 5 mile max radius
latlon={near}37,-122 Near 37,-122, no radius limit. Automatically sorts by distance
node load_fixtures.js
node app.js
mocha