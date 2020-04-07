Overview

This is a working and updated fork from the great mongoose-api-query package that is deprecated and hasn't been updated for 3 years.

If you use Mongoose to help serve results for API calls, you might be used to handling calls like:

/monsters?color=purple&eats_humans= true

mongoose-query handles some of that busywork for you. Pass in a vanilla object (e.g. req.query) and query conditions will be cast to their appropriate types according to your Mongoose schema. For example, if you have a boolean defined in your schema, we'll convert the eats_humans=true to a boolean for searching.

It also adds a ton of additional search operators, like less than , greater than , not equal , near (for geosearch), in , and all . You can find a full list below.

When searching strings, by default it does a partial, case-insensitive match. (Which is not the default in MongoDB.)

Usage

Apply the plugin to any schema in the usual Mongoose fashion:

monsterSchema .plugin ( mongooseStringQuery );

Then call it like you would using Model.find . This returns a Mongoose.Query:

Monster .apiQuery ( req .query ) .exec (...

Or pass a callback in and it will run .exec for you:

Monster.apiQuery(req.query, function ( err, monsters ) {...

Examples

const mongooseStringQuery = require ( 'mongoose-string-query' )

t , y , and 1 are all aliases for true :

/monsters? eats_humans=y&scary=1

Match on a nested property:

/monsters?foods. name=kale

Use exact matching:

/monsters?foods. name={exact}KALE

Matches either kale or beets :

/monsters?foods. name=kale,beets

Matches only where kale and beets are both present:

/monsters?foods.name={ all }kale,beets

Numeric operators:

/monsters? monster_id={gte}30&age={lt}50

Combine operators:

/monsters? monster_id={gte}30{lt}50

geo near, with (optional) radius in miles:

/monsters? latlon={near}38.8977,-77.0366 /monsters? latlon={near}38.8977,-77.0366,10

Pagination

/monsters? page=2 /monsters? page=4&per_page=25 // per_page defaults to 10

Sorting results

/monsters?sort_by= name /monsters?sort_by= name , desc

Schemaless search

Do you have a property defined in your schema like data: {} , that can have anything inside it? You can search that, too, and it will be treated as a string.

Search Operators

This is a list of the optional search operators you can use for each SchemaType.

Number

number={all}123,456 - Both 123 and 456 must be present

- Both 123 and 456 must be present number={nin}123,456 - Neither 123 nor 456

- Neither 123 nor 456 number={in}123,456 - Either 123 or 456

- Either 123 or 456 number={gt}123 - > 123

- > 123 number={gte}123 - >= 123

- >= 123 number={lt}123 - < 123

- < 123 number={lte}123 - <=123

- <=123 number={ne}123 - Not 123

- Not 123 number={mod}10,2 - Where (number / 10) has remainder 2

String

string={all}match,batch - Both match and batch must be present

- Both match and batch must be present string={nin}match,batch - Neither match nor batch

- Neither match nor batch string={in}match,batch - Either match or batch

- Either match or batch string={not}coffee - Not coffee

- Not coffee string={exact}CoFeEe - Case-sensitive exact match of "CoFeEe"

Array

array={all}match,batch - Both match and batch must be present

- Both match and batch must be present array={nin}match,batch - Neither match nor batch

- Neither match nor batch array={in}match,batch - Either match or batch

- Either match or batch array={not}coffee - Not coffee

- Not coffee array={exact}CoFeEe - Case-sensitive exact match of "CoFeEe"

Latlon

latlon={near}37,-122,5 Near 37,-122, with a 5 mile max radius

Near 37,-122, with a 5 mile max radius latlon={near}37,-122 Near 37,-122, no radius limit. Automatically sorts by distance

To run tests

node load_fixtures.js node app.js mocha

License

MIT http://mit-license.org/