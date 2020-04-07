openbase logo
msq

mongoose-string-query

by Adam Hodara
0.2.7 (see all)

Mongoose plugin that takes a set of URL params and constructs a query for use in a search API.

Overview

Downloads/wk

678

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Overview

This is a working and updated fork from the great mongoose-api-query package that is deprecated and hasn't been updated for 3 years.

If you use Mongoose to help serve results for API calls, you might be used to handling calls like:

/monsters?color=purple&eats_humans=true

mongoose-query handles some of that busywork for you. Pass in a vanilla object (e.g. req.query) and query conditions will be cast to their appropriate types according to your Mongoose schema. For example, if you have a boolean defined in your schema, we'll convert the eats_humans=true to a boolean for searching.

It also adds a ton of additional search operators, like less than, greater than, not equal, near (for geosearch), in, and all. You can find a full list below.

When searching strings, by default it does a partial, case-insensitive match. (Which is not the default in MongoDB.)

Usage

Apply the plugin to any schema in the usual Mongoose fashion:

monsterSchema.plugin(mongooseStringQuery);

Then call it like you would using Model.find. This returns a Mongoose.Query:

Monster.apiQuery(req.query).exec(...

Or pass a callback in and it will run .exec for you:

Monster.apiQuery(req.query, function(err, monsters){...

Examples

const mongooseStringQuery = require('mongoose-string-query')

t, y, and 1 are all aliases for true:

/monsters?eats_humans=y&scary=1

Match on a nested property:

/monsters?foods.name=kale

Use exact matching:

/monsters?foods.name={exact}KALE

Matches either kale or beets:

/monsters?foods.name=kale,beets

Matches only where kale and beets are both present:

/monsters?foods.name={all}kale,beets

Numeric operators:

/monsters?monster_id={gte}30&age={lt}50

Combine operators:

/monsters?monster_id={gte}30{lt}50

geo near, with (optional) radius in miles:

/monsters?latlon={near}38.8977,-77.0366
/monsters?latlon={near}38.8977,-77.0366,10
Pagination
/monsters?page=2
/monsters?page=4&per_page=25        // per_page defaults to 10
Sorting results
/monsters?sort_by=name
/monsters?sort_by=name,desc

Do you have a property defined in your schema like data: {}, that can have anything inside it? You can search that, too, and it will be treated as a string.

Search Operators

This is a list of the optional search operators you can use for each SchemaType.

Number

  • number={all}123,456 - Both 123 and 456 must be present
  • number={nin}123,456 - Neither 123 nor 456
  • number={in}123,456 - Either 123 or 456
  • number={gt}123 - > 123
  • number={gte}123 - >= 123
  • number={lt}123 - < 123
  • number={lte}123 - <=123
  • number={ne}123 - Not 123
  • number={mod}10,2 - Where (number / 10) has remainder 2

String

  • string={all}match,batch - Both match and batch must be present
  • string={nin}match,batch - Neither match nor batch
  • string={in}match,batch - Either match or batch
  • string={not}coffee - Not coffee
  • string={exact}CoFeEe - Case-sensitive exact match of "CoFeEe"

Array

  • array={all}match,batch - Both match and batch must be present
  • array={nin}match,batch - Neither match nor batch
  • array={in}match,batch - Either match or batch
  • array={not}coffee - Not coffee
  • array={exact}CoFeEe - Case-sensitive exact match of "CoFeEe"

Latlon

  • latlon={near}37,-122,5 Near 37,-122, with a 5 mile max radius
  • latlon={near}37,-122 Near 37,-122, no radius limit. Automatically sorts by distance

To run tests

node load_fixtures.js
node app.js
mocha

License

MIT http://mit-license.org/

