Mongoose Soft Delete Plugin

Mongoose plugin that enables soft deletion of Models/Documents.

This plugin is based on the work of Yi.

What's Different

In the original plugin, models were deleted with a date reference only. This version takes that and uses a Boolean flag to to mark models deleted/restored. Adds deletedAt field to record when a document was deleted. Additionally, it removes a lot of overhead from the original code and doesn't use Coffeescript.

Also checkout Mongoose Delete by Sanel Deljkic.

License

This plugin is licensed under the MIT license and can ve viewed in the LICENSE file.

Installation

Install using npm

npm install mongoose-softdelete --save

Tests

IMPORTANT: You need to have MongoDB running to run tests

npm test

Usage

models/test.js

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), Schema = mongoose.Schema, soft_delete = require ( 'mongoose-softdelete' ); const TestSchema = new Schema({ somefield : { type : String , default : 'Hello World!' }, }); TestSchema.plugin(soft_delete); mongoose.model( 'Test' , TestSchema);

controllers/test.js

const Test = mongoose.model( 'Test' ); const test = new Test(); test.softdelete( function ( err, newTest ) { if (err) { callback(err); } callback( null , newTest); }); test.restore( function ( err, newTest ) { if (err) { callback(err); } callback( null , newTest); }); Test.find().isDeleted( false ).exec();

Typescript

import { Schema, model } from 'mongoose' ; import softdelete, { ISoftDeletedDocument } from 'mongoose-softdelete' ; interface ITestDocument extends ISoftDeletedDocument { somefield: string ; } const TestSchema = new Schema({ somefield: { type : String , default : 'Hello World!' } }); TestSchema.plugin(softdelete); const Test = model<ITestDocument>( 'Test' , TestSchema); const test1 = new Test(); test1.softdelete( function ( err, newTest: ITestDocument ) { }); (Test.find({}) as unknown as ISoftDeletedDocumentQuery).isDeleted( false )

Built with love in Dhaka, Bangladesh by Riyadh Al Nur