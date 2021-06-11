Mongoose plugin that enables soft deletion of Models/Documents.
This plugin is based on the work of Yi.
In the original plugin, models were deleted with a date reference only. This version takes that and uses a Boolean flag to to mark models deleted/restored. Adds
deletedAt field to record when a document was deleted. Additionally, it removes a lot of overhead from the original code and doesn't use Coffeescript.
Also checkout Mongoose Delete by Sanel Deljkic.
This plugin is licensed under the MIT license and can ve viewed in the LICENSE file.
Install using npm
npm install mongoose-softdelete --save
IMPORTANT: You need to have MongoDB running to run tests
npm test
models/test.js
const mongoose = require('mongoose'),
Schema = mongoose.Schema,
soft_delete = require('mongoose-softdelete');
const TestSchema = new Schema({
somefield: { type: String, default: 'Hello World!' },
});
TestSchema.plugin(soft_delete);
mongoose.model('Test', TestSchema);
controllers/test.js
const Test = mongoose.model('Test');
const test = new Test();
test.softdelete(function (err, newTest) {
if (err) {
callback(err);
}
callback(null, newTest);
});
test.restore(function (err, newTest) {
if (err) {
callback(err);
}
callback(null, newTest);
});
// chainable query method
// defaults to true unless specified
Test.find().isDeleted(false).exec();
import { Schema, model } from 'mongoose';
import softdelete, { ISoftDeletedDocument } from 'mongoose-softdelete';
interface ITestDocument extends ISoftDeletedDocument {
somefield: string;
}
const TestSchema = new Schema({
somefield: { type: String, default: 'Hello World!' }
});
TestSchema.plugin(softdelete);
const Test = model<ITestDocument>('Test', TestSchema);
const test1 = new Test();
test1.softdelete(function (err, newTest: ITestDocument) {
// ...
});
// chainable query method
// defaults to true unless specified
(Test.find({}) as unknown as ISoftDeletedDocumentQuery).isDeleted(false)
Built with love in Dhaka, Bangladesh by Riyadh Al Nur