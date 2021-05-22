Sophisticated slugifier plugin for Mongoose.

Features:

Installation

The best way to install it is using npm

npm install mongoose-slug-updater --save

Loading

var slug = require ( 'mongoose-slug-updater' );

Initialization

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); mongoose.plugin(slug);

Usage

This plugin is based on the idea of using the mongoose schema as the way to check the use of slug fields.

The plugin checks and updates automatically the slug field with the correct slug.

Basic Usage

If you only want to create the slug based on a simple field.

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), slug = require ( 'mongoose-slug-updater' ), mongoose.plugin(slug), Schema = mongoose.Schema, schema = new Schema({ title : String , slug : { type : String , slug : "title" } });

Multiple slug fields

You can add as many slug fields as you wish

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), slug = require ( 'mongoose-slug-updater' ), mongoose.plugin(slug), Schema = mongoose.Schema, schema = new Schema({ title : String , subtitle : String , slug : { type : String , slug : "title" }, slug2 : { type : String , slug : "title" }, slug3 : { type : String , slug : "subtitle" } });

Multiple fields to create the slug

If you want, you can use more than one field in order to create a new slug field.

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), slug = require ( 'mongoose-slug-updater' ), mongoose.plugin(slug), Schema = mongoose.Schema, schema = new Schema({ title : String , subtitle : String , slug : { type : String , slug : [ "title" , "subtitle" ] } });

Transform Slug

This option accepts a funtion which receives actual field value and can be used to tranform value before generating slug.

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), slug = require ( 'mongoose-slug-updater' ), mongoose.plugin(slug), Schema = mongoose.Schema, schema = new Schema({ title : String , subtitle : String , slug : { type : String , slug : [ "title" , "subtitle" ], transform : v => stripHtmlTags(v) } });

Unique slug field

To create a unique slug field, you must only add add the unique: true parameter in the path (also, this way the default mongo unique index gets created)

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), slug = require ( 'mongoose-slug-updater' ), mongoose.plugin(slug), Schema = mongoose.Schema, schema = new Schema({ title : String , subtitle : String , slug : { type : String , slug : [ "title" , "subtitle" ], unique : true } });

If unique or uniqueSlug is set, the plugin searches in the mongo database, and if the slug already exists in the collection, it appends to the slug a separator (default: "-") and a random string (generated with the shortid module).

example random

mongoose.model( 'Resource' ).create({ title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" , subtitle : "tell me am I wrong, well, fallin' in love with you" , }); mongoose.model( 'Resource' ).create({ title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" , subtitle : "tell me am I wrong, well, fallin' in love with you" , }); mongoose.model( 'Resource' ).create({ title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" , subtitle : "tell me am I wrong, well, fallin' in love with you" , });

Alternatively you can modify this behaviour and instead of appending a random string, an incremental counter will be used. For that to happen, you must use the parameter slugPaddingSize specifying the total length of the counter:

example counter

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), slug = require ( 'mongoose-slug-updater' ), mongoose.plugin(slug), Schema = mongoose.Schema, schema = new Schema({ title : String , subtitle : String , slug : { type : String , slug : [ "title" , "subtitle" ], slugPaddingSize : 4 , unique : true } }); mongoose.model( 'Resource' ).create({ title : 'Am I wrong, fallin\' in love with you!' , subtitle : "tell me am I wrong, well, fallin' in love with you" }) mongoose.model( 'Resource' ).create({ title : 'Am I wrong, fallin\' in love with you!' , subtitle : "tell me am I wrong, well, fallin' in love with you" }) mongoose.model( 'Resource' ).create({ title : 'Am I wrong, fallin\' in love with you!' , subtitle : "tell me am I wrong, well, fallin' in love with you" })

If you don't want to define your field as unique for some reasons, but still need slug to be unique,

you can use uniqueSlug:true option instead of unique .

This option will not cause index creation, but still will be considered by the plugin.

forceIdSlug option will append shortId even if no duplicates were found.

This is useful for applications with high chance of concurrent modification of unique fields.



Check for conflict made by plugin is not atomic with subsequent insert/update operation,

so there is a possibility of external change of data in the moment between check and write.

If this happened, mongo will throw unique index violation error.

Chances of such case higher for counter unique mode, but with shortId this is possible too.

You can just retry operation, so plugin will check collection again and regenerate correct unique slug.

Or you can set forceIdSlug option - this will solve the problem completely, but you will pay for this by less readabilty of your slugs, because they will always be appended with random string.

In most cases write operations not so frequent to care about possible conflicts.

note: forceIdSlug option will also overwite unique to the true , and slugPaddingSize option will be ignored.

Unique slug within a group

Sometimes you only want slugs to be unique within a specific group.

This is done with the uniqueGroupSlug property which is an array of fields to group by:

example unique per group (using the field named 'group')

ResourceGroupedUnique = new mongoose.Schema({ title : { type : String }, subtitle : { type : String }, group : { type : String }, uniqueSlug : { type : String , uniqueGroupSlug : [ 'group' ], slugPaddingSize : 4 , slug : 'title' , index : true , }, }); mongoose.model( 'ResourceGroupedUnique' ).create({ title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" , subtitle : "tell me am I wrong, well, fallin' in love with you" , group : 'group 1' , }); mongoose.model( 'ResourceGroupedUnique' ).create({ title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" , subtitle : "tell me am I wrong, well, fallin' in love with you" , group : 'group 2' , }); mongoose.model( 'ResourceGroupedUnique' ).create({ title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" , subtitle : "tell me am I wrong, well, fallin' in love with you" , group : 'group 1' , }); mongoose.model( 'ResourceGroupedUnique' ).create({ title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" , subtitle : "tell me am I wrong, well, fallin' in love with you" , group : 'group 2' , });

Important: you must not have a unique: true option, but it's a good idea to have an index: true option.

Nested unique slugs

MongoDB supports unique index for nested arrays elements, but he checks for duplication conflicts only on per-document basis, so inside document duplicate nested array's elements are still allowed.

mongoose-slug-updater works differently. It checks slug for duplicates both in current documentts's nested array and in other documents, considering uniqueGroupSlug option, if specified.

example of nested unique slugs

const UniqueNestedSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ children : [ { subchildren : [ { title : { type : String }, slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' , unique : true slugPaddingSize : 4 , }, slugLocal : { type : String , slug : 'title' , index : true , slugPaddingSize : 4 , uniqueGroupSlug : '/_id' , }, }, ], }, ], });

mongoose.model( 'UniqueNestedSchema' ).create({ children :[ { subchildren :[ { title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" }, { title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" }, ] }, { subchildren :[ { title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" }, { title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" }, ] }, ] }); mongoose.model( 'UniqueNestedSchema' ).create({ children :[ { subchildren :[ { title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" }, { title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" }, ] }, { subchildren :[ { title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" }, { title : "Am I wrong, fallin' in love with you!" }, ] }, ] });

In case of change unique slug related fields (source fields from slug option or group criteria from uniqueGroupSlug )

slug will be regenerated considering latest existing duplicate. Presence or lack of the older duplicates, including original slug, will not be taken into account.

Updating slug or keeping it permanent

By default slugs will be created/updated for any related fields changed by any of create (it's actually a save too), save , update , updateOne , updateMany and findOneAndUpdate operations. You can specify which of supported methods should be watched:

const HooksSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ title : { type : String }, slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' , }, slugNoSave : { type : String , slug : 'title' , slugOn : { save : false } }, slugNoUpdate : { type : String , slug : 'title' , slugOn : { update : false } }, slugNoUpdateOne : { type : String , slug : 'title' , slugOn : { updateOne : false } }, slugNoUpdateMany : { type : String , slug : 'title' , slugOn : { updateMany : false }, }, slugNoFindOneAndUpdate : { type : String , slug : 'title' , slugOn : { findOneAndUpdate : false }, }, });

Note, that flags will affect both creation and updating of documents.

If you disabled save and still want slug to be generated initially, create method will not work,

becacuse mongoose emits save event both for save and create methods.

Use upsert option of update*** methods instead.

For update and updateMany methods multiply affected records also handled, but be careful with performance, because one-by-one iteration over affected documents may happen in case of unique slugs.

In this case _id field is required.

For update* family of operations additional queries may be performed, to retrieve data missing in the query (fields not listed in the query but needed for compound or grouped unique slugs).



permanent option

If you want to generate slug initially, but keep it unchanged during further modifications of related fields, use permanent flag like this:

ResourcePermanent = new mongoose.Schema({ title : { type : String }, subtitle : { type : String }, otherField : { type : String }, slug : { type : String , slug : [ 'title' , 'subtitle' ] }, titleSlug : { type : String , slug : 'title' , permanent : true }, subtitleSlug : { type : String , slug : 'subtitle' , permanent : true , slugPaddingSize : 4 , }, });

Nested docs. Relative and absolute paths.

Nested docs and arrays declared inline right in the scheme or as a nested schemas declared separately are also supported.

Slug fields can be declared as relative or absolute(starting with slash) path to any point of current document.

Since MongoDB uses dot path notation, colon : symbol used for relative paths as a reference to the parent, same as double dot .. for file system paths.

Example of scheme with inline nested docs:

const InlineSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ title : { type : String }, slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' }, absoluteSlug : { type : String , slug : '/title' }, childSlug : { type : String , slug : 'child.title' }, absoluteChildSlug : { type : String , slug : '/child.title' }, subChildSlug : { type : String , slug : 'child.subChild.title' }, childrenSlug0 : { type : String , slug : 'children.0.title' }, childrenSlug4 : { type : String , slug : 'children.4.title' }, subChildrenSlug3 : { type : String , slug : 'children.0.subChildren.3.title' }, subChildrenSlug7 : { type : String , slug : 'children.0.subChildren.7.title' }, subChildrenSlug5SubChild : { type : String , slug : 'children.0.subChildren.5.subChild.title' , }, subChildrenSlug2SubChild : { type : String , slug : 'children.0.subChildren.2.subChild.title' , }, child : { title : { type : String }, slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' }, absoluteSlug : { type : String , slug : '/child.title' }, absoluteParentSlug : { type : String , slug : '/title' }, relativeParentSlug : { type : String , slug : ':title' }, subChild : { title : { type : String }, slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' }, absoluteParentSlug : { type : String , slug : '/title' }, relativeParentSlug : { type : String , slug : ':title' }, relativeGrandParentSlug : { type : String , slug : '::title' }, }, }, children : [ { title : { type : String }, slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' }, absoluteRootSlug : { type : String , slug : '/title' }, absoluteChildSlug : { type : String , slug : '/child.title' }, relativeRootSlug : { type : String , slug : ':title' }, absoluteSiblingSlug : { type : String , slug : '/children.3.title' }, relativeSiblingSlug : { type : String , slug : ':children.4.title' }, subChild : { title : { type : String }, slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' }, absoluteParentSlug : { type : String , slug : '/title' }, absoluteChildSlug : { type : String , slug : '/child.title' }, relativeParentSlug : { type : String , slug : ':title' }, relativeGrandParentSlug : { type : String , slug : '::title' }, }, subChildren : [ { title : { type : String }, slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' }, absoluteRootSlug : { type : String , slug : '/title' }, absoluteChildSlug : { type : String , slug : '/child.title' }, relativeRootSlug : { type : String , slug : '::title' }, absoluteSiblingSlug : { type : String , slug : '/children.0.subChildren.5.title' , }, relativeSiblingSlug : { type : String , slug : ':subChildren.6.title' }, subChild : { title : { type : String }, slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' }, absoluteParentSlug : { type : String , slug : '/title' }, absoluteChildSlug : { type : String , slug : '/child.title' }, relativeParentSlug : { type : String , slug : ':title' }, relativeGrandParentSlug : { type : String , slug : '::title' }, }, }, ], }, ], });

Example of nested schemas declared separately:

const SubChildSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ title : { type : String }, slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' }, absoluteRootSlug : { type : String , slug : '/title' }, absoluteChildSlug : { type : String , slug : '/child.title' }, relativeParentSlug : { type : String , slug : ':title' }, relativeGrandParentSlug : { type : String , slug : '::title' }, }); const ChildSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ title : { type : String }, subChild : SubChildSchema, subChildren : [SubChildSchema], slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' }, subChildSlug : { type : String , slug : 'subChild.title' }, absoluteSlug : { type : String , slug : '/child.title' }, absoluteRootSlug : { type : String , slug : '/title' }, relativeParentSlug : { type : String , slug : ':title' }, subChildrenSlug2 : { type : String , slug : 'subChildren.2.title' }, subChildrenSlug3 : { type : String , slug : 'subChildren.3.title' }, }); const ParentSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ title : { type : String }, child : ChildSchema, children : [ChildSchema], slug : { type : String , slug : 'title' }, absoluteSlug : { type : String , slug : '/title' }, childSlug : { type : String , slug : 'child.title' }, absoluteChildSlug : { type : String , slug : '/child.title' }, subChildSlug : { type : String , slug : 'child.subChild.title' }, childrenSlug0 : { type : String , slug : 'children.0.title' }, childrenSlug4 : { type : String , slug : 'children.4.title' }, subChildrenSlug3 : { type : String , slug : 'children.7.subChildren.3.title' }, subChildrenSlug7 : { type : String , slug : 'children.3.subChildren.7.title' }, });

Updating by deep path via $set operator

This will work too:

await SimpleInline.findOneAndUpdate( { }, { $set : { title : 'New root title' , 'child.title' : 'New nested title' , 'children.2.title' : 'New title for the 3d item of nested array' , }, } );

All the slugs which depend on modified titles will be found and regenerated.

This is recommended way to do partial modifications.

When you perform updates by object value instead of path:value list,

unobvious data loss may happen for nested docs or arrays, if they contain slugs affected by your modification.

Plugin always checks will current update operation be made with $set operator or not, and adds extra slug fields to the query as an object fields or $set paths accordingly.

So if you do have whole document you want to change - better use save ,

but if you dont have it, but you need to update some particular fields - it's more safe to use $set and paths:values.

Choose your own options

You can change any options adding to the plugin

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), slug = require ( 'mongoose-slug-updater' ), options = { separator : "-" , lang : "en" , truncate : 120 , backwardCompatible : true }, mongoose.plugin(slug, options), Schema = mongoose.Schema, schema = new Schema({ title : String , subtitle : String , slug : { type : String , slug : [ "title" , "subtitle" ], unique : true } });

You can find more options in the speakingURL's npm page

Support

This plugin is supported by Yuri Gor

About

This plugin was initially forked from mongoose-slug-generator, which is not maintained currently.

Merged and fixed uniqueGroupSlug feature by rickogden.

update , updateOne , updateMany and findOneAndUpdate operations support implemented.

Nested docs and arrays support implemented.

Absolute and relative paths added.

Updating with $set operator and deep paths now works too.

All the update operators will be implemented soon.

Plugin rewritten with modern js and a lot of tests were added.