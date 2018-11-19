Author: Larry Price
Website: larry-price.com
Email: larry.price.dev@gmail.com
Simple and easy-to-use NodeJS Mongoose Schema plugin to find random documents.
var random = require('mongoose-simple-random');
var s = new Schema({
message: String
});
s.plugin(random);
Test = mongoose.model('Test', s);
// Find a single random document
Test.findOneRandom(function(err, result) {
if (!err) {
console.log(result); // 1 element
}
});
// Find "limit" random documents (defaults to array of 1)
Test.findRandom({}, {}, {limit: 5}, function(err, results) {
if (!err) {
console.log(results); // 5 elements
}
});
// Parameters match parameters for "find"
var filter = { genre: { $in: ['adventure', 'point-and-click'] } };
var fields = { name: 1, description: 0 };
var options = { skip: 10, limit: 10, populate: 'mySubDoc' };
Test.findRandom(filter, fields, options, function(err, results) {
if (!err) {
console.log(results); // 10 elements, name only, in genres "adventure" and "point-and-click"
}
});
$ npm test
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.