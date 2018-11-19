openbase logo
msr

mongoose-simple-random

by Larry Price
0.4.1 (see all)

Simple and easy-to-use NodeJS Mongoose Schema plugin to pull random documents

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

691

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mongoose-simple-random

Author: Larry Price
Website: larry-price.com
Email: larry.price.dev@gmail.com

Description

Simple and easy-to-use NodeJS Mongoose Schema plugin to find random documents.

Usage

var random = require('mongoose-simple-random');

var s = new Schema({
  message: String
});
s.plugin(random);

Test = mongoose.model('Test', s);

// Find a single random document
Test.findOneRandom(function(err, result) {
  if (!err) {
    console.log(result); // 1 element
  }
});

// Find "limit" random documents (defaults to array of 1)
Test.findRandom({}, {}, {limit: 5}, function(err, results) {
  if (!err) {
    console.log(results); // 5 elements
  }
});

// Parameters match parameters for "find"
var filter = { genre: { $in: ['adventure', 'point-and-click'] } };
var fields = { name: 1, description: 0 };
var options = { skip: 10, limit: 10, populate: 'mySubDoc' };
Test.findRandom(filter, fields, options, function(err, results) {
  if (!err) {
    console.log(results); // 10 elements, name only, in genres "adventure" and "point-and-click"
  }
});

Tests

$ npm test

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.

Release History

  • 0.1.0 Initial release
  • 0.2.0 API change - findRandom always returns array, findOneRandom returns single item
  • 0.2.1 README update
  • 0.3.0 API change - flip-flopping on "count", use "limit" to tell findByRandom how many elements to return
  • 0.4.0 Update dependencies and use a new random algorithm
  • 0.4.1 Fix hang on 0 results and clean up callback syntax.

