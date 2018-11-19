Author: Larry Price

Website: larry-price.com

Email: larry.price.dev@gmail.com

Description

Simple and easy-to-use NodeJS Mongoose Schema plugin to find random documents.

Usage

var random = require ( 'mongoose-simple-random' ); var s = new Schema({ message : String }); s.plugin(random); Test = mongoose.model( 'Test' , s); Test.findOneRandom( function ( err, result ) { if (!err) { console .log(result); } }); Test.findRandom({}, {}, { limit : 5 }, function ( err, results ) { if (!err) { console .log(results); } }); var filter = { genre : { $in : [ 'adventure' , 'point-and-click' ] } }; var fields = { name : 1 , description : 0 }; var options = { skip : 10 , limit : 10 , populate : 'mySubDoc' }; Test.findRandom(filter, fields, options, function ( err, results ) { if (!err) { console .log(results); } });

Tests

npm test

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.

Release History