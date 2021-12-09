mongoose-seed lets you populate and clear MongoDB documents with all the benefits of Mongoose validation

Basic example

var seeder = require ( 'mongoose-seed' ); seeder.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/sample-dev' , function ( ) { seeder.loadModels([ 'app/model1File.js' , 'app/model2File.js' ]); seeder.clearModels([ 'Model1' , 'Model2' ], function ( ) { seeder.populateModels(data, function ( ) { seeder.disconnect(); }); }); }); var data = [ { 'model' : 'Model1' , 'documents' : [ { 'name' : 'Doc1' , 'value' : 200 }, { 'name' : 'Doc2' , 'value' : 400 } ] } ];

Methods

Initializes connection to MongoDB via Mongoose singleton.

Loads mongoose models into Mongoose singleton. Only Models that have been loaded can be cleared or populated.

Clears DB collection specified by each model in modelArray. Callback is executed after DB is cleared (useful for populateModels method)

Populates MongoDB with documents in dataArray. dataArray consists of objects with 'model' and 'documents' keys, where 'documents' is an array of valid collection documents. Note that Mongoose Schema validation is enforced.

Disconnects mongoose db-handle. Use it inside populateModels callback to cleanly exit the program (see example above).