openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ms

mongoose-seed

by Sean Emmer
0.6.0 (see all)

Seed data population for Mongoose

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mongoose-seed

mongoose-seed lets you populate and clear MongoDB documents with all the benefits of Mongoose validation

Basic example


var seeder = require('mongoose-seed');

// Connect to MongoDB via Mongoose
seeder.connect('mongodb://localhost/sample-dev', function() {

  // Load Mongoose models
  seeder.loadModels([
    'app/model1File.js',
    'app/model2File.js'
  ]);

  // Clear specified collections
  seeder.clearModels(['Model1', 'Model2'], function() {

    // Callback to populate DB once collections have been cleared
    seeder.populateModels(data, function() {
      seeder.disconnect();
    });

  });
});

// Data array containing seed data - documents organized by Model
var data = [
    {
        'model': 'Model1',
        'documents': [
            {
                'name': 'Doc1',
                'value': 200
            },
            {
                'name': 'Doc2',
                'value': 400
            }
        ]
    }
];

Methods

seeder.connect(db, [callback])

Initializes connection to MongoDB via Mongoose singleton.

seeder.loadModels(filePaths)

Loads mongoose models into Mongoose singleton. Only Models that have been loaded can be cleared or populated.

seeder.clearModels(modelArray, [callback])

Clears DB collection specified by each model in modelArray. Callback is executed after DB is cleared (useful for populateModels method)

seeder.populateModels(dataArray, [callback])

Populates MongoDB with documents in dataArray. dataArray consists of objects with 'model' and 'documents' keys, where 'documents' is an array of valid collection documents. Note that Mongoose Schema validation is enforced.

seeder.disconnect()

Disconnects mongoose db-handle. Use it inside populateModels callback to cleanly exit the program (see example above).

seeder.setLogOutput(logOutput)

Disables or enables calls to console.log. If false is passed, only errors will be print to console.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial