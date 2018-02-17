Mongoose full-text search plugin

Simple mongoose plugin for full text search. Uses natural stemming and distance algorithms.

Example

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), searchPlugin = require ( 'mongoose-search-plugin' ); var Schema = mongoose.Schema({ title : String , description : String , tags : [ String ] }); Schema.plugin(searchPlugin, { fields : [ 'title' , 'description' , 'tags' ] }); var Model = mongoose.model( 'MySearchModel' , Schema); Model.search( 'some query' , { title : 1 }, { conditions : { title : { $exists : true }}, sort : { title : 1 }, limit : 10 }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data.results); console .log(data.totalCount); });

Installation

$ npm install mongoose-search-plugin --save

Usage

Initialization

plugin accepts options argument with following format:

var options = { keywordsPath : '_keywords' , relevancePath : '_relevance' , fields : [], stemmer : 'PorterStemmer' , distance : 'JaroWinklerDistance' }; Schema.plugin(searchPlugin, options);

Search

Model.search(query, fields, options, callback)

Options are optional. The fields parameter can be an empty object to return all fields.

Method will return object of the following format:

{ results : [], totalCount : 0 }

Options has following format:

{ conditions : {}, sort : {} populate : [{ path : '' , fields : '' }], ... and other options of Model.find method }

By default results sorts by relevance field, that defined in relevancePath plugin option.

Set keywords

If You start using plugin on existing database to initialize keywords field in object use setKeywords method.