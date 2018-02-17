openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
msp

mongoose-search-plugin

by Pavel Vlasov
0.1.2 (see all)

Full text search plugin for mongoose

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mongoose full-text search plugin

Simple mongoose plugin for full text search. Uses natural stemming and distance algorithms.

Example

  var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
    searchPlugin = require('mongoose-search-plugin');

  var Schema = mongoose.Schema({
    title: String,
    description: String,
    tags: [String]
  });

  Schema.plugin(searchPlugin, {
    fields: ['title', 'description', 'tags']
  });

  var Model = mongoose.model('MySearchModel', Schema);
  Model.search('some query', {title: 1}, {
    conditions: {title: {$exists: true}},
    sort: {title: 1},
    limit: 10
  }, function(err, data) {
    // array of found results
    console.log(data.results);
    // count of all matching objects
    console.log(data.totalCount);
  });

Installation

  $ npm install mongoose-search-plugin --save

Usage

Initialization

plugin accepts options argument with following format:

  var options = {
    keywordsPath: '_keywords', // path for keywords, `_keywords` as default
    relevancePath: '_relevance', // path for relevance number, '_relevance' as default
    fields: [], // array of fields to use as keywords (can be String or [String] types),
    stemmer: 'PorterStemmer', // natural stemmer, PorterStemmer as default
    distance: 'JaroWinklerDistance' // distance algorithm, JaroWinklerDistance as default
  };
  Schema.plugin(searchPlugin, options);

Model.search(query, fields, options, callback)

Options are optional. The fields parameter can be an empty object to return all fields.

Method will return object of the following format:

  {
    results: [], // array of results objects
    totalCount: 0 // number of objects, that matched criteries
  }

Options has following format:

  {
    conditions: {}, // criteria for query
    sort: {} // sorting parameters
    populate: [{path: '', fields: ''}], // array of paths to populate
    ... and other options of Model.find method
  }

By default results sorts by relevance field, that defined in relevancePath plugin option.

Set keywords

If You start using plugin on existing database to initialize keywords field in object use setKeywords method.

  Model.setKeywords(function(err) {
    // ...
  });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial