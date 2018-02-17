Simple mongoose plugin for full text search. Uses natural stemming and distance algorithms.
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
searchPlugin = require('mongoose-search-plugin');
var Schema = mongoose.Schema({
title: String,
description: String,
tags: [String]
});
Schema.plugin(searchPlugin, {
fields: ['title', 'description', 'tags']
});
var Model = mongoose.model('MySearchModel', Schema);
Model.search('some query', {title: 1}, {
conditions: {title: {$exists: true}},
sort: {title: 1},
limit: 10
}, function(err, data) {
// array of found results
console.log(data.results);
// count of all matching objects
console.log(data.totalCount);
});
$ npm install mongoose-search-plugin --save
plugin accepts options argument with following format:
var options = {
keywordsPath: '_keywords', // path for keywords, `_keywords` as default
relevancePath: '_relevance', // path for relevance number, '_relevance' as default
fields: [], // array of fields to use as keywords (can be String or [String] types),
stemmer: 'PorterStemmer', // natural stemmer, PorterStemmer as default
distance: 'JaroWinklerDistance' // distance algorithm, JaroWinklerDistance as default
};
Schema.plugin(searchPlugin, options);
Model.search(query, fields, options, callback)
Options are optional. The
fields parameter can be an empty object to return all fields.
Method will return object of the following format:
{
results: [], // array of results objects
totalCount: 0 // number of objects, that matched criteries
}
Options has following format:
{
conditions: {}, // criteria for query
sort: {} // sorting parameters
populate: [{path: '', fields: ''}], // array of paths to populate
... and other options of Model.find method
}
By default results sorts by relevance field, that defined in
relevancePath
plugin option.
If You start using plugin on existing database to initialize keywords field in object
use
setKeywords method.
Model.setKeywords(function(err) {
// ...
});