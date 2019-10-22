Use your existing Mongoose schema to generate graphQL type-definitions.

Full support of all graphQL "Definitions" and "Scalars" besides "GraphQLFloat", because in Mongoose schema you can use only int. numbers. But you can use extend property to pass it, details below.

This package will help you avoid typing schemas for same essence. If you already have Mongoose schema that's enough to generate graphQL type.

How it works.

First:

npm i mongoose-schema-to-graphql

or

yarn add mongoose-schema-to-graphql

Make sure that your graphql package is the same version as used in mongoose-schema-to-graphql or vice versa.

Then:

import createType from 'mongoose-schema-to-graphql' ;

createType function accept obj as argument with following structure:

const config = { name : 'couponType' , description : 'Coupon base schema' , class : 'GraphQLObjectType' , schema : couponSchema, exclude : [ '_id' ], extend : { price : { type : GraphQLFloat} } }

After you declared config. object you're ready to go. Examples below:

dbSchemas.js export const couponSchema = mongoose.Schema({ couponCode : Array , description : String , discountType : String , discountAmount : String , minimumAmount : String , singleUseOnly : Boolean , createdAt : mongoose.Schema.Types.Date, updatedAt : mongoose.Schema.Types.Date, expirationDate : mongoose.Schema.Types.Date, isMassPromo : Boolean , couponBatchId : String , maximumAmount : String , isPublished : Boolean });

import createType from 'mongoose-schema-to-graphql' ; import { couponSchema } from './dbSchemas' ; const config = { name : 'couponType' , description : 'Coupon schema' , class : 'GraphQLObjectType' , schema : couponSchema, exclude : [ '_id' ] }; export default createType(config);

It will be equal to:

import {...} from 'graphql' ; import { couponSchema } from './dbSchemas' ; export default new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'couponType' , description : 'Coupon schema' , fields : { couponCode : { type : new GraphQLList(GraphQLString)}, description : { type : GraphQLString}, discountType : { type : GraphQLString}, discountAmount : { type : GraphQLString}, minimumAmount : { type : GraphQLString}, singleUseOnly : { type : GraphQLBoolean}, createdAt : { type : GraphQLString}, updatedAt : { type : GraphQLString}, expirationDate : { type : GraphQLString}, isMassPromo : { type : GraphQLBoolean}, couponBatchId : { type : GraphQLString}, maximumAmount : { type : GraphQLString}, isPublished : { type : GraphQLBoolean} } });

Note: If you pass mongoose type Array it will be converted to {type: new GraphQLList(GraphQLString)} If you want to create a list of another type, you would need to declare it in Mongoose schema too:

const quizSchema = mongoose.Schema({ message : String , createdAt : mongoose.Schema.Types.Date, updatedAt : mongoose.Schema.Types.Date }); export const customerSchema = mongoose.Schema({ createdAt : mongoose.Schema.Types.Date, updatedAt : mongoose.Schema.Types.Date, firstName : String , lastName : String , email : String , quiz : [quizSchema], subscription : { status : String , plan : String , products : Array } });

Then:

import createType from 'mongoose-schema-to-graphql' ; import { customerSchema } from './dbSchemas' ; const config = { name : 'customerType' , description : 'Customer schema' , class : 'GraphQLObjectType' , schema : customerSchema, exclude : [ '_id' ] }; export default createType(config);

It's equal to:

import {...} from 'graphql' ; import { customerSchema } from './dbSchemas' ; const quizType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'quizType' , description : 'quiz type for customer' , fields : { message : { type : GraphQLString}, updatedAt : { type : GraphQLString}, createdAt : { type : GraphQLString} } }); export default new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'customerType' , description : 'Customer schema' , fields : { createdAt : { type : GraphQLString}, updatedAt : { type : GraphQLString}, firstName : { type : GraphQLString}, lastName : { type : GraphQLString}, email : { type : GraphQLString}, quiz : { type : new GraphQLList(quizType)}, subscription : { type : new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'subscription' , fields : () => ({ status : { type : GraphQLString}, plan : { type : GraphQLString}, products : { type : new GraphQLList(GraphQLString)} }) }) } } });

### extend property in config object. You can use this field to pass some additional extend. to graphQL type, for example:

import { GraphQLFloat } from 'graphql' ; import createType from 'mongoose-schema-to-graphql' ; import { customerSchema } from './dbSchemas' ; const config = { name : 'customerType' , description : 'Customer schema' , class : 'GraphQLObjectType' , schema : customerSchema, exclude : [ '_id' ], extend : { price : { type : GraphQLFloat} } }; export default createType(config);

It's equal to:

import {...} from 'graphql' ; import { customerSchema } from './dbSchemas' ; const quizType = new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'quizType' , description : 'quiz type for customer' , fields : { message : { type : GraphQLString}, updatedAt : { type : GraphQLString}, createdAt : { type : GraphQLString} } }); export default new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'customerType' , description : 'Customer schema' , fields : { price : { type : GraphQLFloat}, createdAt : { type : GraphQLString}, updatedAt : { type : GraphQLString}, firstName : { type : GraphQLString}, lastName : { type : GraphQLString}, email : { type : GraphQLString}, quiz : { type : new GraphQLList(quizType)}, subscription : { type : new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'subscription' , fields : () => ({ status : { type : GraphQLString}, plan : { type : GraphQLString}, products : { type : new GraphQLList(GraphQLString)} }) }) } } });

If passed extend. already exist in Mongoose schema, for example price: Number it will be overwrite with prop. we passed in config. object.

If you have any suggestion please leave me a message.