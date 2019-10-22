extend property to pass it, details below.
This package will help you avoid typing schemas for same essence. If you already have Mongoose schema that's enough to generate graphQL type.
First:
npm i mongoose-schema-to-graphql
or
yarn add mongoose-schema-to-graphql
Make sure that your
graphql package is the same version as used in
mongoose-schema-to-graphql or vice versa.
Then:
import createType from 'mongoose-schema-to-graphql';
createType function accept obj as argument with following structure:
const config = {
name: 'couponType', //graphQL type's name
description: 'Coupon base schema', //graphQL type's description
class: 'GraphQLObjectType', //"definitions" class name
schema: couponSchema, //your Mongoose schema "let couponSchema = mongoose.Schema({...})"
exclude: ['_id'], //fields which you want to exclude from mongoose schema
extend: {
price: {type: GraphQLFloat}
} //add custom properties or overwrite existed
}
After you declared config. object you're ready to go. Examples below:
dbSchemas.js
export const couponSchema = mongoose.Schema({
couponCode: Array,
description: String,
discountType: String,
discountAmount: String,
minimumAmount: String,
singleUseOnly: Boolean,
createdAt: mongoose.Schema.Types.Date,
updatedAt: mongoose.Schema.Types.Date,
expirationDate: mongoose.Schema.Types.Date,
isMassPromo: Boolean,
couponBatchId: String,
maximumAmount: String,
isPublished: Boolean
});
import createType from 'mongoose-schema-to-graphql';
import { couponSchema } from './dbSchemas';
const config = {
name: 'couponType',
description: 'Coupon schema',
class: 'GraphQLObjectType',
schema: couponSchema,
exclude: ['_id']
};
export default createType(config);
It will be equal to:
import {...} from 'graphql';
import { couponSchema } from './dbSchemas';
export default new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'couponType',
description: 'Coupon schema',
fields: {
couponCode: {type: new GraphQLList(GraphQLString)},
description: {type: GraphQLString},
discountType: {type: GraphQLString},
discountAmount: {type: GraphQLString},
minimumAmount: {type: GraphQLString},
singleUseOnly: {type: GraphQLBoolean},
createdAt: {type: GraphQLString},
updatedAt: {type: GraphQLString},
expirationDate: {type: GraphQLString},
isMassPromo: {type: GraphQLBoolean},
couponBatchId: {type: GraphQLString},
maximumAmount: {type: GraphQLString},
isPublished: {type: GraphQLBoolean}
}
});
Note: If you pass mongoose type
Array it will be converted to
{type: new GraphQLList(GraphQLString)}
If you want to create a list of another type, you would need to declare it in Mongoose schema too:
const quizSchema = mongoose.Schema({
message: String,
createdAt: mongoose.Schema.Types.Date,
updatedAt: mongoose.Schema.Types.Date
});
export const customerSchema = mongoose.Schema({
createdAt: mongoose.Schema.Types.Date,
updatedAt: mongoose.Schema.Types.Date,
firstName: String,
lastName: String,
email: String,
quiz: [quizSchema],
subscription: {
status: String,
plan: String,
products: Array
}
});
Then:
import createType from 'mongoose-schema-to-graphql';
import { customerSchema } from './dbSchemas';
const config = {
name: 'customerType',
description: 'Customer schema',
class: 'GraphQLObjectType',
schema: customerSchema,
exclude: ['_id']
};
export default createType(config);
It's equal to:
import {...} from 'graphql';
import { customerSchema } from './dbSchemas';
const quizType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'quizType',
description: 'quiz type for customer',
fields: {
message: {type: GraphQLString},
updatedAt: {type: GraphQLString},
createdAt: {type: GraphQLString}
}
});
export default new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'customerType',
description: 'Customer schema',
fields: {
createdAt: {type: GraphQLString},
updatedAt: {type: GraphQLString},
firstName: {type: GraphQLString},
lastName: {type: GraphQLString},
email: {type: GraphQLString},
quiz: {type: new GraphQLList(quizType)},
subscription: {
type: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'subscription',
fields: () => ({
status: {type: GraphQLString},
plan: {type: GraphQLString},
products: {type: new GraphQLList(GraphQLString)}
})
})
}
}
});
###
extend property in config object.
You can use this field to pass some additional extend. to graphQL type, for example:
import { GraphQLFloat } from 'graphql';
import createType from 'mongoose-schema-to-graphql';
import { customerSchema } from './dbSchemas';
const config = {
name: 'customerType',
description: 'Customer schema',
class: 'GraphQLObjectType',
schema: customerSchema,
exclude: ['_id'],
extend: {
price: {type: GraphQLFloat}
}
};
export default createType(config);
It's equal to:
import {...} from 'graphql';
import { customerSchema } from './dbSchemas';
const quizType = new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'quizType',
description: 'quiz type for customer',
fields: {
message: {type: GraphQLString},
updatedAt: {type: GraphQLString},
createdAt: {type: GraphQLString}
}
});
export default new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'customerType',
description: 'Customer schema',
fields: {
price: {type: GraphQLFloat},
createdAt: {type: GraphQLString},
updatedAt: {type: GraphQLString},
firstName: {type: GraphQLString},
lastName: {type: GraphQLString},
email: {type: GraphQLString},
quiz: {type: new GraphQLList(quizType)},
subscription: {
type: new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'subscription',
fields: () => ({
status: {type: GraphQLString},
plan: {type: GraphQLString},
products: {type: new GraphQLList(GraphQLString)}
})
})
}
}
});
If passed extend. already exist in Mongoose schema, for example
price: Number it will be overwrite with prop. we passed in config. object.
If you have any suggestion please leave me a message.