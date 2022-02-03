The module allows to create json schema from Mongoose schema by adding
jsonSchema method to
mongoose.Schema,
mongoose.Model and
mongoose.Query
classes
npm install mongoose-schema-jsonschema
Since v1.4.0 it is able to configure how
jsonSchema() works.
To do that package was extended with
config function.
const config = require('mongoose-schema-jsonschema/config');
config({
// ... options go here
});
Currently there are two options that affects build process:
forceRebuild:
boolean -- mongoose-schema-jsonschema caches json schemas built for mongoose schemas.
That means we cannot built updated jsonSchema after some updates were made in the mongoose schema
that already has jsonSchema.
To resolve this issue the
forceRebuild was added (see sample bellow)
fieldOptionsMapping:
{ [key: string]: string } | Array<string|[string, string]> - allows to specify how to convert some custom options specified in the mongoose field definition.
const mongoose = require('mongoose-schema-jsonschema')();
const config = require('mongoose-schema-jsonschema/config');
const { Schema } = mongoose;
const BookSchema = new Schema({
title: { type: String, required: true, notes: 'Book Title' },
year: Number,
author: { type: String, required: true },
});
const fieldOptionsMapping = {
notes: 'x-notes',
};
config({ fieldOptionsMapping });
console.dir(BookSchema.jsonSchema(), { depth: null });
config({ fieldOptionsMapping: [], forceRebuild: true }); // reseting
console.dir(BookSchema.jsonSchema(), { depth: null });
Output:
{
type: 'object',
properties: {
title: { type: 'string', 'x-notes': 'Book Title' },
year: { type: 'number' },
author: { type: 'string' },
_id: { type: 'string', pattern: '^[0-9a-fA-F]{24}$' }
},
required: [ 'title', 'author' ]
}
{
type: 'object',
properties: {
title: { type: 'string' },
year: { type: 'number' },
author: { type: 'string' },
_id: { type: 'string', pattern: '^[0-9a-fA-F]{24}$' }
},
required: [ 'title', 'author' ]
}
Let's build json schema from simple mongoose schema
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
require('mongoose-schema-jsonschema')(mongoose);
const Schema = mongoose.Schema;
const BookSchema = new Schema({
title: { type: String, required: true },
year: Number,
author: { type: String, required: true },
});
const jsonSchema = BookSchema.jsonSchema();
console.dir(jsonSchema, { depth: null });
Output:
{
type: 'object',
properties: {
title: { type: 'string' },
year: { type: 'number' },
author: { type: 'string' },
_id: { type: 'string', pattern: '^[0-9a-fA-F]{24}$' }
},
required: [ 'title', 'author' ]
}
The mongoose.Model.jsonSchema method allows to build json schema considering the field selection and population
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
require('mongoose-schema-jsonschema')(mongoose);
const Schema = mongoose.Schema;
const BookSchema = new Schema({
title: { type: String, required: true },
year: Number,
author: { type: Schema.Types.ObjectId, required: true, ref: 'Person' }
});
const PersonSchema = new Schema({
firstName: { type: String, required: true },
lastName: { type: String, required: true },
dateOfBirth: Date
});
const Book = mongoose.model('Book', BookSchema);
const Person = mongoose.model('Person', PersonSchema)
console.dir(Book.jsonSchema('title year'), { depth: null });
console.dir(Book.jsonSchema('', 'author'), { depth: null });
Output:
{
title: 'Book',
type: 'object',
properties: {
title: { type: 'string' },
year: { type: 'number' },
_id: { type: 'string', pattern: '^[0-9a-fA-F]{24}$' }
}
}
{
title: 'Book',
type: 'object',
properties: {
title: { type: 'string' },
year: { type: 'number' },
author: {
title: 'Person',
type: 'object',
properties: {
firstName: { type: 'string' },
lastName: { type: 'string' },
dateOfBirth: { type: 'string', format: 'date-time' },
_id: { type: 'string', pattern: '^[0-9a-fA-F]{24}$' },
__v: { type: 'number' }
},
required: [ 'firstName', 'lastName' ],
'x-ref': 'Person',
description: 'Refers to Person'
},
_id: { type: 'string', pattern: '^[0-9a-fA-F]{24}$' },
__v: { type: 'number' }
},
required: [ 'title', 'author' ]
}
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const extendMongooose = require('mongoose-schema-jsonschema');
extendMongooose(mongoose);
const { Schema } = mongoose;
const BookSchema = new Schema({
title: { type: String, required: true },
year: Number,
author: { type: Schema.Types.ObjectId, required: true, ref: 'Person' }
});
const Book = mongoose.model('Book', BookSchema);
const Q = Book.find().select('title').limit(5);
console.dir(Q.jsonSchema(), { depth: null });
Output:
{
title: 'List of books',
type: 'array',
items: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
title: { type: 'string' },
_id: { type: 'string', pattern: '^[0-9a-fA-F]{24}$' }
}
},
maxItems: 5
}
Created by mongoose-schema-jsonschema json-schema's could be used for document validation with:
Builds the json schema based on the Mongooose schema. if schema has been already built the method returns new deep copy
Method considers the
schema.options.toJSON.virtuals to included
the virtual paths (without detailed description)
Declaration:
function schema_jsonSchema(name) { ... }
Parameters:
String - Name of the object
Object - json schema
Builds json schema for model considering the selection and population
if
fields specified the method removes
required constraints
Declaration:
function model_jsonSchema(fields, populate) { ... }
Parameters:
String|
Array|
Object - mongoose selection object
String|
Object - mongoose population options
Object - json schema
Builds json schema considering the query type and query options.
The method returns the schema for array if query type is
find and
the schema for single document if query type is
findOne or
findOneAnd*.
In case when the method returns schema for array the collection name is used to
form title of the resulting schema. In
findOne* case the title is the name
of the appropriate model.
Declaration:
function query_jsonSchema() { ... }
Parameters:
Object - json schema
If you use custom Schema Types you should define the jsonSchema method for your type-class(es).
The base functionality is accessible from your code by calling base-class methods:
newSchemaType.prototype.jsonSchema = function() {
// Simple types (strings, numbers, bools):
const jsonSchema = mongoose.SchemaType.prototype.jsonSchema.call(this);
// Date:
const jsonSchema = Types.Date.prototype.jsonSchema.call(this);
// ObjectId
const jsonSchema = Types.ObjectId.prototype.jsonSchema.call(this);
// for Array (or DocumentArray)
const jsonSchema = Types.Array.prototype.jsonSchema.call(this);
// for Embedded documents
const jsonSchema = Types.Embedded.prototype.jsonSchema.call(this);
// for Mixed documents:
const jsonSchema = Types.Mixed.prototype.jsonSchema.call(this);
/*
*
* Place your code instead of this comment
*
*/
return jsonSchema;
}
