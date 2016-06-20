Implements schema inheritance and an optional discriminator key which is useful for storing different types of related documents in a collection and fetching them with the correct model type.
From version 0.2.1 mongoose-schema-extend is using harmony proxies. You will need to add the flag --harmony_proxies to your start command if you're using it, or use a previous version.
Install via NPM
$ npm install mongoose-schema-extend
You just require the library to add schema extend method
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
extend = require('mongoose-schema-extend');
var Schema = mongoose.Schema;
var PersonSchema = new Schema({
name : String
}, { collection : 'users' });
var EmployeeSchema = PersonSchema.extend({
department : String
});
var Person = mongoose.model('Person', PersonSchema),
Employee = mongoose.model('Employee', EmployeeSchema);
var Brian = new Employee({
name : 'Brian Kirchoff',
department : 'Engineering'
});
...
By adding the discriminatorKey schema option, a key is added to your saved documents with the model name and is used when finding documents of different types to set them to the correct model
...
var VehicleSchema = mongoose.Schema({
make : String,
}, { collection : 'vehicles', discriminatorKey : '_type' });
var CarSchema = VehicleSchema.extend({
year : Number
});
var BusSchema = VehicleSchema.extend({
route : Number
})
var Vehicle = mongoose.model('vehicle', VehicleSchema),
Car = mongoose.model('car', CarSchema),
Bus = mongoose.model('bus', BusSchema);
var accord = new Car({
make : 'Honda',
year : 1999
});
var muni = new Bus({
make : 'Neoplan',
route : 33
});
accord.save(function(err) {
muni.save(function(err) {
// vehicles are saved with the _type key set to 'car' and 'bus'
});
})
At this point in MongoDB you will have documents similar to this
{ "_type" : "car", "make" : "Honda", "year" : 1999, "_id" : ObjectId("5024460368368a3007000002"), "__v" : 0 }
{ "_type" : "bus", "make" : "Neoplan", "route" : 33, "_id" : ObjectId("5024460368368a3007000003"), "__v" : 0 }
When querying, the objects model prototype will be set based on the _type field, so they are fully functional
Vehicle.find({}, function(err, vehicles) {
console.log(vehicles[0]); // vehicles[0] instanceof Car === true
console.log(vehicles[1]); // vehicles[1] instanceof Bus === true
});
To run the tests install dependencies
npm install
and then run
npm test