Implements schema inheritance and an optional discriminator key which is useful for storing different types of related documents in a collection and fetching them with the correct model type.

Notice

From version 0.2.1 mongoose-schema-extend is using harmony proxies. You will need to add the flag --harmony_proxies to your start command if you're using it, or use a previous version.

Usage

Install via NPM

$ npm install mongoose- schema -extend

Schema Inheritance

You just require the library to add schema extend method

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), extend = require ( 'mongoose-schema-extend' ); var Schema = mongoose.Schema; var PersonSchema = new Schema({ name : String }, { collection : 'users' }); var EmployeeSchema = PersonSchema.extend({ department : String }); var Person = mongoose.model( 'Person' , PersonSchema), Employee = mongoose.model( 'Employee' , EmployeeSchema); var Brian = new Employee({ name : 'Brian Kirchoff' , department : 'Engineering' }); ...

Discriminator Key

By adding the discriminatorKey schema option, a key is added to your saved documents with the model name and is used when finding documents of different types to set them to the correct model

... var VehicleSchema = mongoose.Schema({ make : String , }, { collection : 'vehicles' , discriminatorKey : '_type' }); var CarSchema = VehicleSchema.extend({ year : Number }); var BusSchema = VehicleSchema.extend({ route : Number }) var Vehicle = mongoose.model( 'vehicle' , VehicleSchema), Car = mongoose.model( 'car' , CarSchema), Bus = mongoose.model( 'bus' , BusSchema); var accord = new Car({ make : 'Honda' , year : 1999 }); var muni = new Bus({ make : 'Neoplan' , route : 33 }); accord.save( function ( err ) { muni.save( function ( err ) { }); })

At this point in MongoDB you will have documents similar to this

{ "_type" : "car" , "make" : "Honda" , "year" : 1999 , "_id" : ObjectId( "5024460368368a3007000002" ), "__v" : 0 } { "_type" : "bus" , "make" : "Neoplan" , "route" : 33 , "_id" : ObjectId( "5024460368368a3007000003" ), "__v" : 0 }

When querying, the objects model prototype will be set based on the _type field, so they are fully functional

Vehicle.find({}, function ( err, vehicles ) { console .log(vehicles[ 0 ]); console .log(vehicles[ 1 ]); });

Tests

To run the tests install dependencies

npm install

and then run