Framework components for node.js and the browser
var flatiron = require('flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
app.use(flatiron.plugins.http);
app.router.get('/', function () {
this.res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
this.res.end('Hello world!\n');
});
app.start(8080);
var flatiron = require('flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
app.use(flatiron.plugins.http, {
https: {
cert: 'path/to/cert.pem',
key: 'path/to/key.pem',
ca: 'path/to/ca.pem'
}
});
app.router.get('/', function () {
this.res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
this.res.end('Hello world!\n');
});
app.start(8080);
// example.js
var flatiron = require('flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
app.use(flatiron.plugins.cli, {
dir: __dirname,
usage: [
'This is a basic flatiron cli application example!',
'',
'hello - say hello to somebody.'
]
});
app.cmd('hello', function () {
app.prompt.get('name', function (err, result) {
app.log.info('hello '+result.name+'!');
})
})
app.start();
% node example.js hello
prompt: name: world
info: hello world!
curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh
[sudo] npm install flatiron
flatiron.plugins.http)
npm install union
flatiron.app:
flatiron.app is a broadway injection container. To be brief, what it does is allow plugins to modify the
app object directly:
var flatiron = require('flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
var hello = {
attach: function (options) {
this.hello = options.message || 'Why hello!';
}
};
app.use(hello, {
message: "Hi! How are you?"
});
// Will print, "Hi! How are you?"
console.log(app.hello);
Virtually all additional functionality in flatiron comes from broadway plugins, such as
flatiron.plugins.http and
flatiron.plugins.cli.
app.config
flatiron.app comes with a
config plugin pre-loaded, which adds configuration management courtesy nconf.
app.config has the same api as the
nconf object.
The
literal store is configured by default. If you want to use different stores you can easily attach them to the
app.config instance.
// add the `env` store to the config
app.config.use('env');
// add the `file` store the the config
app.config.use('file', { file: 'path/to/config.json' });
// or using an alternate syntax
app.config.env().file({ file: 'path/to/config.json' });
// and removing stores
app.config.remove('literal');
app.log
flatiron.app will also load a
log plugin during the init phase, which attaches a winston container to
app.log. This logger is configured by combining the
app.options.log property with the configuration retrieved from
app.config.get('log').
flatiron.plugins.http(options):
This plugin adds http serving functionality to your flatiron app by attaching the following properties and methods:
app.router:
This is a director router configured to route http requests after the middlewares in
app.http.before are applied. Example routes include:
// GET /
app.router.get('/', function () {
this.res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
this.res.end('Hello world!\n');
});
// POST to /
app.router.post('/', function () {
this.res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
this.res.write('Hey, you posted some cool data!\n');
this.res.end(util.inspect(this.req.body, true, 2, true) + '\n');
});
// Parameterized routes
app.router.get('/sandwich/:type', function (type) {
if (~['bacon', 'burger'].indexOf(type)) {
this.res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
this.res.end('Serving ' + type + ' sandwich!\n');
}
else {
this.res.writeHead(404, { 'Content-Type': 'text/plain' });
this.res.end('No such sandwich, sorry!\n');
}
});
app.router can also route against regular expressions and more! To learn more about director's advanced functionality, visit director's project page.
app.server:
This is a union middleware kernel.
app.http:
This object contains options that are passed to the union server, including
app.http.before,
app.http.after and
app.http.headers.
These properties may be set by passing them through as options:
app.use(flatiron.plugins.http, {
before: [],
after: []
});
You can read more about these options on the union project page.
app.start(port, <host>, <callback(err)>)
This method will both call
app.init (which will call any asynchronous initialization steps on loaded plugins) and start the http server with the given arguments. For example, the following will start your flatiron http server on port 8080:
app.start(8080);
flatiron.plugins.cli(options)
This plugin turns your app into a cli application framework. For example, [jitsu] (https://github.com/nodejitsu/jitsu) uses flatiron and the cli plugin.
Valid options include:
{
"argvOptions": {}, // A configuration hash passed to the cli argv parser.
"usage": [ "foo", "bar" ], // A message to show for cli usage. Joins arrays with `\n`.
"dir": require('path').join(__dirname, 'lib', 'commands'), // A directory with commands to lazy-load
"notFoundUsage": false // Disable help messages when command not found
}
options.dir and
app.commands:
Flatiron CLI will automatically lazy-load modules defining commands in the directory specified by
options.dir. For example:
// example2.js
var path = require('path'),
flatiron = require('./lib/flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
app.use(flatiron.plugins.cli, {
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'cmds')
});
app.start();
// cmd/highfive.js
var highfive = module.exports = function highfive (person, cb) {
this.log.info('High five to ' + person + '!');
cb(null);
};
In the command, you expose a function of arguments and a callback.
this is set to
app, and the routing is taken care of automatically.
Here it is in action:
% node example2.js highfive Flatiron
info: High five to Flatiron!
You can also define these commands by adding them directly to
app.commands yourself:
// example2b.js
var flatiron = require('./lib/flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
var path = require('path'),
flatiron = require('./lib/flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
app.use(flatiron.plugins.cli);
app.commands.highfive = function (person, cb) {
this.log.info('High five to ' + person + '!');
cb(null);
};
app.start();
% node example2b.js highfive Flatiron
info: High five to Flatiron!
Callback will always be the last argument provided to a function assigned to command
app.commands.highfive = function (person, cb) {
this.log.info('High five to ' + person + '!');
console.log(arguments);
}
% node example2b.js highfive Flatiron lol haha
info: High five to Flatiron!
{
'0': 'Flatiron',
'1': 'lol',
'2': 'haha',
'3': [Function]
}
app.cmd(path, handler):
This adds the cli routing path
path to the app's CLI router, using the director route handler
handler, aliasing
app.router.on.
cmd routes are defined the same way as http routes, except that it uses
/.
For example:
// example.js
var flatiron = require('./lib/flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
app.use(flatiron.plugins.cli, {
usage: [
'usage: node test.js hello <person>',
'',
' This will print "hello <person>"'
]
});
app.cmd('hello :person', function (person) {
app.log.info('hello ' + person + '!');
});
app.start()
When you run this program correctly, it will say hello:
% node example.js hello person
info: hello person!
If not, you get a friendly usage message:
% node test.js hello
help: usage: node test.js hello <person>
help:
help: This will print "hello <person>"
app.argv:
Once your app is started,
app.argv will contain the optimist-parsed argv options hash, ready to go!
Here's an example:
// example3.js
var flatiron = require('./lib/flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
app.use(flatiron.plugins.cli);
app.start();
app.log.info(JSON.stringify(app.argv));
This prints:
% node example3.js
info: {"_":[], "$0": "node ./example3.js"}
Awesome!
options.usage:
When attaching the CLI plugin, just specify options.usage to get a friendly default message for when there aren't any matching routes:
// example4.js
var flatiron = require('./lib/flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
app.use(flatiron.plugins.cli, {
usage: [
'Welcome to my app!',
'Your command didn\'t do anything.',
'This is expected.'
]
});
app.start();
% node example4.js
help: Welcome to my app!
help: Your command didn't do anything.
help: This is expected.
app.start(callback):
As seen in these examples, starting your app is as easy as
app.start! this method takes a callback, which is called when an
app.command completes. Here's a complete example demonstrating this behavior and how it integrates with
options.usage:
// example5.js
var path = require('path'),
flatiron = require('./lib/flatiron'),
app = flatiron.app;
app.use(flatiron.plugins.cli, {
usage: [
'`node example5.js error`: Throws an error.',
'`node example5.js friendly`: Does not throw an error.'
]
});
app.commands.error = function (cb) {
cb(new Error('I\'m an error!'));
};
app.commands.friendly = function (cb) {
cb(null);
}
app.start(function (err) {
if (err) {
app.log.error(err.message || 'You didn\'t call any commands!');
app.log.warn('NOT OK.');
return process.exit(1);
}
app.log.info('OK.');
});
Here's how our app behaves:
% node example5.js friendly
info: OK.
% node example5.js error
error: I'm an error!
warn: NOT OK.
% node example5.js
help: `node example2b.js error`: Throws an error.
help: `node example2b.js friendly`: Does not throw an error.
error: You didn't call any commands!
warn: NOT OK.
Tests are written in vows:
$ npm test