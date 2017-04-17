Note: Maintenence on this module is deprecated. I had personally been using it for a project and over time have realized that bi-directional relationships in mongoose can become extremely complex and hinder performance as a project grows. The more I learn about mongo and designing data for it, the less likely these relationships make sense.

A mongoose plugin that creates and manages relationships between two separate models. These relationships can be One-To-One, One-To-Many, or Many-To-Many. These changes are currently one-direction. If you manipulate a parents "child" property or collection, the child values will not be updated. Only changes made to the child model will update its parent.

npm install mongoose-relationship

var mongoose = require ( "mongoose" ), Schema = mongoose.Schema, relationship = require ( "mongoose-relationship" ); var ParentSchema = new Schema({ children :[{ type :Schema.ObjectId, ref : "Child" }] }); var Parent = mongoose.model( "Parent" , ParentSchema); var ChildSchema = new Schema({ parent : { type :Schema.ObjectId, ref : "Parent" , childPath : "children" } }); ChildSchema.plugin(relationship, { relationshipPathName : 'parent' }); var Child = mongoose.model( "Child" , ChildSchema) var parent = new Parent({}); parent.save(); var child = new Child({ parent :parent._id}); child.save() child.remove()

var mongoose = require ( "mongoose" ), Schema = mongoose.Schema, relationship = require ( "mongoose-relationship" ); var ParentSchema = new Schema({ children :[{ type :Schema.ObjectId, ref : "Child" }] }); var Parent = mongoose.model( "Parent" , ParentSchema); var ChildSchema = new Schema({ parents : [{ type :Schema.ObjectId, ref : "Parent" , childPath : "children" }] }); ChildSchema.plugin(relationship, { relationshipPathName : 'parents' }); var Child = mongoose.model( "Child" , ChildSchema) var parent = new Parent({}); parent.save(); var parentTwo = new Parent({}); parentTwo.save(); var child = new Child({}); child.parents.push(parent); child.parents.push(parentTwo); child.save() child.remove()

Many-To-Many with Multiple paths

var mongoose = require ( "mongoose" ), Schema = mongoose.Schema, relationship = require ( "mongoose-relationship" ); var ParentSchema = new Schema({ children :[{ type :Schema.ObjectId, ref : "Child" }] }); var Parent = mongoose.model( "Parent" , ParentSchema); var OtherParentSchema = new Schema({ children :[{ type :Schema.ObjectId, ref : "Child" }] }); var OtherParent = mongoose.model( "OtherParent" , OtherParentSchema); var ChildSchema = new Schema({ parents : [{ type :Schema.ObjectId, ref : "Parent" , childPath : "children" }] otherParents : [{ type :Schema.ObjectId, ref : "OtherParent" , childPath : "children" }] }); ChildSchema.plugin(relationship, { relationshipPathName :[ 'parents' , 'otherParents' ] }); var Child = mongoose.model( "Child" , ChildSchema) var parent = new Parent({}); parent.save(); var otherParent = new OtherParent({}); otherParent.save(); var child = new Child({}); child.parents.push(parent); child.otherParents.push(otherParent); child.save() child.remove()

This usage scenario will overwrite the parent's field of multiple children are assigned the same parent. The use case for this operation seems to be limited and only included for a sense of completion.

var mongoose = require ( "mongoose" ), Schema = mongoose.Schema, relationship = require ( "mongoose-relationship" ); var ParentSchema = new Schema({ child :{ type :Schema.ObjectId, ref : "Child" } }); var Parent = mongoose.model( "Parent" , ParentSchema); var ChildSchema = new Schema({ parent : { type :Schema.ObjectId, ref : "Parent" , childPath : "child" } }); ChildSchema.plugin(relationship, { relationshipPathName : 'parent' }); var Child = mongoose.model( "Child" , ChildSchema) var parent = new Parent({}); parent.save(); var child = new Child({ parent :parent._id}); child.save() child.remove()

relationshipPathName A string or array to let the plugin know which path(s) on your schema the relationship will be created. Defaults to relationship

triggerMiddleware Boolean value which, if set to true, will explicitly save any parents entities when a relationship is updated causing save middleware to execute. Defaults to false

When creating a path on a schema that will represent the relationship, the childPath option is required

childPath A string which should match an existing path in target ref schema. If this path does not exist the plugin will have no affect on the target ref.

validateExistence Boolean value that tells mongoose-relationship to ensure that the parent exists before setting the relationship for the child. Defaults to false

upsert Boolean value that controls whether a parent should be created if it does not exist upon child save. Defaults to false

Test can be run simply by installing and running mocha

npm install -g mocha mocha

Mike Sabatini @mikesabatini

Copyright Mike Sabatini 2014 Licensed under the MIT License. Enjoy