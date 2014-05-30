Plugin to cache Mongoose MongoDB query results in Redis. Lean DB queries, at least 300% faster!

How to use

First, the usual:

npm install mongoose-redis-cache

Then,

Setup mongoose connect as usual: var mongoose = require ( "mongoose" ); var mongooseRedisCache = require ( "mongoose-redis-cache" ); mongoose.connect( "mongodb://localhost/mongoose-redis-test" ) Create your schemas as usual: var ExampleSchema = new Schema( function () { field1: String field2: Number field3: Date }); Enable redisCache on the schema! REQUIRED: Enable Redis caching on this schema by specifying ExampleSchema.set( 'redisCache' , true ) OPTIONAL: Change the time for the cache of this schema. Defaults to 60 seconds. ExampleSchema.set( 'expires' , 30 ) Register the schema as usual: Example = mongoose.model( 'Example' , ExampleSchema) Setup your mongooseCache options: mongooseRedisCache(mongoose) mongooseRedisCache(mongoose, { host: "redisHost" , port: "redisPort" , pass: "redisPass" , options: "redisOptions" }) Make a query as usual: query = Example.find({}) query.where( "field1" , "foo" ) query.where( "field2" ).gte( 30 ) query.lean() mongooseRedisCache only works for query.lean() queries! query.exec( function (err, result) { Do whatever here! });

Check out the test example for more information.

Test results:

========================= Mongoose-Redis Cache Test ========================= Total items in DB: 30000 Total number of queries per round: 20 Total number of rounds: 30 Generating 30000 mocks... -------------------------------- Test query without Redis caching -------------------------------- Begin executing queries without caching ․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․ Total time for 30 test rounds: 12620ms Average time for each round: 420.67ms -------------------------------- Test query with Redis caching -------------------------------- Begin executing queries with Redis caching ․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․․ Total time for 30 test rounds: 3618ms Average time for each round: 120.60ms ------------ CONCLUSION ------------ Caching with Redis makes Mongoose lean queries faster by 9002 ms. That's 348.81% faster! End tests. Wiping DB and exiting

How this works

What is a Mongoose lean query?

Mongoose, the MongoDB ODM for NodeJS has an awesome feature which casts each document as a Mongoose model. This allows awesome features like being able to call model.save() or model.remove() on each document directly, which makes coding much easier.

At the same time, Mongoose also casts each value in every document returned from MongoDB to their schema types, which makes sure your database value types stays consistent.

However, sometimes in situations where we need to READ a lot of data and have no intentions of doing anything to the document, we can call query.lean() when constructing our queries to remove the step which casts the documents into models. Documents are returned as normal Javascript objects without the Model constructor functions, and values are not casted. This speeds things up considerably.

Caching with Redis

What if we want to speed things up even faster?

In these situations where we don't need Mongoose model functionalities, we may want to ramp out our reading speed higher by caching data in Redis.

Redis is awesome for caching data. By caching our MongoDB results in Redis, we can get at least 300% increase in speed when reading the data. This is AFTER indexing in MongoDB.

Cool for high-volume data reading!

API

Setting up

mongooseRedisCache(mongoose) mongooseRedisCache(mongoose, { host: "redisHost" , port: "redisPort" , pass : "redisPass" , options: "redisOptions" })

redisCache: Boolean

ExampleSchema. set ( 'redisCache' , true )

REQUIRED Call this function on whatever collection you want to cache. You don't have to use this on every collection, right? Pick and choose your collections wisely, you shall.

expires: Number

ExampleSchema .set ( 'expires' , 30 )

OPTIONAL Set the expiry time for the Redis key in seconds. Defaults to 60.

query = Example.find({}) query.lean() query.exec( function (err, results) { })

REQUIRED Just a reminder. Be sure to call this whenever you want the results to be cached! More info about query.lean() here.

How to Run Test

Try testing this on your machine and let me know how it went for you!

The usual jazz:

git clone https://github.com/conancat/mongoose-redis-cache.git cd mongoose-redis-cache npm install npm install mocha -g cd tests mocha

How the tests are run

Mock data

We generate a set number of mock data in the DB (defaults to 30000 items). Each item contains a random person's name, some arbitary number as random data, a date, and n array for the person's friend.

For testing purposes, we also called ensureIndex() on MongoDB to make sure we index the field we want to query.

Execute test rounds

For every round we query the database for all the names (defaults to 20 of them), and tracks the amount of time required to return the data. Each query returns around 1100 documents per call. We run these same queries with and without Redis caching, for 20 rounds. Then we average out the time needed to return the data.

All queries are query.lean(), meaning all documents returned are NOT casted as Mongoose models. This gives us fair comparison between Redis caching and direct MongoDB queries.

More resources:

