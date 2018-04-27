Role-based access control for mongoose apps.

Requirements

Installation

npm install mongoose-rbac --save

Usage

mongoose-rbac gives you the building blocks to lock down your app with role-based access control and gets out of your way.

Generally, you will want to do the following:

Create a Permission for each action you desire to control. A Permission consists of a subject and an action . Create a Role for each role you wish to assign. A Role only requires a unique name . Assign the desired set of permissions to each role. Use the mongoose-rbac plugin in your user schema.

Example

Following is a typical example. Let's imagine we are managing a blog with users, preferences, posts and comments. First, we will define our permissions and roles:

var rbac = require ( 'mongoose-rbac' ) , Permission = rbac.Permission , Role = rbac.Role , permissions; permissions = [ { subject : 'Post' , action : 'create' } , { subject : 'Post' , action : 'read' } , { subject : 'Post' , action : 'update' } , { subject : 'Post' , action : 'delete' } , { subject : 'Comment' , action : 'create' } , { subject : 'Comment' , action : 'read' } , { subject : 'Comment' , action : 'update' } , { subject : 'Comment' , action : 'delete' } , { subject : 'Preference' , action : 'create' } , { subject : 'Preference' , action : 'read' } , { subject : 'Preference' , action : 'update' } , { subject : 'Preference' , action : 'delete' } ]; Permission.create(permissions, function ( err ) { var perms, admin, developer, readonly; perms = Array .prototype.slice.call( arguments , 1 ); admin = new Role({ name : 'admin' }); admin.permissions = perms; admin.save( function ( err, admin ) { developer = new Role({ name : 'developer' }); developer.permissions = perms.slice( 0 , 7 ); developer.save( function ( err, developer ) { readonly = new Role({ name : 'readonly' }); readonly.permissions = [perms[ 1 ], perms[ 5 ], perms[ 9 ]]; readonly.save( function ( err, readonly ) { }); }); }); });

Alternatively we can use init to easily bootstrap roles and permissions:

var rbac = require ( 'mongoose-rbac' ); rbac.init({ admin : [ [ 'create' , 'Post' ], [ 'read' , 'Post' ], [ 'update' , 'Post' ], [ 'delete' , 'Post' ] ], readonly : [ { action : 'read' , subject : 'Post' } ] }, function ( err, admin, readonly ) { console .log(admin); console .log(readonly); });

Next, we will enhance our user model with the mongoose-rbac plugin:

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) , rbac = require ( 'mongoose-rbac' ) , UserSchema , User; UserSchema = mongoose.Schema({ username : String , passwordHash : String }); UserSchema.plugin(rbac.plugin); module .exports = mongoose.model( 'User' , UserSchema);

Finally, we can assign roles to our users and control their access to system resources:

var User = require ( 'user' ) , user; user = new User({ username : 'hercules' }); user.save(); user.addRole( 'admin' , function ( err ) {}); user.hasRole( 'admin' , function ( err, isAdmin ) { console .log(isAdmin); }); user.can( 'create' , 'Post' , function ( err, can ) { if (can) { } else { } }); user.canAny([[ 'read' , 'Post' ], [ 'create' , 'Post' ]], function ( err, canReadOrCreate ) { if (canReadOrCreate) { } else { } }); user.removeRole( 'admin' , function ( err ) {});

Model Plugin API

Check if the model has the given role.

role String or Role

String or Role callback(err, bool) Function

Add the given role to the model.

role String or Role

String or Role callback(err) Function

Remove the given role from the model.

role String or Role

String or Role callback(err) Function

Check if the model has the given permisison.

action String

String subject String

String callback(err, bool) Function

Check if the model has any of the given permissions.

actionsAndSubjects Array (of [String, String] )

Array (of ) callback(err, bool) Function

Check if the model has all of the given permissions.

actionsAndSubjects Array (of [String, String])

Array (of [String, String]) callback(err, bool) Function

Running Tests

To run the tests, clone the repository and install the dev dependencies:

git clone git://github.com/bryandragon/mongoose-rbac.git cd mongoose-rbac && npm install make test

License

MIT