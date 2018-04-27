Role-based access control for mongoose apps.
npm install mongoose-rbac --save
mongoose-rbac gives you the building blocks to lock down your app with role-based access control and gets out of your way.
Generally, you will want to do the following:
Permission for each action you desire to control. A
Permission consists of a
subject and an
action.
Role for each role you wish to assign. A
Role only requires a unique
name.
Following is a typical example. Let's imagine we are managing a blog with users, preferences, posts and comments. First, we will define our permissions and roles:
// permissions.js
var rbac = require('mongoose-rbac')
, Permission = rbac.Permission
, Role = rbac.Role
, permissions;
permissions = [
{ subject: 'Post', action: 'create' }
, { subject: 'Post', action: 'read' }
, { subject: 'Post', action: 'update' }
, { subject: 'Post', action: 'delete' }
, { subject: 'Comment', action: 'create' }
, { subject: 'Comment', action: 'read' }
, { subject: 'Comment', action: 'update' }
, { subject: 'Comment', action: 'delete' }
, { subject: 'Preference', action: 'create' }
, { subject: 'Preference', action: 'read' }
, { subject: 'Preference', action: 'update' }
, { subject: 'Preference', action: 'delete' }
];
Permission.create(permissions, function (err) {
var perms, admin, developer, readonly;
perms = Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments, 1);
admin = new Role({ name: 'admin' });
admin.permissions = perms;
admin.save(function (err, admin) {
developer = new Role({ name: 'developer' });
developer.permissions = perms.slice(0, 7);
developer.save(function (err, developer) {
readonly = new Role({ name: 'readonly' });
readonly.permissions = [perms[1], perms[5], perms[9]];
readonly.save(function (err, readonly) {
// ...
});
});
});
});
Alternatively we can use
init to easily bootstrap roles and permissions:
// permissions.js
var rbac = require('mongoose-rbac');
rbac.init({
admin: [
['create', 'Post'],
['read', 'Post'],
['update', 'Post'],
['delete', 'Post']
],
readonly: [
// we can also specify permissions as an object
{ action: 'read', subject: 'Post' }
]
}, function (err, admin, readonly) {
console.log(admin);
/*
{ __v: 1,
name: 'admin',
_id: 513c14dbc90000d10100004e,
permissions: [ 513c14dbc90000d101000044,
513c14dbc90000d101000045,
513c14dbc90000d101000046,
513c14dbc90000d101000047 ] }
*/
console.log(readonly);
/*
{ __v: 1,
name: 'readonly',
_id: 513c14dbc90000d10100004f,
permissions: [ 513c14dbc90000d101000045 ] }
*/
});
Next, we will enhance our user model with the mongoose-rbac plugin:
// user.js
var mongoose = require('mongoose')
, rbac = require('mongoose-rbac')
, UserSchema
, User;
UserSchema = mongoose.Schema({
username: String,
passwordHash: String
});
UserSchema.plugin(rbac.plugin);
module.exports = mongoose.model('User', UserSchema);
Finally, we can assign roles to our users and control their access to system resources:
var User = require('user')
, user;
user = new User({ username: 'hercules' });
user.save();
user.addRole('admin', function (err) {});
user.hasRole('admin', function (err, isAdmin) {
console.log(isAdmin); // true
});
user.can('create', 'Post', function (err, can) {
if (can) {
// ok
}
else {
// insufficient privileges
}
});
user.canAny([['read', 'Post'], ['create', 'Post']], function (err, canReadOrCreate) {
if (canReadOrCreate) {
// ok
}
else {
// insufficient privileges
}
});
user.removeRole('admin', function (err) {});
hasRole(role, callback)
Check if the model has the given role.
role String or Role
callback(err, bool) Function
addRole(role, callback)
Add the given role to the model.
role String or Role
callback(err) Function
removeRole(role, callback)
Remove the given role from the model.
role String or Role
callback(err) Function
can(action, subject, callback)
Check if the model has the given permisison.
action String
subject String
callback(err, bool) Function
canAny(actionsAndSubjects, callback)
Check if the model has any of the given permissions.
actionsAndSubjects Array (of
[String, String])
callback(err, bool) Function
canAll(actionsAndSubjects, callback)
Check if the model has all of the given permissions.
actionsAndSubjects Array (of [String, String])
callback(err, bool) Function
To run the tests, clone the repository and install the dev dependencies:
git clone git://github.com/bryandragon/mongoose-rbac.git
cd mongoose-rbac && npm install
make test
MIT