Convert url query string to MongooseJs friendly query object including advanced filtering, sorting, population, string template, type casting and many more...

The library is built highly inspired by api-query-params

Features

Supports the most of MongoDB operators ( $in , $regexp , $exists ) and features including skip, sort, limit & MongooseJS population

, , ) and features including skip, sort, limit & MongooseJS population Auto type casting of Number , RegExp , Date , Boolean and null

, , , and String templates/predefined queries (i.e. firstName=${my_vip_list} )

) Allows customization of keys and options in query string

Installation

npm install mongoose-query- parser

Usage

API

import { MongooseQueryParser } from 'mongoose-query-parser' ; const parser = new MongooseQueryParser( options ?: ParserOptions) parser .parse(query: string, predefined: any ) : QueryOptions

Arguments

ParserOptions : object for advanced options (See below) [optional]

: object for advanced options (See below) [optional] query : query string part of the requested API URL (ie, firstName=John&limit=10 ). Works with already parsed object too (ie, {status: 'success'} ) [required]

: query string part of the requested API URL (ie, ). Works with already parsed object too (ie, ) [required] predefined : object for predefined queries/string templates [optional]

Returns

QueryOptions : object contains the following properties: filter which contains the query criteria populate which contains the query population. Please see Mongoose Populate for more details select which contains the query projection sort , skip , limit which contains the cursor modifiers for paging purpose

: object contains the following properties:

Example

import { MongooseQueryParser } from 'mongoose-query-parser' ; const parser = new MongooseQueryParser(); const predefined = { vip : { name : { $in : [ 'Google' , 'Microsoft' , 'NodeJs' ] } }, sentStatus : 'sent' }; const parsed = parser.parse( '${vip}&status=${sentStatus}×tamp>2017-10-01&author.firstName=/john/i&limit=100&skip=50&sort=-timestamp&select=name&populate=children.firstName,children.lastName' , predefined); { select : { name : 1 }, populate : [{ path : 'children' , select : 'firstName lastName' }], sort : { timestamp : -1 }, skip : 50 , limit : 100 , filter : { name : {{ $in : [ 'Google' , 'Microsoft' , 'NodeJs' ] }}, status : 'sent' , timestamp : { '$gt' : 2017 -09 -30 T14: 00 : 00.000 Z }, 'author.firstName' : /john/i } }

Supported features

Filtering operators

MongoDB URI Example Result $eq key=val type=public {filter: {type: 'public'}} $gt key>val count>5 {filter: {count: {$gt: 5}}} $gte key>=val rating>=9.5 {filter: {rating: {$gte: 9.5}}} $lt key<val createdAt<2017-10-01 {filter: {createdAt: {$lt: 2017-09-30T14:00:00.000Z}}} $lte key<=val score<=-5 {filter: {score: {$lte: -5}}} $ne key!=val status!=success {filter: {status: {$ne: 'success'}}} $in key=val1,val2 country=GB,US {filter: {country: {$in: ['GB', 'US']}}} $nin key!=val1,val2 lang!=fr,en {filter: {lang: {$nin: ['fr', 'en']}}} $exists key phone {filter: {phone: {$exists: true}}} $exists !key !email {filter: {email: {$exists: false}}} $regex key=/value/<opts> email=/@gmail\.com$/i {filter: {email: /@gmail.com$/i}} $regex key!=/value/<opts> phone!=/^06/ {filter: {phone: { $not: /^06/}}}

For more advanced usage ( $or , $type , $elemMatch , etc.), pass any MongoDB query filter object as JSON string in the filter query parameter, ie:

parser.parse( 'filter={"$or":[{"key1":"value1"},{"key2":"value2"}]}&name=Telstra' );

Populate operators

Useful to populate sub-document(s) in query. Works with MongooseJS . Please see Mongoose Populate for more details

. Please see Mongoose Populate for more details Allows to populate only selected fields

Default operator key is populate

parser.parse( 'populate=class,school.name' );

Skip / Limit operators

Useful to limit the number of records returned

Default operator keys are skip and limit

parser.parse( 'skip=5&limit=10' );

Select operator

Useful to limit fields to return in each records

Default operator key is select

It accepts a comma-separated list of fields. Default behavior is to specify fields to return. Use - prefixes to return all fields except some specific fields

prefixes to return all fields except some specific fields Due to a MongoDB limitation, you cannot combine inclusion and exclusion semantics in a single projection with the exception of the _id field

parser.parse( 'select=id,url' );

parser.parse( 'select=-_id,-email' );

Sort operator

Useful to sort returned records

Default operator key is sort

It accepts a comma-separated list of fields. Default behavior is to sort in ascending order. Use - prefixes to sort in descending order

parser.parse( 'sort=-points,createdAt' );

Keys with multiple values

Any operators which process a list of fields ( $in , $nin , sort and projection) can accept a comma-separated string or multiple pairs of key/value:

country=GB,US is equivalent to country=GB&country=US

is equivalent to sort=-createdAt,lastName is equivalent to sort=-createdAt&sort=lastName

Embedded documents using . notation

Any operators can be applied on deep properties using . notation:

parser.parse( 'followers[0].id=123&sort=-metadata.created_at' );

Automatic type casting

The following types are automatically casted: Number , RegExp , Date , Boolean and null string is also casted:

parser.parse( 'date=2017-10-01&boolean=true&integer=10®exp=/foobar/i&null=null' );

If you need to disable or force type casting, you can wrap the values with string() , date() built-in casters or by specifying your own custom functions (See below):

parser.parse( 'key1=string(10)&key2=date(2017-10-01)&key3=string(null)' );

String template for predefined query/variable

Best to reducing the complexity/length of the query string with the ES template literal delimiter as an "interpolate" delimiter (i.e. ${something} )

const parser = new MongooseQueryParser(); const preDefined = { isActive : { status : { $in : [ 'In Progress' , 'Pending' ] } }, secret : 'my_secret' }; parser.parse( '${isActive}&secret=${secret}' , preDefined);

Available options ( opts )

Customize operator keys

The following options are useful to change the operator default keys:

populateKey : custom populate operator key (default is populate )

: custom populate operator key (default is ) skipKey : custom skip operator key (default is skip )

: custom skip operator key (default is ) limitKey : custom limit operator key (default is limit )

: custom limit operator key (default is ) selectKey : custom select operator key (default is select )

: custom select operator key (default is ) sortKey : custom sort operator key (default is sort )

: custom sort operator key (default is ) filterKey : custom filter operator key (default is filter )

const parser = new MongooseQueryParser({ limitKey : 'max' , skipKey : 'offset' }); parser.parse( 'organizationId=123&offset=10&max=125' );

dateFormat : set date format for auto date casting. Default is ISO_8601 format if no custom datetime format provided

: set date format for auto date casting. Default is ISO_8601 format if no custom datetime format provided Allows multiple formats. Works with luxon

For the supported format tokens, please refer to luxon document

const parser = new MongooseQueryParser({ dateFormat : [ 'yyyyMMdd' , 'yyyy-MM-dd' ]}); parser.parse( 'date1=20171001&date2=2017-10-01' );

Blacklist

The following options are useful to specify which keys to use in the filter object. (ie, avoid that authentication parameter like apiKey ends up in a mongoDB query). All operator keys are ( sort , limit , etc.) already ignored.

blacklist : filter on all keys except the ones specified

const parser = new MongooseQueryParser({ blacklist : [ 'apiKey' ] }); parser.parse( 'id=e9117e5c-c405-489b-9c12-d9f398c7a112&apiKey=foobar' );

Add custom casting functions

You can specify you own casting functions to apply to query parameter values, either by explicitly wrapping the value in URL with your custom function name (See example below) or by implicitly mapping a key to a function

casters : object to specify custom casters, key is the caster name, and value is a function which is passed the query parameter value as parameter.

const parser = new MongooseQueryParser({ casters : { lowercase : val => val.toLowerCase(), int : val => parseInt (val, 10 ), }, castParams : { key3 : 'lowercase' }}); parser.parse( 'key1=lowercase(VALUE)&key2=int(10.5)&key3=ABC' );

License

MIT