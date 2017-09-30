Convert url query string to MongooseJs friendly query object including advanced filtering, sorting, population, string template, type casting and many more...
The library is built highly inspired by api-query-params
$in,
$regexp,
$exists) and features including skip, sort, limit & MongooseJS population
Number,
RegExp,
Date,
Boolean and
null
firstName=${my_vip_list})
npm install mongoose-query-parser --save
import { MongooseQueryParser } from 'mongoose-query-parser';
const parser = new MongooseQueryParser(options?: ParserOptions)
parser.parse(query: string, predefined: any) : QueryOptions
ParserOptions: object for advanced options (See below) [optional]
query: query string part of the requested API URL (ie,
firstName=John&limit=10). Works with already parsed object too (ie,
{status: 'success'}) [required]
predefined: object for predefined queries/string templates [optional]
QueryOptions: object contains the following properties:
filter which contains the query criteria
populate which contains the query population. Please see Mongoose Populate for more details
select which contains the query projection
sort,
skip,
limit which contains the cursor modifiers for paging purpose
import { MongooseQueryParser } from 'mongoose-query-parser';
const parser = new MongooseQueryParser();
const predefined = {
vip: { name: { $in: ['Google', 'Microsoft', 'NodeJs'] } },
sentStatus: 'sent'
};
const parsed = parser.parse('${vip}&status=${sentStatus}×tamp>2017-10-01&author.firstName=/john/i&limit=100&skip=50&sort=-timestamp&select=name&populate=children.firstName,children.lastName', predefined);
{
select: { name : 1 },
populate: [{ path: 'children', select: 'firstName lastName' }],
sort: { timestamp: -1 },
skip: 50,
limit: 100,
filter: {
name: {{ $in: ['Google', 'Microsoft', 'NodeJs'] }},
status: 'sent',
timestamp: { '$gt': 2017-09-30T14:00:00.000Z },
'author.firstName': /john/i
}
}
|MongoDB
|URI
|Example
|Result
$eq
key=val
type=public
{filter: {type: 'public'}}
$gt
key>val
count>5
{filter: {count: {$gt: 5}}}
$gte
key>=val
rating>=9.5
{filter: {rating: {$gte: 9.5}}}
$lt
key<val
createdAt<2017-10-01
{filter: {createdAt: {$lt: 2017-09-30T14:00:00.000Z}}}
$lte
key<=val
score<=-5
{filter: {score: {$lte: -5}}}
$ne
key!=val
status!=success
{filter: {status: {$ne: 'success'}}}
$in
key=val1,val2
country=GB,US
{filter: {country: {$in: ['GB', 'US']}}}
$nin
key!=val1,val2
lang!=fr,en
{filter: {lang: {$nin: ['fr', 'en']}}}
$exists
key
phone
{filter: {phone: {$exists: true}}}
$exists
!key
!email
{filter: {email: {$exists: false}}}
$regex
key=/value/<opts>
email=/@gmail\.com$/i
{filter: {email: /@gmail.com$/i}}
$regex
key!=/value/<opts>
phone!=/^06/
{filter: {phone: { $not: /^06/}}}
For more advanced usage (
$or,
$type,
$elemMatch, etc.), pass any MongoDB query filter object as JSON string in the
filter query parameter, ie:
parser.parse('filter={"$or":[{"key1":"value1"},{"key2":"value2"}]}&name=Telstra');
// {
// filter: {
// $or: [
// { key1: 'value1' },
// { key2: 'value2' }
// ],
// name: 'Telstra'
// },
// }
MongooseJS. Please see Mongoose Populate for more details
populate
parser.parse('populate=class,school.name');
// {
// populate: [{
// path: 'class'
// }, {
// path: 'school',
// select: 'name'
// }]
// }
skip and
limit
parser.parse('skip=5&limit=10');
// {
// skip: 5,
// limit: 10
// }
select
- prefixes to return all fields except some specific fields
parser.parse('select=id,url');
// {
// select: { id: 1, url: 1}
// }
parser.parse('select=-_id,-email');
// {
// select: { _id: 0, email: 0 }
// }
sort
- prefixes to sort in descending order
parser.parse('sort=-points,createdAt');
// {
// sort: { points: -1, createdAt: 1 }
// }
Any operators which process a list of fields (
$in,
$nin, sort and projection) can accept a comma-separated string or multiple pairs of key/value:
country=GB,US is equivalent to
country=GB&country=US
sort=-createdAt,lastName is equivalent to
sort=-createdAt&sort=lastName
. notation
Any operators can be applied on deep properties using
. notation:
parser.parse('followers[0].id=123&sort=-metadata.created_at');
// {
// filter: {
// 'followers[0].id': 123,
// },
// sort: { 'metadata.created_at': -1 }
// }
The following types are automatically casted:
Number,
RegExp,
Date,
Boolean and
null string is also casted:
parser.parse('date=2017-10-01&boolean=true&integer=10®exp=/foobar/i&null=null');
// {
// filter: {
// date: 2017-09-30T14:00:00.000Z,
// boolean: true,
// integer: 10,
// regexp: /foobar/i,
// null: null
// }
// }
If you need to disable or force type casting, you can wrap the values with
string(),
date() built-in casters or by specifying your own custom functions (See below):
parser.parse('key1=string(10)&key2=date(2017-10-01)&key3=string(null)');
// {
// filter: {
// key1: '10',
// key2: 2017-09-30T14:00:00.000Z,
// key3: 'null'
// }
// }
Best to reducing the complexity/length of the query string with the ES template literal delimiter as an "interpolate" delimiter (i.e.
${something})
const parser = new MongooseQueryParser();
const preDefined = {
isActive: { status: { $in: ['In Progress', 'Pending'] } },
secret: 'my_secret'
};
parser.parse('${isActive}&secret=${secret}', preDefined);
// {
// filter: {
// status: { $in: ['In Progress', 'Pending'] },
// secret: 'my_secret'
// }
// }
opts)
The following options are useful to change the operator default keys:
populateKey: custom populate operator key (default is
populate)
skipKey: custom skip operator key (default is
skip)
limitKey: custom limit operator key (default is
limit)
selectKey: custom select operator key (default is
select)
sortKey: custom sort operator key (default is
sort)
filterKey: custom filter operator key (default is
filter)
const parser = new MongooseQueryParser({
limitKey: 'max',
skipKey: 'offset'
});
parser.parse('organizationId=123&offset=10&max=125');
// {
// filter: {
// organizationId: 123,
// },
// skip: 10,
// limit: 125
// }
dateFormat: set date format for auto date casting. Default is ISO_8601 format if no custom datetime format provided
const parser = new MongooseQueryParser({dateFormat: ['yyyyMMdd', 'yyyy-MM-dd']});
parser.parse('date1=20171001&date2=2017-10-01');
// {
// filter: {
// date1: 2017-09-30T14:00:00.000Z
// date2: 2017-09-30T14:00:00.000Z
// }
// }
The following options are useful to specify which keys to use in the
filter object. (ie, avoid that authentication parameter like
apiKey ends up in a mongoDB query). All operator keys are (
sort,
limit, etc.) already ignored.
blacklist: filter on all keys except the ones specified
const parser = new MongooseQueryParser({ blacklist: ['apiKey'] });
parser.parse('id=e9117e5c-c405-489b-9c12-d9f398c7a112&apiKey=foobar');
// {
// filter: {
// id: 'e9117e5c-c405-489b-9c12-d9f398c7a112',
// }
// }
You can specify you own casting functions to apply to query parameter values, either by explicitly wrapping the value in URL with your custom function name (See example below) or by implicitly mapping a key to a function
casters: object to specify custom casters, key is the caster name, and value is a function which is passed the query parameter value as parameter.
const parser = new MongooseQueryParser({
casters: {
lowercase: val => val.toLowerCase(),
int: val => parseInt(val, 10),
},
castParams: {
key3: 'lowercase'
}});
parser.parse('key1=lowercase(VALUE)&key2=int(10.5)&key3=ABC');
// {
// filter: {
// key1: 'value',
// key2: 10,
// key3: 'abc'
// }
// }
MIT