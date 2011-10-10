This library is usefull example with
expressjs +
mongoose applications to help construct mongoose query model directly from url parameters. Example:
http://localhost/model?q={"group":"users"}&f=name&sk=1&l=5&p=name
Converted to:
model.find({group: "users"}).select("name").skip(1).limit(5).populate('name')
12.x, 14.x, 16.x,latest release
See releases page.
Use npm:
npm install mongoose-query
npm test && npm run lint
var QueryPlugin = require(mongoose-query);
var TestSchema = new mongoose.Schema({});
TestSchema.plugin(QueryPlugin);
var testmodel = mongoose.model('test', TestSchema);
//express route
module.exports = function query(req, res) {
testmodel.query(req.query, function(error, data){
res.json(error?{error: error}:data);
});
}
var QueryPlugin = require(mongoose-query);
schema.plugin( QueryPlugin(, <options>) )
optional
options:
logger: custom logger, e.g. winston logger, default: "dummy logger"
includeAllParams: Parse also other values. e.g.
?name=me. default: true
ignoreKeys : <array{String}> keys to be ignored. Default: []
Model static methods:
model.query( <query>(, <callback>) )
model.leanQuery(<query>(, <callback>) ): gives plain objects (lean)
Note: without
<callback> you get Promise.
URL API:
http://www.myserver.com/query?[q=<query>][&t=<type>][&f=<fields>][&s=<order>][&sk=<skip>]
[&l=<limit>][&p=<populate>][&fl=<boolean>][&map=<mapFunction>][&reduce=<reduceFunction>]
q=<query> restrict results by the specified JSON query
regex e.g. q='{"field":{"$regex":"/mygrep/", "$options":"i"}}'
t=<type> find|findOne|count|aggregate|distinct|aggregate|mapReduce
f=<set of fields> specify the set of fields to include or exclude in each document
(1 - include; 0 - exclude)
s=<sort order> specify the order in which to sort each specified field
(1- ascending; -1 - descending), JSON
sk=<num results to skip> specify the number of results to skip in the result set;
useful for paging
l=<limit> specify the limit for the number of results (default is 1000)
p=<populate> specify the fields for populate, also more complex json object is supported.
x=<explain> allowed values: 'queryPlanner', 'executionStats', 'allPlansExecution'
to=<ms> timeout for query
d=<boolean> allowDiskUse (for heavy queries)
map=<mapFunction> mongodb map function as string
http://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/command/mapReduce/#mapreduce-map-cmd'
e.g. "function(){if (this.status == 'A') emit(this.cust_id, 1);)}"
reduce=<reduceFunction> mongodb reduce function as string
http://docs.mongodb.org/manual/reference/command/mapReduce/#mapreduce-reduce-cmd
e.g. "function(key, values) {return result;}"
fl=<boolean> Flat results or not
Special values:
"oid:<string>" string is converted to ObjectId
"/regex/(options)" converted to regex
{ $regex: /<string>/, regex match with optional regex options
($options: "") }
Alternative search conditions:
"key={i}a" case insensitive
"key={e}a" ends with a
"key={ei}a" ends with a, case insensitive
"key={b}a" begins with a
"key={bi}a" begins with a, case insensitive
"key={in}a,b" At least one of these is in array
"key={nin}a,b" Any of these values is not in array
"key={all}a,b" All of these contains in array
"key={empty}" Field is empty or not exists
"key={!empty}" Field exists and is not empty
"key={mod}a,b" Docs where key mod a is b
"key={gt}a" value is greater than a
"key={gte}a" value is greater or equal than a
"key={lt}a" value is lower than a
"key={lte}a" value is lower or equal
"key={ne}a" value is not equal
"key={size}a" value is array, and array size is a
"key={sort_by}" sort by asc
"key={sort_by}-1" sort by desc
**References to mongo:**
- [elemMatch](https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/operator/query/elemMatch/)
- [size](https://docs.mongodb.com/manual/reference/operator/query/size/)
Results with
fl=false:
[
{
nest: {
ed: {
data: 'value',
data2':'value'
}
}
}
]
Results with
fl=true:
[
{'nest.ed.data': 'value',
'nest.ed.data2':'value'},
]
Allowed date formats:
2010/10/1 (y/m/d)
31/2/2010 (d/m/y)
2011-10-10T14:48:00 (ISO 8601)
Note:
Only valid format is ISO when using date inside
q -parameter.