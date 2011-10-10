This library is usefull example with expressjs + mongoose applications to help construct mongoose query model directly from url parameters. Example:

http://localhost/model?q={"group":"users"}&f= name &sk= 1 &l= 5 &p= name

Converted to:

model .find ({ group : "users" }) .select ( "name" ) .skip ( 1 ) .limit ( 5 ) .populate ( 'name' )

Tested with node.js versions

12.x, 14.x, 16.x,latest release

Changes log

See releases page.

Installation

Use npm:

npm install mongoose-query

Test

npm test && npm run lint

Usage Example

var QueryPlugin = require (mongoose-query); var TestSchema = new mongoose.Schema({}); TestSchema.plugin(QueryPlugin); var testmodel = mongoose.model( 'test' , TestSchema); module .exports = function query ( req, res ) { testmodel.query(req.query, function ( error, data ) { res.json(error?{ error : error}:data); }); }

doc

var QueryPlugin = require (mongoose-query); schema.plugin( QueryPlugin(, <options>) )

optional options :

logger : custom logger, e.g. winston logger, default: "dummy logger"

: custom logger, e.g. winston logger, default: "dummy logger" includeAllParams : Parse also other values. e.g. ?name=me . default: true

: Parse also other values. e.g. . default: true ignoreKeys : <array{String}> keys to be ignored. Default: []

Model static methods:

model.query( <query>(, <callback>) )

model.leanQuery(<query>(, <callback>) ) : gives plain objects (lean)

Note: without <callback> you get Promise.

URL API:

http: [&l=<limit>][&p=<populate>][&fl=<boolean>][& map =<mapFunction>][& reduce =<reduceFunction>] q=<query> restrict results by the specified JSON query regex e.g. q='{ "field" :{ "$regex" : "/mygrep/" , "$options" : "i" }}' t=<type> find |findOne| count |aggregate|distinct|aggregate|mapReduce f=< set of fields> specify the set of fields to include or exclude in each document ( 1 - include; 0 - exclude) s=< sort order> specify the order in which to sort each specified field ( 1 - ascending; - 1 - descending), JSON sk=<num results to skip> specify the number of results to skip in the result set ; useful for paging l=<limit> specify the limit for the number of results ( default is 1000 ) p=<populate> specify the fields for populate, also more complex json object is supported. x=<explain> allowed values: 'queryPlanner', 'executionStats', 'allPlansExecution' to=<ms> timeout for query d=<boolean> allowDiskUse ( for heavy queries) map =<mapFunction> mongodb map function as string http: e.g. "function(){if (this.status == 'A') emit(this.cust_id, 1);)}" reduce =<reduceFunction> mongodb reduce function as string http: e.g. "function(key, values) {return result;}" fl=<boolean> Flat results or not Special values: "oid:<string>" string is converted to ObjectId "/regex/(options)" converted to regex { $regex: /<string>/, regex match with optional regex options ($options: "" ) } Alternative search conditions: "key={i}a" case insensitive "key={e}a" ends with a "key={ei}a" ends with a, case insensitive "key={b}a" begins with a "key={bi}a" begins with a, case insensitive "key={in}a,b" At least one of these is in array "key={nin}a,b" Any of these values is not in array "key={all}a,b" All of these contains in array "key={empty}" Field is empty or not exists "key={!empty}" Field exists and is not empty "key={mod}a,b" Docs where key mod a is b "key={gt}a" value is greater than a "key={gte}a" value is greater or equal than a "key={lt}a" value is lower than a "key={lte}a" value is lower or equal "key={ne}a" value is not equal "key={size}a" value is array, and array size is a "key={sort_by}" sort by asc "key={sort_by}-1" sort by desc ** References to mongo:** - [elemMatch](https: - [size](https:

Results with fl=false :

[ { nest: { ed: { data: 'value' , data2':'value' } } } ]

Results with fl=true :

[ { 'nest.ed.data' : 'value' , 'nest.ed.data2' : 'value' }, ]

Allowed date formats:

2010/10/1 (y/m/d)

(y/m/d) 31/2/2010 (d/m/y)

(d/m/y) 2011-10-10T14:48:00 (ISO 8601)