This is a fork of mongoose-auto-increment which has not been maintained in a while. Also used fixes and changes from dashride fork. This fork addresses the following issues:

fix error 'required' is not valid for an index specification for Mongoose 4

for Mongoose 4 does not require established connection for initialization (deprecate initialize() method)

include Flowtype and Typescript declarations

tested with Mongoose 5

setup automatic package publishing on PR merge with Travis CI and sematic-release

Getting Started

npm install mongoose-plugin-autoinc

Once you have the plugin installed it is very simple to use. Just pass autoIncrement to the plugin() function on your schema.

import mongoose from 'mongoose' ; import { autoIncrement } from 'mongoose-plugin-autoinc' ; const connection = mongoose.createConnection( "mongodb://localhost/myDatabase" ); const BookSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ author : { type : Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref : 'Author' }, title : String , genre : String , publishDate : Date }); BookSchema.plugin(autoIncrement, 'Book' ); const Book = connection.model( 'Book' , BookSchema);

That's it. Now you can create book entities at will and they will have an _id field added of type Number and will automatically increment with each new document. Even declaring references is easy, just remember to change the reference property's type to Number instead of ObjectId if the referenced model is also using the plugin.

const AuthorSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ name : String }); const BookSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ author : { type : Number , ref : 'Author' }, title : String , genre : String , publishDate : Date }); BookSchema.plugin(autoIncrement, 'Book' ); AuthorSchema.plugin(autoIncrement, 'Author' );

Want a field other than _id ?

BookSchema.plugin(autoIncrement, { model : 'Book' , field : 'bookId' });

Want that field to start at a different number than zero or increment by more than one?

BookSchema.plugin(autoIncrement, { model : 'Book' , field : 'bookId' , startAt : 100 , incrementBy : 100 });

Your first book document would have a bookId equal to 100 . Your second book document would have a bookId equal to 200 , and so on.

Want to know the next number coming up?

const Book = connection.model( 'Book' , BookSchema); Book.nextCount().then( count => { const book = new Book(); book.save( err1 => { book.nextCount().then( count => { }); }); });

nextCount is both a static method on the model ( Book.nextCount(...) ) and an instance method on the document ( book.nextCount(...) ).

Want to reset counter back to the start value?