This is a fork of mongoose-auto-increment which has not been maintained in a while. Also used fixes and changes from dashride fork. This fork addresses the following issues:
'required' is not valid for an index specification for Mongoose 4
initialize() method)
npm install mongoose-plugin-autoinc
Once you have the plugin installed it is very simple to use. Just pass
autoIncrement to the
plugin() function on your schema.
import mongoose from 'mongoose';
import { autoIncrement } from 'mongoose-plugin-autoinc';
const connection = mongoose.createConnection("mongodb://localhost/myDatabase");
const BookSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
author: { type: Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref: 'Author' },
title: String,
genre: String,
publishDate: Date
});
BookSchema.plugin(autoIncrement, 'Book');
const Book = connection.model('Book', BookSchema);
That's it. Now you can create book entities at will and they will have an
_id field added of type
Number and will automatically increment with each new document. Even declaring references is easy, just remember to change the reference property's type to
Number instead of
ObjectId if the referenced model is also using the plugin.
const AuthorSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
name: String
});
const BookSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
author: { type: Number, ref: 'Author' },
title: String,
genre: String,
publishDate: Date
});
BookSchema.plugin(autoIncrement, 'Book');
AuthorSchema.plugin(autoIncrement, 'Author');
_id?
BookSchema.plugin(autoIncrement, { model: 'Book', field: 'bookId' });
BookSchema.plugin(autoIncrement, {
model: 'Book',
field: 'bookId',
startAt: 100,
incrementBy: 100
});
Your first book document would have a
bookId equal to
100. Your second book document would have a
bookId equal to
200, and so on.
const Book = connection.model('Book', BookSchema);
Book.nextCount().then(count => {
// count === 0 -> true
const book = new Book();
book.save(err1 => {
// book._id === 0 -> true
book.nextCount().then(count => {
// count === 1 -> true
});
});
});
nextCount is both a static method on the model (
Book.nextCount(...)) and an instance method on the document (
book.nextCount(...)).
BookSchema.plugin(autoIncrement, {
model: 'Book',
field: 'bookId',
startAt: 100
});
const Book = connection.model('Book', BookSchema),
book = new Book();
book.save(err => {
// book._id === 100 -> true
book.nextCount().then(count => {
// count === 101 -> true
book.resetCount().then(nextCount => {
// nextCount === 100 -> true
});
});
});