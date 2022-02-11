A custom pagination library for Mongoose with customizable labels.

If you are looking for aggregate query pagination, use this one mongoose-aggregate-paginate-v2

Why This Plugin

mongoose-paginate-v2 is a pagination library having a page wrapper. The main usage of the plugin is you can alter the return value keys directly in the query itself so that you don't need any extra code for transformation. The initial idea of this plugin is loosely based on mongoose-paginate package by github.com/edwardhotchkiss/. So this can be considered as an upgraded version of mongoose-paginate with much more options.

The below documentation is not perfect. Feel free to contribute. :)

Installation

npm install mongoose-paginate-v2

Usage

Add plugin to a schema and then use model paginate method:

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); const mongoosePaginate = require ( 'mongoose-paginate-v2' ); const mySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ }); mySchema.plugin(mongoosePaginate); const myModel = mongoose.model( 'SampleModel' , mySchema); myModel.paginate().then({});

Typescript

Prior to version 1.5.0 , types need to be installed from DefinitelyTyped.

To declare a PaginateModel in your Typescript files:

import paginate from 'mongoose-paginate-v2' ; export const institutionSchema = new Schema({ name: String }); institutionSchema.plugin(paginate); interface InstitutionDocument extends Document, InstitutionData {} const model = mongoose.model< InstitutionDocument, PaginateModel<InstitutionDocument> >( 'Institutions' , institutionSchema, 'institutions' );

Returns promise

Parameters

[query] {Object} - Query criteria. Documentation

{Object} - Query criteria. Documentation [options] {Object} [select] {Object | String} - Fields to return (by default returns all fields). Documentation [collation] {Object} - Specify the collation Documentation [sort] {Object | String} - Sort order. Documentation [populate] {Array | Object | String} - Paths which should be populated with other documents. Documentation [projection] {String | Object} - Get/set the query projection. Documentation [lean=false] {Boolean} - Should return plain javascript objects instead of Mongoose documents? Documentation [leanWithId=true] {Boolean} - If lean and leanWithId are true , adds id field with string representation of _id to every document [offset=0] {Number} - Use offset or page to set skip position [page=1] {Number} [limit=10] {Number} [customLabels] {Object} - Developers can provide custom labels for manipulating the response data. [pagination] {Boolean} - If pagination is set to false, it will return all docs without adding limit condition. (Default: True) [useEstimatedCount] {Boolean} - Enable estimatedDocumentCount for larger datasets. Does not count based on given query, so the count will match entire collection size. (Default: False) [useCustomCountFn] {Boolean} - Enable custom function for count datasets. (Default: False) [forceCountFn] {Boolean} - Set this to true, if you need to support \$geo queries. (Default: False) [allowDiskUse] {Boolean} - Set this to true, which allows the MongoDB server to use more than 100 MB for query. This option can let you work around QueryExceededMemoryLimitNoDiskUseAllowed errors from the MongoDB server. (Default: False) [read] {Object} - Determines the MongoDB nodes from which to read. Below are the available options. [pref] : One of the listed preference options or aliases. [tags] : Optional tags for this query. (Must be used with [pref] ) [options] {Object} - Options passed to Mongoose's find() function. Documentation

{Object} [callback(err, result)] - If specified, the callback is called once pagination results are retrieved or when an error has occurred

Return value

Promise fulfilled with object having properties:

docs {Array} - Array of documents

{Array} - Array of documents totalDocs {Number} - Total number of documents in collection that match a query

{Number} - Total number of documents in collection that match a query limit {Number} - Limit that was used

{Number} - Limit that was used hasPrevPage {Bool} - Availability of prev page.

{Bool} - Availability of prev page. hasNextPage {Bool} - Availability of next page.

{Bool} - Availability of next page. page {Number} - Current page number

{Number} - Current page number totalPages {Number} - Total number of pages.

{Number} - Total number of pages. offset {Number} - Only if specified or default page / offset values were used

{Number} - Only if specified or default / values were used prevPage {Number} - Previous page number if available or NULL

{Number} - Previous page number if available or NULL nextPage {Number} - Next page number if available or NULL

{Number} - Next page number if available or NULL pagingCounter {Number} - The starting index/serial/chronological number of first document in current page. (Eg: if page=2 and limit=10, then pagingCounter will be 11)

{Number} - The starting index/serial/chronological number of first document in current page. (Eg: if page=2 and limit=10, then pagingCounter will be 11) meta {Object} - Object of pagination meta data (Default false).

Please note that the above properties can be renamed by setting customLabels attribute.

Sample Usage

Return first 10 documents from 100

const options = { page : 1 , limit : 10 , collation : { locale : 'en' , }, }; Model.paginate({}, options, function ( err, result ) { });

With custom return labels

Now developers can specify the return field names if they want. Below are the list of attributes whose name can be changed.

totalDocs

docs

limit

page

nextPage

prevPage

hasNextPage

hasPrevPage

totalPages

pagingCounter

meta

You should pass the names of the properties you wish to changes using customLabels object in options. Set the property to false to remove it from the result. Same query with custom labels

const myCustomLabels = { totalDocs : 'itemCount' , docs : 'itemsList' , limit : 'perPage' , page : 'currentPage' , nextPage : 'next' , prevPage : 'prev' , totalPages : 'pageCount' , pagingCounter : 'slNo' , meta : 'paginator' , }; const options = { page : 1 , limit : 10 , customLabels : myCustomLabels, }; Model.paginate({}, options, function ( err, result ) { });

Use helper-class for passing query object into Model.paginate()

For conveniently passing on all request query parameters into paginate(), without having to specify them all in the controller, you can use the PaginationParameters-class. The example below is with express.js code, but can be applied to any request, where the query string has been parsed into an object.

const { PaginationParameters } = require ( 'mongoose-paginate-v2' ); req.get( '/route' , (req, res) => { Model.paginate(...new PaginationParameters(req).get()).then( ( result ) => { }); console .log( new PaginationParameters(req).get()); });

Note: req.query.projection and req.query.query have to be valid JSON. The same goes for any option which is passed into Model.paginate() as an array or object.

Other Examples

Using offset and limit :

Model.paginate({}, { offset : 30 , limit : 10 }, function ( err, result ) { });

With promise:

Model.paginate({}, { offset : 30 , limit : 10 }).then( function ( result ) { });

More advanced example

var query = {}; var options = { select : 'title date author' , sort : { date : -1 }, populate : 'author' , lean : true , offset : 20 , limit : 10 , }; Book.paginate(query, options).then( function ( result ) { });

Zero limit

You can use limit=0 to get only metadata:

Model.paginate({}, { limit : 0 }).then( function ( result ) { });

Set custom default options for all queries

config.js:

var mongoosePaginate = require ( 'mongoose-paginate-v2' ); mongoosePaginate.paginate.options = { lean : true , limit : 20 , };

controller.js:

Model.paginate().then( function ( result ) { });

Fetch all docs without pagination

If you need to fetch all the documents in the collection without applying a limit. Then set pagination as false,

const options = { pagination : false , }; Model.paginate({}, options, function ( err, result ) { });

Using custom count function

If you need to use your own custom count function, then set useCustomCountFn as your custom count function. Make sure the function is returning count as a promise.

const options = { useCustomCountFn : function ( ) { return Promise .resolve( 100 ); }, }; Model.paginate({}, options, function ( err, result ) { });

Setting read preference

Determines the MongoDB nodes from which to read.

const options = { lean : true , limit : 10 , page : 1 , read : { pref : 'secondary' , tags : [ { region : 'South' , }, ], }, }; Model.paginate({}, options, function ( err, result ) { });

AllowDiskUse for large datasets

Sets the allowDiskUse option, which allows the MongoDB server to use more than 100 MB for query. This option can let you work around QueryExceededMemoryLimitNoDiskUseAllowed errors from the MongoDB server.

Note that this option requires MongoDB server >= 4.4. Setting this option is a no-op for MongoDB 4.2 and earlier.

const options = { limit : 10 , page : 1 , allowDiskUse : true , }; Model.paginate({}, options, function ( err, result ) { });

Below are some references to understand more about preferences,

Known Issues

For Mongoose < 6.0.0

There are few operators that this plugin does not support natively, below are the list and suggested replacements.

$where: $expr

$near: $geoWithin with \$center

$nearSphere: $geoWithin with \$centerSphere

But we have added another option. So if you need to use $near and $nearSphere please set forceCountFn as true and try running the query.

const options = { lean : true , limit : 10 , page : 1 , forceCountFn : true , }; Model.paginate({}, options, function ( err, result ) { });

For Mongoose > 6.0.0

$geoNear, $near, and $nearSphere will not work. This will be updated in the future plugin versions.

Development

Ensure all tests pass before you commit by running npm run test . In order to run the tests, you need to have the Mongo Deamon running locally.

. In order to run the tests, you need to have the Mongo Deamon running locally. There are pre-commit hooks that run to ensure the files you've changed are formatted correctly.

Optionally you can manually run npm run lint && npm run prettier to lint and format every relevant file

to lint and format every relevant file If using VS Code, install eslint and prettier for easy editor integration.

Changelog

View Changelog

License

MIT