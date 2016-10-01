Pagination plugin for Mongoose
npm install mongoose-paginate
Add plugin to a schema and then use model
paginate method:
var mongoose = require('mongoose');
var mongoosePaginate = require('mongoose-paginate');
var schema = new mongoose.Schema({ /* schema definition */ });
schema.plugin(mongoosePaginate);
var Model = mongoose.model('Model', schema); // Model.paginate()
Parameters
[query] {Object} - Query criteria. Documentation
[options] {Object}
[select] {Object | String} - Fields to return (by default returns all fields). Documentation
[sort] {Object | String} - Sort order. Documentation
[populate] {Array | Object | String} - Paths which should be populated with other documents. Documentation
[lean=false] {Boolean} - Should return plain javascript objects instead of Mongoose documents? Documentation
[leanWithId=true] {Boolean} - If
lean and
leanWithId are
true, adds
id field with string representation of
_id to every document
[offset=0] {Number} - Use
offset or
page to set skip position
[page=1] {Number}
[limit=10] {Number}
[callback(err, result)] - If specified the callback is called once pagination results are retrieved or when an error has occurred
Return value
Promise fulfilled with object having properties:
docs {Array} - Array of documents
total {Number} - Total number of documents in collection that match a query
limit {Number} - Limit that was used
[page] {Number} - Only if specified or default
page/
offset values were used
[pages] {Number} - Only if
page specified or default
page/
offset values were used
[offset] {Number} - Only if specified or default
page/
offset values were used
Model.paginate({}, { page: 3, limit: 10 }, function(err, result) {
// result.docs
// result.total
// result.limit - 10
// result.page - 3
// result.pages
});
Or you can do the same with
offset and
limit:
Model.paginate({}, { offset: 20, limit: 10 }, function(err, result) {
// result.docs
// result.total
// result.limit - 10
// result.offset - 20
});
With promise:
Model.paginate({}, { offset: 20, limit: 10 }).then(function(result) {
// ...
});
var query = {};
var options = {
select: 'title date author',
sort: { date: -1 },
populate: 'author',
lean: true,
offset: 20,
limit: 10
};
Book.paginate(query, options).then(function(result) {
// ...
});
You can use
limit=0 to get only metadata:
Model.paginate({}, { offset: 100, limit: 0 }).then(function(result) {
// result.docs - empty array
// result.total
// result.limit - 0
// result.offset - 100
});
config.js:
var mongoosePaginate = require('mongoose-paginate');
mongoosePaginate.paginate.options = {
lean: true,
limit: 20
};
controller.js:
Model.paginate().then(function(result) {
// result.docs - array of plain javascript objects
// result.limit - 20
});
npm install
npm test