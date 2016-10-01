Pagination plugin for Mongoose

Note: This plugin will only work with Node.js >= 4.2 and Mongoose >= 4.2

Installation

npm install mongoose-paginate

Usage

Add plugin to a schema and then use model paginate method:

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var mongoosePaginate = require ( 'mongoose-paginate' ); var schema = new mongoose.Schema({ }); schema.plugin(mongoosePaginate); var Model = mongoose.model( 'Model' , schema);

Parameters

[query] {Object} - Query criteria. Documentation

{Object} - Query criteria. Documentation [options] {Object} [select] {Object | String} - Fields to return (by default returns all fields). Documentation [sort] {Object | String} - Sort order. Documentation [populate] {Array | Object | String} - Paths which should be populated with other documents. Documentation [lean=false] {Boolean} - Should return plain javascript objects instead of Mongoose documents? Documentation [leanWithId=true] {Boolean} - If lean and leanWithId are true , adds id field with string representation of _id to every document [offset=0] {Number} - Use offset or page to set skip position [page=1] {Number} [limit=10] {Number}

{Object} [callback(err, result)] - If specified the callback is called once pagination results are retrieved or when an error has occurred

Return value

Promise fulfilled with object having properties:

docs {Array} - Array of documents

{Array} - Array of documents total {Number} - Total number of documents in collection that match a query

{Number} - Total number of documents in collection that match a query limit {Number} - Limit that was used

{Number} - Limit that was used [page] {Number} - Only if specified or default page / offset values were used

{Number} - Only if specified or default / values were used [pages] {Number} - Only if page specified or default page / offset values were used

{Number} - Only if specified or default / values were used [offset] {Number} - Only if specified or default page / offset values were used

Examples

Skip 20 documents and return 10 documents

Model.paginate({}, { page : 3 , limit : 10 }, function ( err, result ) { });

Or you can do the same with offset and limit :

Model.paginate({}, { offset : 20 , limit : 10 }, function ( err, result ) { });

With promise:

Model.paginate({}, { offset : 20 , limit : 10 }).then( function ( result ) { });

More advanced example

var query = {}; var options = { select : 'title date author' , sort : { date : -1 }, populate : 'author' , lean : true , offset : 20 , limit : 10 }; Book.paginate(query, options).then( function ( result ) { });

Zero limit

You can use limit=0 to get only metadata:

Model.paginate({}, { offset : 100 , limit : 0 }).then( function ( result ) { });

Set custom default options for all queries

config.js:

var mongoosePaginate = require ( 'mongoose-paginate' ); mongoosePaginate.paginate.options = { lean : true , limit : 20 };

controller.js:

Model.paginate().then( function ( result ) { });

Tests

npm install npm test

License

MIT