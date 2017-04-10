A mongoose plugin implementing the nested set pattern for mongoose models

Usage

var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ), NestedSetPlugin = require ( 'mongoose-nested-set' ), Schema = mongoose.Schema; mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/nested_set_test' ); var UserSchema = new Schema({ username : { type : String } }); UserSchema.plugin(NestedSetPlugin); var User = mongoose.model( 'User' , UserSchema);

Attributes

The plugin adds the following attributes to the model:

lft: holds the left value of the node in the tree

rgt: holds the right value of the node in the tree

parentId: holds the _id of the parent node

Options

The plugin supports the following options:

groupingKey: a key to denote that elements in the tree belong to a group. This is helpful to maintain multiple trees within the same collection. Eg. in the tests we have two trees, grouped by the attribute 'organization' on the model, in that case we've given the { groupingKey: 'organization' } as options.

Examples

Examples are based on the following tree:

User.findOne({ username : 'michael' }, function ( err, michael ) { User.rebuildTree(michael, 1 , function ( ) { michael.descendants( function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); console .log( 'Is Michael a leaf node?' , michael.isLeaf()); console .log( 'Is Michael a child node?' , michael.isChild()); }); });

For more examples, see our [test suite] (https://github.com/groupdock/mongoose-nested-set/blob/master/tests/nested_set_test.js).

API

Static methods

Model.rebuildTree(rootNode, leftValueOfRootNode, callback)

Instance methods that return values:

The following methods return a boolean:

isLeaf()

isChild()

isDescendantOf(otherNode)

isAncestorOf(otherNode)

Instance methods that use a callback function:

The following methods must be used with a callback. The callback method will be called with two arguments: the first argument is the error object (if there was no error, it will be null) and the second argument is the data returned.

selfAndAncestors(callback)

parent(callback)

ancestors(callback)

selfAndChildren(callback)

children(callback)

selfAndDescendants(callback)

descendants(callback)

level(callback)

selfAndSiblings(callback)

siblings(callback)

Inspired by [Rails nested_set library] (https://github.com/skyeagle/nested_set)

[Mongoose Documentation] (http://mongoosejs.com/)

[Mongoose Plugins] (http://mongoosejs.com/docs/plugins.html)

[Tree used in test and examples] (https://github.com/groupdock/mongoose-nested-set/raw/master/docs/test_tree.png)

[Nested Set Model] (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nested_set_model)

[Storing Hierarchical Data in a Database Article] (http://www.sitepoint.com/hierarchical-data-database/)

[Trees in MongoDB] (http://www.mongodb.org/display/DOCS/Trees+in+MongoDB)

Development

To run the tests:

npm test

Changelog

Feb 14, 2015: Version 0.0.7

Converted methods to follow mongoose params model #11

Nov 23, 2014: Version 0.0.6

New Feature: added groupingKey option

Jun 30, 2013: Version 0.0.5

Added compound index on lft,rgt for selfAndDescendants and selfAndAncestors queries

A few small refactorings of tests

Oct 26, 2012: Version 0.0.4

Bug fixes

Oct 25, 2012: Version 0.0.3

Bug fixes

Oct 25, 2012: Version 0.0.2

Better tests

Code cleanup

Updated package.json to latest dependencies

Added mongodb indexes on lft, rgt, and parentId

Authors

[Intellum] (http://www.intellum.com/)