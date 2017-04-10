A mongoose plugin implementing the nested set pattern for mongoose models
var mongoose = require('mongoose'),
NestedSetPlugin = require('mongoose-nested-set'),
Schema = mongoose.Schema;
mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost/nested_set_test');
var UserSchema = new Schema({
username: {type: String}
});
// Include plugin
UserSchema.plugin(NestedSetPlugin);
var User = mongoose.model('User', UserSchema);
The plugin adds the following attributes to the model:
lft: holds the left value of the node in the tree
rgt: holds the right value of the node in the tree
parentId: holds the _id of the parent node
The plugin supports the following options:
Examples are based on the following tree:
User.findOne({username: 'michael'}, function(err, michael) {
User.rebuildTree(michael, 1, function() {
// at this point, the tree is built and every node has a lft and rgt value.
michael.descendants(function(err, data) {
// data contains a list of michael descendants
console.log(data);
});
console.log('Is Michael a leaf node?', michael.isLeaf());
console.log('Is Michael a child node?', michael.isChild());
});
});
For more examples, see our [test suite] (https://github.com/groupdock/mongoose-nested-set/blob/master/tests/nested_set_test.js).
The following methods return a boolean:
isLeaf()
isChild()
isDescendantOf(otherNode)
isAncestorOf(otherNode)
The following methods must be used with a callback. The callback method will be called with two arguments: the first argument is the error object (if there was no error, it will be null) and the second argument is the data returned.
selfAndAncestors(callback)
parent(callback)
ancestors(callback)
selfAndChildren(callback)
children(callback)
selfAndDescendants(callback)
descendants(callback)
level(callback)
selfAndSiblings(callback)
siblings(callback)
To run the tests:
npm test
[Intellum] (http://www.intellum.com/)