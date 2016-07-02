🍀 Define custom, chainable Mongoose queries

ProductSchema.scope( 'available' ).where( 'available' ).equals( true ); ProductSchema.scope( 'mostRecent' , function ( count ) { return this .sort( '-updatedAt' ).limit(count); }); ProductSchema.scope( 'category' , function ( cat ) { return this .where( 'category' ).equals(cat); }; Product.category( 'men' ).available().mostRecent( 10 ); User.male().olderThan( 18 ).sortByAge().populateProfile(); Task.assignedTo(john).highPriority().project( 'mongoose' ).limit( 5 );

Usage

Install it with npm:

npm install --save mongoose-named-scopes

First, you need to register the plugin into the schemas that you want to use it:

var namedScopesPlugin = require ( 'mongoose-named-scopes' ); UserSchema.plugin(namedScopesPlugin); mongoose.plugin(namedScopesPlugin);

Then, use schema.scope (or schema.namedScope ) to define your scopes:

UserSchema.scope( 'male' ).where( 'gender' ).equals( 'male' ); UserSchema.scope( 'olderThan' , function ( age ) { return this .where( 'age' ).gt(age); }); UserSchema.scope( 'youngerThan' , function ( age ) { return this .where( 'age' ).lt(age); }); UserSchema.scope( 'twenties' ).olderThan( 19 ).youngerThan( 30 ); UserSchema.scope( 'active' , function ( ) { const yesterday = + new Date () - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; return this .where( 'lastLogin' ).gte(yesterday); });

Now, use the named scopes as if they were query functions:

User.populate( 'children' ).olderThan( 50 ).sort( 'age' ); User.olderThan( 20 ).exec().then( ( users ) => {}).catch(err); User.olderThan( 100 ).findOne().exec().then( ( users ) => {}).catch(err);

Enjoy!

Contributing

Contributions are greatly appreciated!

This is a very new library that extends Mongoose in some unusual ways. Please report bugs in the Issues.

Feel free to develop additional features or fix bugs and send them over as Pull Requests.