mns

mongoose-named-scopes

by Guilherme Berger
1.0.1

🍀 Define custom, chainable Mongoose queries

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

240

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mongoose-named-scopes

🍀 Define custom, chainable Mongoose queries

// Definition (placed in Scheme)
ProductSchema.scope('available').where('available').equals(true);
ProductSchema.scope('mostRecent', function(count) {
  return this.sort('-updatedAt').limit(count);
});
ProductSchema.scope('category', function(cat) {
  return this.where('category').equals(cat);
};
// etc

// Usage (called from anywhere)
Product.category('men').available().mostRecent(10);
User.male().olderThan(18).sortByAge().populateProfile();
Task.assignedTo(john).highPriority().project('mongoose').limit(5);

Usage

Install it with npm:

npm install --save mongoose-named-scopes

First, you need to register the plugin into the schemas that you want to use it:

var namedScopesPlugin = require('mongoose-named-scopes');

// For one Schema
UserSchema.plugin(namedScopesPlugin);

// For all Schemas at once
mongoose.plugin(namedScopesPlugin);

Then, use schema.scope (or schema.namedScope) to define your scopes:

// You can define scopes by chaining operator calls
UserSchema.scope('male').where('gender').equals('male');

// Or you can pass a function, for when you want to have parameters
// or need to use other statements
UserSchema.scope('olderThan', function (age) {
  // Be sure to return `this`!
  return this.where('age').gt(age);
});

UserSchema.scope('youngerThan', function (age) {
  return this.where('age').lt(age);
});

// Scopes can make use of other scopes!
UserSchema.scope('twenties').olderThan(19).youngerThan(30);

// Heads up! We need to implement this by passing a function so that the
// date parameter gets evaluated when you actually call the scope
UserSchema.scope('active', function () {
  const yesterday = +new Date() - 24*60*60*1000;
  return this.where('lastLogin').gte(yesterday);
});

Now, use the named scopes as if they were query functions:

// You can specify more operators
User.populate('children').olderThan(50).sort('age'); // ...

// Returning array results
User.olderThan(20).exec().then((users) => {}).catch(err);

// Returning single results
User.olderThan(100).findOne().exec().then((users) => {}).catch(err);

Enjoy!

Contributing

Contributions are greatly appreciated!

This is a very new library that extends Mongoose in some unusual ways. Please report bugs in the Issues.

Feel free to develop additional features or fix bugs and send them over as Pull Requests.

